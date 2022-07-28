Russia-Ukraine war: US proposes prisoner swap with Russia to free basketball star

The US has offered Russia a rare prisoner swap to free Brittney Griner, an American basketball player, and a former US marine with British citizenship in exchange for a notorious Russian arms dealer.

Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State, on Wednesday night confirmed the US had communicated a “substantial offer” to Moscow in order to bring home Griner and Paul Whelan, a former marine, although he declined to go into detail.

But US media reported the plan, approved by President Joe Biden, was to hand over Viktor Bout, an arms trafficker jailed for 25 years in the US.

Mr Blinken said he intended to discuss the matter during a call with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, in what would be their first conversation since the invasion of Ukraine.

The families of Whelan, who has been held for alleged espionage since 2018, and Griner, who was jailed in Moscow for drug possession in February, have urged the White House to secure their release, via a prisoner exchange if necessary.

Griner, 31, appeared in a Russian court on Wednesday to claim she did not intend to smuggle drugs and did not know how cannabis oil ended up in her luggage, as she had packed hastily while under stress and recovering from Covid.

“I take responsibility, but I did not intend to smuggle … [cannabis oil] to Russia,” Griner told the court.

02:25 AM

Zelensky's vow to rebuild

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to rebuild all the bridges and crossings destroyed in the war with Russia, after a Himars strike damaged the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson on Tuesday.

"We are doing everything to ensure that the occupiers do not have any logistical opportunities on our land," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Wednesday.

"Whatever plans they have, we will disrupt them. And we will liberate our territory with military, diplomatic and all other available means until we reach the legal borders of Ukraine."

A car moving past a crater on Kherson's Antonovsky bridge - AFP

01:57 AM

Battle for Kherson will test Ukraine - but it won't end the war

An army is trapped on a riverbank, bridges blown behind them, without hope of rescue or escape. If it sounds familiar, it’s because it is.

The coming battle of Kherson will in many ways be a reversal of May’s struggle for Severodonetsk, where Ukraine found itself trying to maintain an ever-dwindling bridgehead supplied by constantly shelled bridges.

“The way the Ukrainians are going about that is knocking out the bridges over the Dnipro, thereby limiting the logistical support and therefore the availability of things like artillery on the Western bank,” said Jack Watling of the Royal United Services Institute.

“What we are seeing in terms of tactical actions are small opportunistic advances along multiple axes to roll the Russians into a tighter and tighter pocket along the river.

“It could work. If the Russians are not able to reinforce, it could bring about a collapse of Russian will to fight in Kherson and achieve retaking the city at some point.”

Read the full analysis by Roland Oliphant here

An armoured truck of pro-Russian troops in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson - Reuters

01:49 AM

