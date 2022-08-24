Russia-Ukraine war: US set to announce $3bn arms package on six-month anniversary of invasion

Today is also Ukraine's independence day - GETTY IMAGES

The United States is set to announce on Wednesday – the six-month anniversary of the war in Ukraine – a new $3 billion package of weaponry for Kyiv.

The funding will cover contracts for drones, weapons and other munitions, though Washington sources told the Associated Press that some of the equipment may not arrive on the frontline for a number of years as part of a plan to secure Kyiv’s long-term defence plans.

The US’s pledge takes its total support to Ukraine to almost $12billion, by far the largest sum from Ukraine’s allies.

Only Poland, Norway and Baltic nations on Russia’s borders have spent more as a percentage of GDP, according to the Kiel Institute think tank. On Tuesday, Germany promised an extra €500 million (£421 million) of arms, set to be delivered in 2023.

Writing for The Telegraph, Liz Truss, the Tory leadership front runner, meanwhile pledged to increase intelligence sharing from MI6 if she becomes prime minister.

EU feared to be losing the will to back Ukraine

Britain fears European support for Ukraine’s battle against Russia could dry up amid the cost of living crisis, Joe Barnes writes.

The Telegraph understands that UK diplomats have been travelling to European capitals to make the case against cutting aid to Kyiv.

European governments were said to be increasingly concerned about spending on arms and humanitarian supplies as citizens face rocketing energy prices, according to a source briefed on the talks.

On Tuesday, economists said the eurozone had entered recession, with German businesses in their worst slump for two years.

Britain and Ukraine hold trade talks

The UK and Ukraine have kicked off talks on a "landmark" digital trade agreement, aimed at providing support for "Ukrainian jobs, livelihoods, and families" after Russia's invasion.

The digital trade agreement will be designed to support Ukrainian businesses by cutting red tape and helping them to trade with the UK more efficiently through technologies such as electronic transactions, e-signatures, and e-contracts.

It will also aim to make it easier for UK companies to work with Ukrainian businesses and support their economic recovery.

The talks began on Tuesday, as International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met first deputy prime minister and minister of economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko and vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov virtually and Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko in person in London.

British hosts of refugees starting to feel the pinch

At this six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – with all its heart-breaking consequences – our own scheme of national generosity and solidarity is a small beacon of hope, Peter Stanford and Abigail Buchanan write.

Launched in March, Homes for Ukraine has seen UK residents open their homes to refugees for a minimum period of six months. Official figures from the end of July show that 119,000 visas have been issued under the scheme, and 95,400 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK to benefit from it. Around 25,000 households have welcomed refugees at their breakfast tables.

But, as the cost of living crisis bites ever deeper, some host families are starting to question whether they will be able to afford to house their guests for much longer.

Dame Martina Milburn (black top) with her husband Keith Milburn (white shirt) and Ukrainian Alina Popsui, 28 (white shirt). Linda Johnson (blue top, sister of Martina) with her husband Simon Johnson (blue shirt) and their daughter Florence, 21 (green dress). They have taken in Ukrainians Elena Matviienko (blue dress) with her daughters Sofia-Adel Matviienko , 16 (grey T-shirt), and Anastasila Matviienko, 15 (yellow dress) - RII SCHROER

