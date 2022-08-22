Ukraine war: Peace talks are dead if Putin puts our soldiers on trial, warns Zelensky

Firefighters brave the rubble of the Culture Palace, which was destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the second-largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP&nbsp;
Firefighters brave the rubble of the Culture Palace, which was destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the second-largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

Peace talks will not be possible if Russia puts Ukrainian soldier on trial, Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.

Russia might take the provocative step of putting Ukrainian fighters captured during the siege of Mariupol on a public trial to coincide with the 31st independence anniversary on Wednesday.

Ukraine's Independence Day, Aug 24, will also mark six months since Russia invaded the former Soviet republic, in a devastating war that has cost thousands of lives.

Zelensky said on Sunday: "If this despicable court takes place, if our people are brought into these settings in violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuse.

"This will be the line beyond which no negotiations are possible."

06:46 AM

Russians continue to strike

Ukrainian officials have reported more Russian strikes on targets in the east and south of the country.

In the eastern Bakhmut region, Russian forces inflicted damage from artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems in the areas of Soledar, Zaytseve and Bilogorivka settlements, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily update on Monday.

They continued to focus their efforts on establishing full control over the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, maintaining the captured areas of Kherson and parts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, the General Staff said.

Of particular concern is the shelling of Nikopol. Nikopol was shelled on five different occasions, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram on Sunday. He said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a fire at an industrial premises and cutting power to 3,000 residents.

05:57 AM

Germany prepares for gas reduction

Germany has a good chance of getting through the coming winter without taking drastic measures, but nonetheless faces a difficult time and must prepare for Russia to tighten gas supplies further, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

"We still have a very critical winter ahead of us. We have to expect that (Russian president Vladimir) Putin will further reduce the gas," Mr Habeck said.

05:19 AM

Fears of public trial for captured Ukrainians

Russia might take the provocative step of putting Ukrainian soldiers on trial as Kyiv marks 31 years of independence for the war-ravaged country next week, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday.

Mr Zelensky cited media reports that Russia was preparing to put Ukrainian fighters captured during the siege of Mariupol on a public trial and in cages to coincide with the independence anniversary on Wednesday.

"If this despicable court takes place, if our people are brought into these settings in violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuse," Mr Zelensky warned in his evening address.

"This will be the line beyond which no negotiations are possible."

The capital Kyiv has already announced a ban on public gatherings. Kharkiv too, declared a curfew around the holiday.

Russia building prison 'cages' to parade captured Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol show trial

04:22 AM

Johnson and Biden in nuclear safety call

Fighting around Zaporizhzhia and Saturday's missile strike on the southern Ukrainian town of Voznesensk – not far from Ukraine's second-largest atomic plant – have spurred fears of a nuclear accident.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call stressing the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear installations, while underlining their "steadfast commitment" to Ukraine.

04:13 AM

Moscow could try 'something particularly ugly'

Artillery shells rained down on a city near Europe's biggest nuclear plant and Russian missiles struck near the Black Sea port of Odesa on Sunday, as Ukraine warned of the potential for more serious attacks by Russia as the war neared its six-month anniversary.

Wednesday marks 31 years of Ukraine's independence from Soviet rule as well as half a year since the invasion and President Volodymyr Zelensky called for vigilance, saying Moscow could try "something particularly ugly".

In his nightly video address on Sunday, Mr Zelensky said he had discussed "all the threats" with French President Emmanuel Macron and word had been sent also to other world leaders including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, left, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meet in Lviv, Ukraine - Turkish Presidential Press Service
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, left, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meet in Lviv, Ukraine - Turkish Presidential Press Service

"All of Ukraine's partners have been informed about what the terrorist state can prepare for this week," Mr Zelensky said, referring to Russia.

The Financial Times quoted Gennady Gatilov, Moscow's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, as saying Mr Erdogan had tried to facilitate dialogue. But he dismissed speculation about talks between Mr Zelensky and Russian president Vladimir Putin, saying there "was not any practical platform for having this meeting".

04:01 AM

Today's top stories

  • Kremlin-linked officials have vowed to strike Ukraine as Russia blamed Kyiv for a car bomb attack in Moscow that killed a prominent pro-war ideologue – the first attack in the Russian capital since the start of the war

  • Veteran Russia watchers speculate that the murder of Daria Dugina – killed in an audacious car bomb attack in Moscow – is likely to be a false flag attack staged by the Kremlin to give Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, reason to retaliate against Ukraine

  • Two Russians and a Ukrainian were arrested during an apparent espionage mission to an Albanian weapons factory on Saturday, the Albanian defence ministry said

  • A British man who volunteered to fight in Ukraine was only captured by Russian forces because of the callous incompetence of his commanders, soldiers in his former unit have said

