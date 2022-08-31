Russia-Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Russia of attacks near nuclear plant ahead of UN visit

Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Rafael Grossi in Kyiv - Anadolu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of attacking the area near Europe's largest nuclear plant ahead of a planned visit by UN inspectors, as intense battles rage in southern Ukraine.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Kyiv late on Monday, along with a team of 13 and are set to visit the besieged Zaporizhzhia plant.

Relentless fighting near the plant has raised fears of a nuclear disaster, with the power station again targeted at the weekend by fresh shelling.

"Unfortunately, Russia does not stop provocations precisely in those directions from which the mission is supposed to arrive at the station," Mr Zelensky said in his evening address on Tuesday.

"But I hope that the IAEA mission will be able to start its work. The situation at the ZNPP and in Enerhodar, in the surrounding areas, remains extremely threatening.

"The occupiers do not leave the plant, continue shelling and do not take away their weapons and ammunition from the territory of the NPP. They intimidate our plant’s staff. The risk of a radiation disaster due to Russian actions does not decrease for a single hour."

Follow the latest updates below.

03:34 AM

Zelensky tells Russians 'run for your lives'

Ukraine broke through Russia's defences around Kherson at several points, officials said as Volodymyr Zelensky told enemy soldiers defending the city to "run away" if they want to live.

Fighting was reported along a more than 100-mile stretch of front line in the south of Ukraine after the Ukrainian president announced the operation to retake Kherson on Monday night.

“The occupiers should know we shall oust them to the border, the line of which has not changed," Mr Zelensky said.

Story continues

“If they want to survive, it's time for the Russian military to run away. Go home.”

Ukraine has begun a major counter offensive to retake Kherson city - AFP

Read the full story here

03:10 AM

Gorbachev an 'example to us all', says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has praised former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's "tireless commitment" in a tribute, adding he remained an "example to us all" amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday night at the age of 91.

Mr Johnson was among the many world leaders to make reference to the timing of the former Soviet leader's death, during the worst period of relations between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War.

"I always admired the courage and integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion," the Prime Minister said.

He added: "In a time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all."

Read more here

I'm saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev.



I always admired the courage & integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion.



In a time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 30, 2022

02:43 AM

Today's top stories