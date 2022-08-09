Russia-Ukraine war: Heavy Russian shelling bombards front lines as fighting rages in Donbas

Ukraine's embattled eastern Donbas region - AFP

Heavy Russian shelling bombarded front line towns in Ukraine on Tuesday, with Ukrainian officials reporting intense fighting near the eastern city of Donetsk.

Officials said Russian troops were launching waves of attacks in a bid to seize control of the industrialised Donbas region.

"The situation in the region is tense - shelling is constant throughout the front line ... The enemy is also using air strikes a great deal," Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television.

"The enemy is having no success. Donetsk region is holding."

Around Kharkiv in the northeast, Ukrainian troops captured the town of Dovhenke from Russian occupiers and were advancing towards Izium, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video on YouTube.

"The situation is very interesting. Ukraine's forces are moving very successfully. Attempts by Russia to regain lost ground were not successful. Ukraine may end up encircling them," he said.

In the southeast, Ukrainian forces again targeted the key Antonovskyi bridge over the Dnipro river in an attempt to disrupt Russian supply lines.

Yuri Sobolevsky, deputy head of Kherson regional council ousted by Russian occupation forces, said on Telegram the bridge had been seriously damaged after "overnight actions".

04:31 AM

Zelensky calls for more sanctions amid threat of 'nuclear disaster'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more sanctions against Russia after raising the threat of a nuclear disaster as strikes bombarded Europe's largest nuclear power plant last week.

Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame on the shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex amid international alarm their battle for control of the plant could trigger catastrophe.

Speaking in his nightly video address on Monday, Mr Zelensky said the world "should not forget about Chernobyl" and remember the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the biggest in Europe.

The Chernobyl power station in Soviet Ukraine was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

"New sanctions are needed against the terrorist state and the entire Russian nuclear industry for creating the threat of a nuclear disaster," Mr Zelensky said.

"Russia will not pay attention to words and concerns. The Chornobyl disaster is an explosion in one reactor, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is six power units."

Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - AFP

03:47 AM

British technology found in Russian weapons used in Ukraine

British technology has been found in Russian weapons used against Ukraine, a new report has revealed.

Oscillators and crystals produced by Somerset-based Golledge Electronics have been built into Russian radars and missile systems.

The highly sophisticated components show that Moscow’s war machine is reliant on highly sophisticated Western technology, according to the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi).

Russia has lost so many cruise and ballistic missiles, electronic warfare equipment and specialist radios in Ukraine that “the degradation in Russian military capability could be made permanent if appropriate policies are implemented”, the report says.

Read the full story by Dominic Nicholls here

Russian troops undertake military exercises using Orlan-10 drones, which contain components from around the world - TASS

02:32 AM

