Russia-Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky fires back at Amnesty over critical report

Chanel Zagon
·3 min read
A view of a destroyed building after Russian attack in Mykolaivka, the Donetsk region - Anadolu
A view of a destroyed building after Russian attack in Mykolaivka, the Donetsk region - Anadolu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hit back at Amnesty International after the human rights group in a report accused Ukraine of endangering civilians by basing troops in residential areas.

Speaking in his nightly video address on Thursday, Mr Zelensky took a swipe at the organisation, claiming it was trying to "shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim".

"There cannot be - even hypothetically - any condition under which any Russian attack on Ukraine becomes justified," Mr Zelensky said.

"Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive and openly terroristic. And if someone makes a report in which the victim and the aggressor are allegedly the same in something, if some data about the victim is analysed and what the aggressor was doing at that time is ignored, this cannot be tolerated."

Amnesty's report said Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv, Donbas and Mykolaiv had in some cases established bases and operated weapons systems in populated residential areas, including in schools and hospitals, which violated international humanitarian law.

“We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas,” Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said.

Follow the latest updates below.

02:54 AM

Three grain shipments to leave Ukraine on Friday

Three more ships filled with grain will sail from Ukraine on Friday under a UN-backed deal lifting Russia's blockade of the Black Sea, Turkey's defence minister said.

"It is planned that three ships will set sail (on Friday) from Ukraine," Anadolu state news agency quoted Defence Minister Hulusi Akar as saying, one day after the first ship passed Istanbul on its way to Lebanon.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the agreement's implementation by phone with UN chief Antonio Guterres.

It comes as Moscow and Kyiv agreed in Istanbul last month to resume shipments of wheat and other grain from Ukrainian ports for the first time since Russia invaded its neighbour in February.

02:34 AM

War prisoners' loved ones demand answers

Family members of war prisoners captured following the fall of Mariupol gathered in Kyiv on Thursday, demanding answers about their loved ones following a strike on a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine.

The strike last week reportedly killed and injured dozens.

One of those gathered was Eugenia Vasylieva, who last saw her husband Valeriy Vasyliev in Mariupol on the night of February 24, the day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Her seven-year-old daughter Zlata Vasylieva, holding a placard calling for her father's return, said: "I want my dad to be alive and that he never die."

Relatives of war prisoners hold placards during a protest - AFP
Protesters, mostly relatives, attend a rally in support of Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov Regiment&nbsp; - AP
01:48 AM

Today's top stories

  • Amnesty International has accused the Ukrainian army of endangering civilians and violating humanitarian law in their fight against Russian invaders

  • US Women's basketball star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison for bringing vape cartridges filled with cannabis oil into Russia

  • A female commander in the Russian army who “boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians” has become the Kremlin's first senior woman officer to die in the conflict, according to reports

  • Russian forces are engaged in considerable military activity, firing from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in several parts of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has said

  • Eight people were killed and four have been wounded by Russian artillery shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Toretsk in the Donetsk region, the regional governor said

