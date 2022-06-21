Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky defiant amid 'difficult' Luhansk fighting

Drone footage shows artillery strikes on the Ukrainian village of Toshkivka in the Luhansk region - via REUTERS

Ukraine has acknowledged difficulties in fighting in the east of the country as Russian forces captured territory along a front-line river and intensified pressure on two key cities

In his nightly address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was defiant while also referring to difficult fighting in Luhansk for Severodonetsk and its sister city Lysychansk.

"We are defending Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, this whole area, the most difficult one. We have the most difficult fighting there," he said. "But we have our strong guys and girls there."

03:32 AM

£84m Nobel Peace Prize medal to help Ukrainian children

Dmitry Muratov has sold his Nobel Peace Prize to help Ukrainian families - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Dmitry Muratov, the Russian editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, has auctioned his Nobel Peace Prize gold medal for a whopping $103.5 million (£84m) to benefit children displaced by the war in Ukraine.

All of the proceeds from the sale of the medal – snapped up by an as-yet unidentified phone bidder – will go to UNICEF's Humanitarian Response for Ukrainian Children Displaced by War, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale.

Mr Muratov won the prize in 2021 alongside journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines, with the committee honouring them "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression".

02:44 AM

Russia captures Metyolkine

Moscow's separatist proxies claimed to have captured Toshkivka, a town on the mostly Ukrainian-held western bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, south of Severodonetsk.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai acknowledged a Russian attack on Toshkivka had "had a degree of success" and confirmed Russia's claim to have captured Metyolkine.

Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador of the self-styled Luhansk People's Republic to Russia, said its forces were "moving from the south towards Lysychansk" with firefights erupting in nearby towns.

"The hours to come should bring considerable changes to the balance of forces in the area," he said on Telegram.

02:24 AM

'Extremely difficult' front line for Ukrainian forces

The governor of the Luhansk region said on Monday night that the situation was "extremely difficult" along the entire front line there and the Russian army had gathered sufficient reserves to begin a large-scale offensive.

Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces controlled most of Severodonetsk, apart from the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians have been sheltering for weeks, and said the road connecting Severodonetsk and its sister city Lysychansk to the city of Bakhmut was under constant shelling.

"Lysychansk has been suffering from massive Russian shelling all day. It is impossible to establish the number of casualties as of yet," Mr Gaidai said, adding that the shelling had been perhaps the heaviest the city had yet experienced.

Even so, the Russians had yet to complete an encirclement of Ukrainian forces, who were inflicting "significant losses" on them, he said.

02:14 AM

