Russia-Ukraine war: US proposes prisoner swap with Russia to free basketball star

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chanel Zagon
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brittney Griner
    Brittney Griner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The US has offered Russia a rare prisoner swap to free Brittney Griner, an American basketball player, and a former US marine with British citizenship in exchange for a notorious Russian arms dealer.

Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State, on Wednesday night confirmed the US had communicated a “substantial offer” to Moscow in order to bring home Griner and Paul Whelan, a former marine, although he declined to go into detail.

But US media reported the plan, approved by President Joe Biden, was to hand over Viktor Bout, an arms trafficker jailed for 25 years in the US.

Mr Blinken said he intended to discuss the matter during a call with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, in what would be their first conversation since the invasion of Ukraine.

The families of Whelan, who has been held for alleged espionage since 2018, and Griner, who was jailed in Moscow for drug possession in February, have urged the White House to secure their release, via a prisoner exchange if necessary.

Griner, 31, appeared in a Russian court on Wednesday to claim she did not intend to smuggle drugs and did not know how cannabis oil ended up in her luggage, as she had packed hastily while under stress and recovering from Covid.

“I take responsibility, but I did not intend to smuggle … [cannabis oil] to Russia,” Griner told the court.

Follow the latest updates below.

02:25 AM

Zelensky's vow to rebuild

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to rebuild all the bridges and crossings destroyed in the war with Russia, after a Himars strike damaged the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson on Tuesday.

"We are doing everything to ensure that the occupiers do not have any logistical opportunities on our land," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Wednesday.

"Whatever plans they have, we will disrupt them. And we will liberate our territory with military, diplomatic and all other available means until we reach the legal borders of Ukraine."

A car moving past a crater on Kherson's Antonovsky bridge - AFP
A car moving past a crater on Kherson's Antonovsky bridge - AFP

01:57 AM

Battle for Kherson will test Ukraine - but it won't end the war

An army is trapped on a riverbank, bridges blown behind them, without hope of rescue or escape. If it sounds familiar, it’s because it is.

The coming battle of Kherson will in many ways be a reversal of May’s struggle for Severodonetsk, where Ukraine found itself trying to maintain an ever-dwindling bridgehead supplied by constantly shelled bridges.

“The way the Ukrainians are going about that is knocking out the bridges over the Dnipro,  thereby limiting the logistical support and therefore the availability of things like artillery on the Western bank,” said Jack Watling of the Royal United Services Institute.

“What we are seeing in terms of tactical actions are small opportunistic advances along multiple axes to roll the Russians into a tighter and tighter pocket along the river.

“It could work. If the Russians are not able to reinforce, it could bring about a collapse of Russian will to fight in Kherson and achieve retaking the city at some point.”

Read the full analysis by Roland Oliphant here

An armoured truck of pro-Russian troops in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson - Reuters
An armoured truck of pro-Russian troops in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson - Reuters

01:49 AM

Today's top stories

  • Russian troops will be “annihilated” unless they retreat from the southern city of Kherson, Ukraine warned

  • The US has offered Russia a rare prisoner swap to free Brittney Griner, an American basketball player, and a former US marine with British citizenship in exchange for a notorious Russian arms dealer

  • A Himars strike has damaged Antonovsky Bridge, curtailing supplies to Russian forces in the south, Germany confirms

  • Gazprom has cut its Nord Stream 1 pipeline supply to 20 per cent capacity

  • Ukraine on Wednesday said it had restarted operations at its blockaded Black Sea ports as it moved closer to resuming grain exports

  • Russian forces claim they've captured Ukraine's second biggest power plant intact

  • Russian's foreign minister blames the West's green policies for the global food crisis

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Spirit and Frontier Airlines cancel merger deal. It could be good news for JetBlue's competing bid — but bad news for cheap tickets.

    The two airlines won't merge after all after, but JetBlue is still interested. Any deal could mean consolidation among the US' budget airlines.

  • Catheon Gaming partners with Reverie World Studios to launch popular Sci-Fi, Stars End on the blockchain

    SYDNEY , July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheon Gaming (“the Company”), named by KPMG-HSBC as one of the 10 leading Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific and the world’s fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company, announced today, the launch of Stars End on to the blockchain. Stars End is a multiplayer sci-fi survival game set hundreds of years in the future in a star system colonized by humans. The biggest feature of Stars End is planetary warfare and territory control,

  • Stocks we're watching: Meta, Best Buy, Etsy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights three of the top stocks to watch in after-hours trading.&nbsp;

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Depth options that could make Blue Jays bullpen postseason proof

    Jordan Romano aside, the Blue Jays bullpen has been underwhelming this season but a trade for either Pittsburgh's David Bednar or Detroit Tiger Gregory Soto could strengthen Toronto's relief core for a postseason run.

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Canada's Marco Arop wins bronze in men's 800m at athletics worlds

    Marco Arop has become just the second Canadian man in history to win a medal in the 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships. With a roaring crowd at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., Arop powered his six-foot-four frame to the finish line in a time of 1:44.28 to win bronze. The 23-year-old from Edmonton draped himself in a Canadian flag and couldn't stop flashing his signature smile as he basked in the cheers from the fans. He did a victory lap around Hayward, stopping to take photos, sign

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal