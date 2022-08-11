Russia-Ukraine war: We want to cause maximum damage to end war quickly, says Volodymyr Zelensky

New satellite images reveal the extensive damage to a Russian base in Crimea - PLANET LABS

Ukraine will consider how to inflict as much damage on Russia as possible to end the war quickly, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday.

Ukraine said 13 people died and 10 were wounded when Russia fired rockets at Marhanets from the territory of a nuclear power plant it has captured in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The attack, Mr Zelensky said, underlined the need for allies to supply more powerful weapons to the Ukrainian military.

"The more losses the occupiers suffer, the sooner we will be able to liberate our land and ensure the security of Ukraine," he said.

"This is what everyone who defends our state and helps Ukraine should think about – how to inflict the greatest possible losses on the occupiers in order to shorten the war."

Ben Wallace announced on Wednesday that Britain will double the number of long-range rocket launchers being sent to Ukraine, as he said that Kyiv’s forces were right to hit Russian targets in occupied Crimea.

It comes as new satellite images reveal the extensive damage to a Russian base in Crimea after it was targeted in a mysterious attack, appearing to be considerably worse than the Kremlin has publicly admitted.

Follow the latest updates below.

03:35 AM

Russia ‘fired rockets from near nuclear plant’

Ukraine has accused Russia of firing rockets from around a captured nuclear power plant, killing at least 13 people and wounding 10, in the knowledge it would be risky for Ukraine to return fire.

The town Ukraine says Russia targeted - Marhanets - is one Moscow says its foes have used in the past to shell Russian soldiers at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which they seized in March.

Story continues

Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukrainian forces would respond to the shelling of Marhanets. Ukraine's military said Russia also bombarded several other areas in the Zaporizhzhia region including the coal-mining town of Vuhledar.

The mayor of Nikopol, a Ukrainian-held town near Marhanets across the Dnipro River from the nuclear plant, said on Telegram that Russian shelling had hit a community nearby almost nightly for the past week.

03:02 AM

Britain to double rocket launcher shipments to Ukraine

Britain will double the number of long-range rocket launchers being sent to Ukraine, Ben Wallace announced on Wednesday as he said that Kyiv’s forces were right to hit Russian targets in occupied Crimea, Dominic Nicholls and Joe Barnes write.

The Defence Secretary announced the extra M270 rocket launchers, the Army’s most advanced missile system, as Ukraine prepares itself for a major counteroffensive in the south of the country.

A “significant number of precision-guided missiles” with a range of 50 miles will also be supplied, Mr Wallace added.

It came as anonymous Ukrainian officials said that the country’s special forces and partisan resistance fighters were behind the unprecedented strike at the Novofedorivka airfield, 125 miles behind enemy lines, in Crimea.

Read more: Ben Wallace announces boost in Kyiv’s firepower

Britain will send double the number of M270 rocket launchers to Ukraine

02:20 AM

Russian soldiers ‘tricked into fighting in Ukraine’

Russian soldiers have complained to the military watchdog about being tricked into joining the frontline in Ukraine, a massive leak on Wednesday revealed, Nataliya Vasilyeva writes.

A trove of complaints from troops and their relatives sent to the Russian Military Prosecutor’s Office and obtained by Bellingcat and The Insider revealed what appears to be a wide-spread practice of forcing and tricking soldiers into going to Ukraine.

One unnamed soldier said he was away on military drills on a warship off the Syrian coast when “we were tricked into going to Ukraine: no one asked me if I wanted to take part in the special military operation,” the man said, using the Kremlin’s term for the invasion.

“I lost all my friends in fighting, and I’m in a very depressed state. I’m 21 years old, and I want to live so much!”

Read more: Massive leak reveals Russian soldiers tricked into fighting in Ukraine

01:32 AM

Three large craters and 20 destroyed aircraft in images of Crimea base

More on the new satellite images that reveal the devastation at the Russian air base in Crimea.

The photographs, captured by US-based satellite imaging company Planet and shared online by open-source investigators, appeared to show at least three large craters near jet ammunition storage buildings and severe damage from a fire which ripped through Russia’s Saki Airbase on Tuesday, Josie Ensor writes.

“One way to interpret those craters is precise strikes from a long-range munition,” speculated Elliot Higgins of Bellingcat, which analyses Russian losses in Ukraine.

However, another suggested the ammunition storage buildings may not have been hit in a long-range attack, but it was instead possible they were rigged and detonated remotely by Ukrainian special forces.

Before - PLANET LABS

After - PLANET LABS

Read more: New satellite images reveal massive damage at Russian air base in Crimea

01:10 AM

Indian companies buying Russian coal in Asian currencies

Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, avoiding the US dollar and cutting the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow, Reuters has reported.

India has aggressively stepped up purchases of Russian oil and coal since the war in Ukraine began, helping to cushion Moscow from the effects of sanctions and allowing New Delhi to secure raw materials at discounts compared to supplies from other countries.

Russia became India's third-largest coal supplier in July, with imports rising by over a fifth compared with June to a record 2 million tonnes.

Indian steelmakers and cement manufacturers have bought Russian coal using the United Arab Emirates dirham, Hong Kong dollar, yuan and euro in recent weeks, Reuters said.

01:04 AM

Today's top stories