Russia-Ukraine war: US Senate votes in favour of Finland and Sweden joining Nato

Ukrainians queue for humanitarian aid on Wednesday in Bakhmut, about 50 miles north of Donetsk - GETTY IMAGES

The US Senate has voted to approve Finland and Sweden's accession to Nato – the most significant expansion of the alliance in nearly 30 years as it responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Voting in the American upper chamber easily surpassed the two-thirds majority of 67 votes required to support ratification of the two countries' membership.

Finland and Sweden were both warned by the Kremlin not to join the alliance.

Nato's 30 members signed the accession protocol for them last month, allowing them to join the US-led nuclear-armed alliance once its members ratify the decision.

The accession now needs to be ratified by the parliaments of all Nato members before Finland and Sweden can be protected by the defence clause stating that an attack on one ally is an attack against all.

Follow the latest updates below.

03:57 AM

Situation at nuclear plant ‘out of control’

Russia is using Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to shelter from Ukrainian bombardment and launch attacks on civilians, with the United Nations warning the situation is “completely out of control” amid fears of a nuclear disaster, Joe Barnes writes.

Russian forces seized control of the Zaporizhzhia plant, in the south-eastern city of Enerhodar, in early March, soon after the invasion of Ukraine began.

Under mounting pressure from long-range Ukrainian strikes, troops last month ordered the plant’s staff to surrender access to the engine rooms of three of its reactors in order to store heavy weaponry.

Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company, said Russian ammunition had been stored close to highly combustible materials and would trigger a nuclear disaster on the scale of Chernobyl if it was detonated.

Story continues

Read more: Situation at huge Ukraine nuclear plant ‘out of control’, warns UN amid disaster fears

03:02 AM

Russia 'could attack Zelensky's hometown'

Ukraine said Russia had started creating a military strikeforce aimed at President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih.

Ukraine on Wednesday night said Russia was engaged in considerable military activity in the east, northeast and south of the country and warned that Moscow could be preparing new offensive operations in southern Ukraine.

Dmytro Zhyvytsky, governor of Sumy region on the border with Russia, said three towns had been shelled by Russian forces on Wednesday, with a total of 55 missiles fired. There were no injuries, but homes and commercial premises were damaged.

He said eight artillery shells hit residential parts of Krasnopilska community.

01:55 AM

Biden: Vote shows our commitment to Nato

Joe Biden has hailed the vote in the US Senate that earlier on Wednesday night approved Nato membership for Finland and Sweden.

"This historic vote sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan US commitment to Nato, and to ensuring our Alliance is prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow," the US president said in a statement.

Joe Biden with Sauli Niinisto, left, the president of Finland, and Magdalena Andersson, the prime minister of Sweden at the White House in May - GETTY IMAGES

01:26 AM

Zelensky seeks talks with China to end war

Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

In an interview with SCMP, the Ukrainian leader urged China to use its outsize political and economic influence over Russia to bring an end to the fighting.

"It's a very powerful state. It's a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council," Mr Zelensky told the newspaper.

12:52 AM

US basketball star back in Russian court

US basketball star Brittney Griner returns to a Russian court today as her drugs trial grinds towards a finale that could end with a 10-year prison sentence and a US-Russia prisoner swap for one of the world's most notorious arms dealers.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb 17 with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

The US has said Griner was wrongfully detained and made what Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a "substantial offer" to Moscow to exchange Russian prisoners for American citizens held in Russia, including Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

One source familiar with the situation told Reuters that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, whose life helped inspire the 2005 Hollywood film Lord of War, starring Nicholas Cage.

Griner has been in detention for nearly six months - GETTY IMAGES

12:29 AM

UN to investigate Ukraine prison killings

The United Nations chief said on Wednesday he is appointing a fact-finding mission in response to requests from Russia and Ukraine to investigate the killings at a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine that the nations accuse each other of carrying out.

Russia claimed that Ukraine's military used US-supplied rocket launchers to strike the prison in Olenivka, a settlement controlled by the Moscow-backed Donetsk People's Republic. Separatist authorities and Russian officials said the attack killed 53 Ukrainian POWs and wounded another 75.

The Ukrainian military denied making any rocket or artillery strikes in Olenivka.

The intelligence arm of the Ukrainian defence ministry claimed in a statement on Wednesday to have evidence that local Kremlin-backed separatists colluded with the Russian FSB, the KGB's main successor agency, and mercenary group Wagner to mine the prison before "using a flammable substance, which led to the rapid spread of fire in the room."

The destroyed prison in Olenivka - AP

12:17 AM

One US senator opposes Nato bill

The Senate voted 95 to 1 in favour of Finland and Sweden joining Nato.

The sole opponent was Republican Josh Hawley, who argued that the US has to focus on protecting its homeland but also that Washington should concentrate on the challenge from China rather than Europe.

Senate leader Chuck Schumer said it was a signal of Western unity against Russian aggression.

"This is important substantively and as a signal to Russia: they cannot intimidate America or Europe," Mr Schumer said.

"Putin has tried to use his war in Ukraine to divide the West. Instead, today's vote shows our alliance is stronger than ever."

The US is the 23rd of the 30 Nato countries to formally endorse it so far, after Italy approved it earlier on Wednesday and France on Tuesday.

Hawley said the US should instead focus on the threat from China - BLOOMBERG

12:04 AM

Today's top stories