Russia-Ukraine war: Stop revealing our defence plans, warns Zelensky

An Orthodox priest prays at the graves of unidentified civilians during their funeral at a local cemetery in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, on Thursday - ERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told officials to stop talking to reporters about Kyiv's military tactics against Russia, saying such remarks were "frankly irresponsible".

In the wake of blasts that wrecked a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday, newspapers cited unidentified officials as saying Ukrainian forces were responsible, but Kyiv declined to say whether it had been behind the explosions.

"War is definitely not the time for vanity and loud statements. The fewer details you divulge about our defence plans, the better it will be for the implementation of those defence plans," Mr Zelensky said in his evening address.

"If you want to generate loud headlines, that's one thing – it's frankly irresponsible. If you want victory for Ukraine, that is another thing, and you should be aware of your responsibility for every word you say about our state's plans for defence or counter attacks."

Mr Zelensky addressed his remarks to state, local and military officials as well as other people he said were commenting on events at the front.

Hanna Malyar, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, said security services opened a probe into a case where officials talked to newspapers: "A leak like this disrupts the plans of the Ukrainian armed forces since the enemy adjusts its actions and uses this information against us."

03:55 AM

Zelensky demands Moscow returns nuclear power plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded that Russia return the Zaporizhzhia plant to Ukraine's control.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant as the United Nations' chief proposed a demilitarised zone at the site amid fears of a catastrophe.

Russia seized Zaporizhzhia in March. The plant, near the front line in the fighting, is held by Russian troops and operated by Ukrainian workers.

"Only a full withdrawal of the Russians... and the restoration of full Ukrainian control of the situation around the station can guarantee a resumption of nuclear security for all of Europe," Mr Zelensky said in a video address.

France echoed his demand and said Russia's occupation of the site endangered the world.

"The presence and actions of the Russian armed forces near the plant significantly increase the risk of an accident with potentially devastating consequences," the French foreign ministry said.

The United States has supported calls by the UN and others to establish the demilitarised zone around the plant.

03:43 AM

Leaks disrupt Ukrainian army's plans, officials warned

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, Hanna Malyar, has said that security services have opened a probe into a case where officials have talked to newspapers.

"A leak like this disrupts the plans of the Ukrainian armed forces since the enemy adjusts its actions and uses this information against us," she wrote on Facebook.

03:16 AM

Zelensky: Stop revealing our defence plans

03:12 AM

Fear of nuclear catastrophe

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station - Russian Ministry of Defence

Several times in the past 10 days reports have emerged of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant being shelled, writes The Telegraph's defence editor, Danielle Sheridan:

Moscow accuses Ukraine; Kyiv counters that Russian munitions are to blame, part of an effort to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure. On Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said five Russian shells struck the site next to an area where radiation sources are stored. No one was hurt and staff managed to contain the fire, according to Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear regulator. The US State Department on Thursday said the United States supported calls by the UN and others to establish a demilitarised zone around the plant.

READ MORE: ‘It won’t be another Chernobyl, it will be worse’: Zaporizhzhia locals live in fear of nuclear catastrophe

02:56 AM

