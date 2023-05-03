What is Russia’s Victory Day? Putin to scale back celebrations amid Ukraine war

Putin may not appear publicly at celebrations this year (Reuters)

Russia has scaled back its Victory Day celebrations this year amid fears the celebrations could be targeted by pro-Ukraine forces — as Kyiv prepares for its long-anticipated counteroffensive.

Parts of Russia have scaled back the celebrations for the annual event, citing concerns that pro-Ukrainian campaigners could target proceedings.

Security concerns have already prompted the nationwide cancellation of “Immortal Regiment” civilian processions — a key Victory Day event that sees Russians carry portraits of relatives who fought against the Nazis.

But what is the annual event all about?

What is Russia’s Victory Day?

Victory Day is a key anniversary for President Vladimir Putin, in which the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War is commemorated.

Held annually on May 9, Russia marks the day in history when the Soviets were victorious over Nazi Germany in World War II as the “most important holiday” of the year in the calendar.

It marks the end of what they called the “great patriotic war”. It is estimated that around 27 million people from the Soviet Union were killed during World War II — this includes both civilian and military deaths.

How does Russia usually celebrate Victory Day?

Parades are held where the family members of those who died during the war walk together and hold aloft pictures of their loved ones. These parades happen in regions throughout the country but the main one is in Moscow’s Red Square and includes people marching to commemorate their lost loved ones, alongside an organised military parade involving tanks and a flyover.

The Soviet flag is flown from government buildings and public gatherings are organised. President Putin also gives a speech annually, which is televised.

TV networks also broadcast World War II-inspired films, and younger generations are urged to meet up with former veterans to hear stories of their experiences during the war. Fireworks are held in Moscow at the end of the day.

What will happen this year?

Parades in smaller regions of Russia have been cancelled but Russian security services are said to be working to ensure that the main parade, across Red Square, can safely go ahead, despite the risk threatened.

Traditionally Putin, his defence minister, and other senior officials watch the parade, but it is thought at present that he may not watch publicly this year. This has not yet been confirmed.

Putin traditionally makes a short speech but critics say they believe this may be done privately but still televised.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We are, of course, aware that the Kyiv regime, which is behind a number of such attacks, terrorist acts, plans to continue its campaign.

“All our special services are doing everything possible to ensure security. Most importantly, the Special Military Operation is being conducted to root out threats to our country.”