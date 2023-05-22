Russia’s war of attrition in Bakhmut worked - but came at a massive cost

Russia has finally captured Bakhmut after a long and bloody battle that resulted in heavy casualties on both sides

It is more than a year ago now, but Yana Olha says she will never forget the day the war came to Bakhmut.

“It was near my birthday, so springtime, when explosions hit. We have seen fighting since 2014, but this time the fear was worse,” said the 35-year-old Donbas native.

“My elderly mother and father were alone, my husband had to go and save them. I waited at home fearing that I would never see the three of them again. I walked up and down like a madman.”

Those explosions were only the very beginning of what may prove to be the pivotal battle of this war.

Before the war, Bakhmut - previously known as Artemovsk, after a local revolutionary - was famous mostly for salt mines and sparkling wine.

It survived Russia’s first invasion in 2014 relatively unscathed. Its wide leafy streets, red brick houses and bustling central market lent it a sense of history and character unusual for many of the region’s industrial towns.

For the first weeks of the 2022 invasion, Bakhmut was relatively safe. The old front line, frozen two dozen miles to the south and east since the 2014-15 conflict, remained stable.

But when the Russians abandoned their assault on Kyiv in favour of a spring campaign in Donbas, it immediately became a target for air and missile strikes.

Throughout April, May and June, the city hospital filled up with glassy-eyed, bloodied men evacuated from the battle in Severodonetsk, 25 miles up the highway to the north-east, and Popasna, to the east.

Bakhmut itself remained busy, with the central square and nearby market bustling with locals, soldiers, and displaced civilians from neighbouring towns.

Popasna fell in May. Lystchansk and Severodonetsk followed in early July. And one month later, the Russian assault on Bakhmut began.

From the beginning, the operation involved a large proportion of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries.

They had claimed credit for the breakthrough at Popasna and prided themselves as hardened shock troops, willing and able to take on and finish jobs the army wouldn’t touch.

But progress was slow.

With their frontal assault bogged down on the eastern edge of town, the Russians began to attack on the flanks in an effort to affect an encirclement.

In mid-September, they managed to cross the Bakhmutske river, near Mykolaivka Druha, eight miles south of the city, but struggled to turn the foothold into a breakthrough.

By late autumn, the battlefront was 16 miles across, stretching from the village of Kurdiumivka in the south to Soledar and Bakhmutske to the north-east.

Repeated assaults on Opytne, the southern gateway to the city, were repeatedly pushed back. The battle was in stalemate.

The Ukrainians at first found the Russian persistence puzzling.

Bakhmut is a moderately important Donbas town.

It has - or had - decent infrastructure and sits at the convergence of a railway line and two important roads leading to Kostanitinivka and Sloviansk, which Russia will have to capture if it is to achieve its goal of conquering Donetsk region.

But there were other possible avenues of attack to those cities. There are easily defendable highlands to the west of the town, so capturing Bakhmut was never going to trigger a general Ukrainian collapse. And the city itself, like any built-up area, favoured the defenders.

Perhaps, some Ukrainian soldiers pondered, the mercenaries were being paid per metre of ground taken. Perhaps Mr Prigozhin had been promised a salt or rare metals mining concession. Or maybe he wanted to offer the city to Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, as a personal gift.

By this time, the city itself was under near relentless shell fire. But even now, it was taking civilians a while to come to terms with what was going on.

“When I arrived in Bakhmut, it was absurd,” said one soldier in the city who asked to remain anonymous.

“There was already the enemy on the outskirts of the city. Many of the local population remained and did not want to leave their homes, children were playing on the playgrounds, next to the damage from artillery shells.”

The remainers included Yana, who stayed with her husband and infant son in their two-room apartment, despite being conscious of the rising risk.

Like many of those who refuse to leave urban battlefields, she said she was unsure where to go and hoped vainly that the battle would just go away.

“Our energy was getting lower and lower. It was cold and we had no heating or water, we feared the worst. But we did not know when, how or if we could flee,” she said of those autumn months.

“All our friends were long gone. We stayed out of hope that our city would not be lost. We were fools. There is not much left, lots of rubble remains.”

“I stayed awake each night waiting for our home to be hit as my family slept, and even now I see a picture of my son dead each time I close my eyes. He is three. I pray every moment that this does not come true.”

Locals and soldiers had by now learnt to use the weather as a predictor of violence.

Clear skies were bad news. Low clouds, rain, fog and wind were good - if drones could not fly, the Russian artillery was blind, which meant it was worth risking a trip into town for a bread handout.

When a Telegraph team took advantage of a miserably rainy day to enter the city in October, it was already a ghost town.

The central marketplace, bustling with soldiers and civilians just a few months earlier, was shelled to bits.

The main road bridge across the river had been blown up. Streets were blocked with tank traps weighted with concrete blocks. Electricity, water and running water were intermittent at best.

Residents of the eastern suburbs waited for lulls in shelling to pick their way across the wrecked bridge to buy food in town.

Yana and her family finally gave up in December, moving to stay with her sister in Kupiansk, a recently liberated city in the Kharkiv region.

It is, she said, a temporary solution. The fighting is now getting worse there too.

At the front, the weight of numbers and artillery rounds was on the Russian side. Week by week they made slow, but tangible, gains.

“It was so scary, like a fear that gets under your skin. There are so many Russians out there. And they keep advancing and advancing,” said Anastasia Chumenko, a tactical medic who served throughout the battle.

“The soldiers ask: where is my brother? And you take your eyes away and zip the black bag. There are no words on this earth to convey that pain.”

The battle, she observed, forced in-the-moment reassessments of life and values that at times made no sense.

“Once, we were working at the rescue operation after striking a civilian house,” she said.

“It was completely destroyed. I opened the door of one apartment. The family was inside. I said that we have to evacuate them because the building might fall down.”

“They were trying to gather some absolutely illogical things. Not documents, not money. But some toys, mugs, pictures … People were trying to gather their most precious moments before leaving to nowhere.

“That moment I realised that life is too short to waste it for money or a super job. Because in the end, you’ll remember your ‘precious moments’.’”

While on other parts of the front line fighting slowed over winter, the battle for Bakhmut only grew.

Soon it became the black hole at the centre of a galaxy, exerting a gravity of its own that distorted the landscape of the entire war.

All kinds of Ukrainian agencies - army, police, border guards - were sucked into the vortex.

Those deployed knew many of them would not come back. For hundreds of miles around, military hospitals filled up with the wounded from what the military calls the “Soledar-Bakhmut direction”.

Commanders in other sectors, speaking privately, began to fret.

Bakhmut had taken their tanks, their guns and their best men. “Everything has gone there,” one officer stationed more than 100 miles away told The Telegraph in January, explaining his own vulnerability to possible Russian attack.

It began to draw comparisons to Verdun, Germany’s attempt to “bleed France white” with attrition during the First World War.

But in Bakhmut, it was not clear who was bleeding who.

Mr Prigozhin claimed to be drawing Ukraine’s best units into a battle of attrition where they would be weakened and destroyed.

The theory - perhaps a post-factum justification for sunk costs - was that Ukraine would be forced to commit the reserves it was holding back for a spring offensive in 2023.

But the Russians were also now throwing in extra Wagner convict battalions and regular army units into the meat grinder.

Especially in the early stages of the battle, their commanders seemed prepared to take gargantuan losses in exchange for relatively small gains.

Ukrainian officials and several prominent Western military experts argued that the kill ratio in Bakhmut was so heavily in Ukraine’s favour, it more than justified Kyiv’s own losses.

Then, just before the New Year, the Russians managed to break the stalemate.

The blow came not against Bakhmut itself but in Soledar, the small salt-mining town eight miles to the north that anchored the Ukrainian left flank.

The fight here was in the end a microcosm of the entire battle - tiny advances, bought at massive cost, that eventually forced the Ukrainians back by sheer weight of fire and numbers.

“It was the worst battle of the entire war,” said one Ukrainian paratrooper who survived it.

He described the Russians sending wave after wave of men who continued to attack, no matter how many were gunned down.

Meanwhile, the sacrifices demanded of the Ukrainian infantry bred a degree of resentment between the men in the trenches and generals in the rear.

Artillery support would arrive late or not at all, ammunition would run out and commanders seemed reluctant to risk armoured vehicles on resupply runs.

“We were basically told if you retreat, you’re going to prison. So you’re only getting out of there if you are a 200 or 300,” said the paratrooper, using military slang for dead and wounded.

The generals, he concluded, “care about protecting the machines, but not about lives”.

The Russian strategy was so costly that many observers suggested the regular military would have refused to try it.

But it worked.

The Ukrainians acknowledged the loss of Soledar on Jan 16.

Mr Prigozhin promptly claimed victory in a video that was aimed more at the Russian ministry of defence than Ukraine.

It was, he claimed, an exclusively Wagner operation.

Over the coming months his willingness to publicly insult the Russian army’s top brass - and specifically Sergei Shoigu, the minister of defence, and Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff - would expose serious rifts in the Russian command.

By itself, the loss of Soledar might not have been fatal for Bakhmut.

But at around the same time, another Russian blow landed to the south.

Over two weeks in mid January, the Russian forces between Kurdiumovka and Opytne thrust north-west along the Donetsk canal - aiming not for Bakhmut itself, but the highway behind it.

By Jan 26, they were within direct firing range of the T-0504 between Bakhmut and Druzhkivka.

A frantic Ukrainian counter-strike backed by helicopters stopped them just short of the road, but could not push them back far enough to make it safe from direct fire.

One other road, a rutted lane through the town of Chasiv Yar, remained relatively safe, but even that was under indirect artillery fire.

Bakhmut was at the tip of a vulnerable salient, with the jaws of a Russian encirclement closing from the north and the south. Inside the city, the Russians were approaching the river, the main line of Ukrainian defence.

Rumours began to circulate among soldiers and volunteers about an imminent retreat. Most gave the defence two more weeks at most.

It was not only the Ukrainian rank-and-file who were questioning their generals’ decision to hold the city.

A US intelligence assessment from January that was leaked online in April said steady Russian advances “had jeopardised Ukraine’s ability to hold the city”.

Ukrainian forces would probably be “at risk of encirclement, unless they withdraw within the next month”, it added.

The back-and-forth of trench warfare and small unit attacks and counter-attacks continued, but no one had any illusions about which way the battle was going.

“The worst experience is when you go on the offensive and people die, because in the offensive many more people die than in those who defend,” said Nazar, a 29-year-old in the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, who spoke to The Telegraph by text message at the time.

“Recently we were on the offensive, the enemy was sitting in the trenches. We tried to bypass them from the flanks, and our guys went in the centre, but the enemy opened fire, saw them, noticed them.

“Their mortar began to work, and two of our men were killed at once, one was wounded, but he died before reaching his positions, so everyone retreated and the assault failed. This is not uncommon now. "

“The situation currently is hard, there are a lot of them, they are advancing in numbers, the brigade is at the front from the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” he added. “Everyone is tired, we need to rotate but we cannot.”

On March 3, Mr Prigozhin posted another triumphant video message telling Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, to surrender the city.

“Units of PMC Wagner have nearly surrounded Bakhmut,” he said, standing on a rooftop with obviously frightened Ukrainian prisoners. “One route is remaining. Pincers are tightening.”

On the map, Mr Prigozhin’s case was compelling.

Mr Zelensky refused to budge. In his own nightly video address on March 6, he said he had asked his top generals straight up whether to withdraw or reinforce the city.

“Both generals replied: do not withdraw and reinforce. And this opinion was unanimously backed by the staff,” he said. “There were no other opinions.”

And so Ukraine fought on, despite complaints from front-line units about a chronic shell shortage.

Andrei, a sergeant in the 93rd mechanised brigade, told The Telegraph at the time that the “the situation is very difficult but controlled”.

“I can’t understand Russians, they see that a lot of people here die. But they go and go, more and more. They take steps forward here every day,” he added.

“But from our side more and more people are dying. They come to us without experience of war. Good fathers, good men, who work in normal jobs. And they don’t want to kill, to die, but must for our freedom.”

By the end of April, the Ukrainians held only a few high-rise buildings at the top of the rise dominating the western edge of the city. The area was too small to disperse from artillery fire, and the roads too insecure to retreat.

But by now, the Russians were feeling the strain too.

Then, the unthinkable happened.

On May 9, under cover of a sudden and furious artillery barrage, Ukrainian tanks and infantry assaulted the Russian flanks to the north and south of the Salient.

In brutal close-quarters fighting, the poorly supplied and lightly dug-in Russian regulars holding the flanks crumbled.

In a matter of hours, the Russians lost hundreds of metres - in some places more than a kilometre - that it had taken them weeks and months to capture.

The suddenness of the reversal shocked everyone.

Some excited pro-Ukrainian commentators declared the beginning of a counter-encirclement modelled on the Soviet counterattack at Stalingrad.

Stunned Russian military bloggers began to predict disaster. Mr Prigozhin publicly blamed the army. Others accused him of deliberately setting up the regulars for failure.

A Ukrainian officer involved gleefully poured oil on that fire by telling CNN that in fact the Russian army had fought to the end, while Wagner fled.

The mood on the ground was more nuanced, however.

Compared with January, there was a strong sense of restored confidence among many Ukrainian troops around Chasiv Yar as the counterattack unfolded.

But that is far from triumphalism.

And the actual objective of the counterattack may have been more modest - unblocking the supply roads long enough for a safe withdrawal of the remaining troops.

That view appeared vindicated when, on May 21, Mr Prigozhin filmed a Wagner flag being raised on what he said was the last apartment block.

The city, he claimed, was finally Russian. Well, Wagner’s.

Putin publicly congratulated him. Officially, the Russian state was declaring victory.

It may yet prove to be a hollow one.

The Ukrainians have escaped the threatened encirclement. Their new line of defence on the highlands west of the city is well prepared and heavily manned.

There is no obvious route for Russia to the towns of Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk, their next logical targets.

And the assaults on the flanks continue. Perhaps the promised encirclement will emerge, and the city they fought so hard for will prove a trap for the Russians.

Nor is it yet clear who won the battle of attrition - which side over nine long months bled the other whiter, and which could better afford the sacrifices it made over a destroyed city.

That judgement will have to wait for Ukraine’s coming counter-offensive, or even for the end of the war itself.

For the men at the front, the fall of Bakhmut has brought little respite. They are tired, and know there is more fighting to come.

“There are no such heroic feats as there were before, we are on the defensive, patiently, people are dying,” Nazar, the soldier in the 10th Mountain Division, said by text message.

“In general, there is no rest for a month, well, except for artillery shelling.”

Alexei, another soldier in the area, wrote in a more upbeat message: “Bakhmut has been out of control for two days now. But we are confidently moving along the flanks and in the future it will be surrounded.

“Wagner will leave. They will be replaced by the regular army of the Russian Federation. They can’t keep Bakhmut for long.

“The fact that Bakhmut is not under our control is hard, but we do not give up and will turn this situation in our direction. There is always a way out.”

It is quite possible. This war has already had enough dramatic reversals of fortune to make anything possible.

But there is no such optimism for the locals who fled, however.

Many of them are all too aware that there is nothing left in Bakhmut to return to, even if it is recaptured.

“I dream of dinner at my parent’s house with my sister and her children, but their home is gone and this will never happen again. I remember when my parents found out they had lost everything. My mother cried like I have never seen before,” said Yana

“I feel as though the Russians are not going to let us go. Bakhmut will be at their mercy.”