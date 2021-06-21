Russia 1-4 Denmark LIVE! Euros match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(Getty Images)

Russia vs Denmark - LIVE!

Group B concludes at Euro 2020 this evening as Russia face Denmark in a key fixture in Copenhagen.

It’s been a difficult campaign for the Danes after Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest, but they still have a chance of reaching the last 16 despite suffering successive defeats.

Eriksen is now out of hospital after a successful operation to fit a heart-starting device and paid a visit to his team-mates over the weekend.

Denmark need to beat Russia tonight and hope that Belgium also take care of business against Finland in Saint Petersburg, with goal difference then becoming a factor.

For Russia, who lost to the top-ranked Belgians in their opening game before bouncing back to beat neighbours Finland courtesy of Aleksei Miranchuk’s excellent strike, a victory will guarantee their place in the knockout stages.

A draw will also be enough to go through, provided Finland don’t spring a sizable shock against the group leaders, who only need a point themselves to secure top spot.

