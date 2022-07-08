Russia-Ukraine war: Putin warns Moscow has 'barely started' its campaign

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends meeting with parliamentary leaders in Moscow - Sputnik

Vladimir Putin has issued a defiant warning to the west claiming that Moscow has barely started its military campaign in Ukraine

Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament on Thursday, the Russian President said: “Everyone should know that, by and large, we haven’t started anything yet in earnest".

“At the same time, we don’t reject peace talks. But those who reject them should know that the further it goes, the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us.”

Mr Putin also warned on Thursday that Kyiv should accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst.

He said Russia remained open to peace talks, adding that the longer they took "the more difficult it will be for them to make a deal with us."

"We are hearing that they want to defeat us on the battlefield," Mr Putin said. "Let them try."

08:08 AM

British diplomats banned from upper chamber of Russian Parliament

The Federation Council, the upper chamber of Russia's parliament, today barred British diplomats, including the ambassador, from accessing its building, Russian news agencies reported.

07:10 AM

Russian Foreign Minister says he "won't go running after the US" for talks at G20

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said he would not chase after the United States for talks after his counterpart Antony Blinken declined to see him at a G20 meeting in Indonesia.

"It was not us who abandoned contact; it was the United States," Lavrov told reporters at the talks on the island of Bali. "We are not running after anybody suggesting meetings."

Lavrov previously said Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine and Turkey about grain but it is unclear when such talks might take place.

Russia’s RIA news agency quotes Lavrov as saying:

"If [the west] wants not negotiations, but the victory of Ukraine over Russia on the battlefield, then, probably, there is simply nothing to talk about with the west, because with these approaches, in fact, it does not allow Ukraine to move on to the peace process.”

03:49 AM

China and Russia's ties show 'strong resilience'

China will support all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The pair spoke on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.

China and Russia have maintained normal exchanges and cooperation, casting aside any "interference", proving the "strong resilience" and "strategic resolve" of their relations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Denpasar - AFP

02:51 AM

Ukrainians 'very much concerned' after Boris Johnson resigns

Ukraine is "concerned" after Boris Johnson resigned as Tory leader on Thursday, with the war-torn country's future relations with the UK now filled with ambiguity, a Ukrainian politician has claimed.

Deputy leader of the Holos Party Inna Sovsun told PA Mr Johnson had always been a "great friend to Ukraine".

"Over in Ukraine, people are very much concerned," she said.

"I understand that there are different assessments of Boris Johnson himself and people look at him very differently, but we in Ukraine, now, look at different Western politicians from a single standpoint: the level of support to Ukraine.

"We don't have the luxury to debate anything else, except for that."

The UK has provided significant military and financial aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began on February 24.

"He was really driving the support, the political support, for the country," Ms Sovsun said.

"He was very outspoken, he was always on Ukraine's side.

"We are very much worried if this policy of the UK Government will continue."

02:01 AM

Russia taking 'operational pause' in Ukraine

Russia did not take any land in Ukraine this week for the first time in the war, as it appeared to halt large-scale offensive operations in Donbas ahead of a renewed push.

A Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk killed at least one civilian and injured six others, despite the slowdown in frontline fighting.

Small-scale combat was reported elsewhere, as Moscow sought to maintain pressure on the defenders.

Wednesday was the first day since the beginning of the war that Russia neither claimed to nor was assessed to have made any territorial gains, said the Institute for the Study of War, an American think tank, on Thursday.

The lull may indicate that Moscow is taking an “operational pause” to reconstitute its forces for an attack on the Ukrainian strongholds of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Read the full story here

Ukrainian servicemen after an air strike hit a courtyard in Kramatorsk - AFP

01:28 AM

