Russia-Ukraine war: US ‘set to send further $800m in military aid to Kyiv’

Ukrainian troops unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles sent by the US earlier this year - AP

The UK has pledged to provide an extra £15 million in overseas aid to help Ukrainian refugees while reports in the US claim Joe Biden is preparing to unveil a further package of military aid for Kyiv worth $800 million (£670 million).

The British package will support as many as 200,000 Ukrainians, both in their home country and in Poland, where the majority of refugees have fled.

The White House could announce its new tranche of aid as soon as Friday, Reuters reported.

Mr Biden would authorize the assistance using his Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to permit the transfer of excess weapons from US stocks.

The White House declined to comment.

Washington has sent billions of dollars in security assistance to the Kyiv government.

03:19 AM

‘London says hi’: Britons put personalised messages on Ukrainian missiles

Britons are forking out up to £2,500 to place personalised messages on Ukrainian missiles and even tanks, in the latest scheme to crowdfund support against the Russian invasion.

Since Feb 24, when Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine, various crowdfunding websites have been set up to encourage Westerners to donate to the Ukrainian military.

But one new website has a personal twist – Sign My Rocket, which Britons are using to place messages such as “London says hi” onto missiles before they are launched at Russian targets.

Anton Sokolenko, a volunteer at Sign My Rocket, said “95 per cent” of donations were being sent by English-speaking customers, with the majority based in the United States.

Read more: Britons pay to personalise messages on Ukrainian missiles

A Ukrainian rocket destined for Russian targets with a special message from Britons

02:44 AM

TV host crowdfunds satellite to help take down Russians

A well-known Ukrainian TV host has crowdfunded a gift to help Ukraine's armed forces beat back Russia's invasion: usage rights to a radar satellite that can see through clouds.

TV star Serhiy Prytula and Finnish satellite company ICEYE OY confirmed the deal in separate statements on Thursday.

"The contract signed with the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation will initially provide the Government of Ukraine with the full capabilities for one of ICEYE's satellites already in orbit," the company said.

"In addition, ICEYE will provide access to its constellation of SAR satellites, allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to receive radar satellite imagery on critical locations with a high revisit frequency," it said on its website.

The satellites differ from conventional ones due to their synthetic radar imaging technology, which can produce high-resolution images at night, and see through cloud cover, ICEYE says.

"I dont know of any other cases in history when people, young and old, came together and bought a satellite for their state," Mr Prytula said in a video posted on YouTube.

02:10 AM

In Moscow and missing Starbucks? Try 'Stars'

People in Moscow who were disappointed when Starbucks closed its coffee shops after Russia sent troops into Ukraine may now feel a caffeine jolt of hope: a nearly identical coffee shop is opening in the capital.

The name is almost the same: Stars Coffee. The logo could be the twin of the Starbucks mermaid, with flowing hair, a small enigmatic smile and a star atop her head – though instead of a Starbucks crown she wears a Russian headdress called a kokoshnik.

The menu, judging by the company app introduced a day before the store's formal opening on Friday, would look familiar to any Starbucks customer.

Seattle-based Starbucks was one of the most visible of the wave of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia or suspended their operations in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Others include McDonald's, IKEA and fast-fashion giant H&M.

Starbucks said on Thursday it had no comment on the new stores.

The Stars Coffee logo is seen after former Starbucks coffee shops are reopened as Stars Coffee in Moscow - GETTY IMAGES

Workers of the Stars Coffee show coffee cups with logo of Stars Coffee - GETTY IMAGES

Staff members get ready for the launching of the new coffee shop "Stars Coffee" - REUTERS

01:18 AM

Zelensky annoyed by translator

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, irked by a translator's failure to interpret his comments properly into English at a major news conference, on Thursday took over the job himself.

Zelensky – who prefers to speak Ukrainian in public – acted after the interpreter cut short his remarks during an event with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Turning towards the interpreter, he said pointedly: "And I said about the window of possibilities. I said that it couldn't be solved because... we see each day guns and firing from the Russian side".

He continued: "And I said 'Slava Ukraini' (Glory to Ukraine)".

"Glory to Ukraine," the translator quickly replied.

"Thank you so much. It's important," Mr Zelensky said with evident irritation.

Volodymyr Zelensky - EPA

01:16 AM

