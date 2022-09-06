Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky warns Zaporizhzhia 'a step away from radiation catastrophe' – again

A Ukrainian deminer examines a crater following a missile strike in Kharkiv - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, said a new cut-off of power connecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station to the national grid had placed the plant "a step away from a radiation catastrophe" again.

Mr Zelensky said Russian shelling was responsible.

Power at the Ukrainian plant was all but cut off on Monday for the second time in two weeks as Kyiv accused Moscow of pushing the war to the brink of nuclear catastrophe, one day before the United Nations' nuclear watchdog was due to issue an assessment of the station.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the plant's backup power line had been cut to extinguish a fire, but that the line itself was not damaged and would be reconnected.

"Again – already for the second time – because of Russian provocation, the Zaporizhzhia station was placed one step away from a radiation catastrophe," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video message.

"The shelling of the (plant's) territory means that the terrorist state does not care what the IAEA will say, it is not concerned about what the international community will decide."

02:37 AM

Biden: Russia should not be branded terrorism sponsor

Joe Biden, the US President, has said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism.

It is a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing invasion, but Moscow has warned it would rupture American-Russian ties.

Asked if Russia should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, Mr Biden told reporters at the White House: “No.”

Some US lawmakers have also pressed for the designation.

02:26 AM

Raised flag shows Ukraine's offensive effort

Following days of silence about their new offensive, Ukrainian officials posted an image online of three soldiers raising a flag over a town in Kherson province, a southern region occupied by Russia since the war's early days.

The image of the flag being fixed to a pole on a rooftop, purportedly in Vysokopyllya in the north of Kherson, was released as Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday announced Ukrainian forces had captured two towns in the south and one in the east without identifying them.

Raising the Ukrainian flag in Vysokopillya town, Kherson region, today.



Glory to Heroes!



📷: TSN pic.twitter.com/Bnx8xi1D5i — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 4, 2022

02:04 AM

Nuclear plant's backup power line cut to extinguish fire

01:50 AM

