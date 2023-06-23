Russia Using 'Trained Marine Mammals' In War With Ukraine, According To UK Intelligence

Russia is using specially-trained bottle-nosed dolphins in the war with Ukraine, according to UK intelligence.

Russia is using “trained marine mammals” as part of its war with Ukraine, according to UK officials.

The bizarre tactic has seen bottle-nosed dolphins, seals and beluga whales taking part in “a range of missions”, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

In their latest update on the progress of the 16-month-long war, the MoD said the animals are being used by the Russian Navy to “counter enemy divers” near the Black Sea Fleet’s main base at Sevastopol.

Defences around the base have been built up since last summer, with “at least four layers of nets and booms” being placed across the harbour entrance.

“In recent weeks, these defences have highly likely also been augmented by an increased number of trained marine mammals,” the MoD said.

“Imagery shows a near doubling of floating mammal pens in the harbour which highly likely contain bottle-nosed dolphins.

“In Arctic waters, the navy also uses Beluga whales and seals. Russia has trained animals for a range of missions, but the ones housed in Sevastopol harbour are highly likely intended to counter enemy divers.”

The update came days after Vladimir Putin admitted that Russia’s conflict with Ukraine is a “war” rather than the “special military operation” he has previously claimed.

Meanwhile, the MoD has also revealed that Russia fears Ukraine could mount a “direct assault” on Crimea, the peninsula which Moscow has occupied since 2014.

