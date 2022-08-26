Russia-Ukraine war: US calls for urgent demilitarised zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The United States on Thursday warned Russia against diverting energy from a nuclear plant Kyiv says was cut off from its grid, as calls for an independent inspection of the facility mount.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is under occupation by Moscow's troops and was disconnected from the national power supply on Thursday, the state energy operator said.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre urged Russia to agree to a demilitarised zone around the plant and "allow the IAEA to visit as soon as possible to check on the safety".
The US cautioned Russia against redirecting energy from the site.
"The electricity that it produces rightly belongs to Ukraine and any attempt to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid and redirect to occupied areas is unacceptable," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
"No country should turn a nuclear power plant into an active war zone and we oppose any Russian efforts to weaponise or divert energy from the plant."
01:04 AM
Power cut in southern Ukraine after nuclear plant shelled
Parts of southern Ukraine were left without power on Thursday after a fire near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant forced its reactors offline.
The Russian-controlled power plant was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid when blazes in the ash pits of a neighbouring coal-fired power plant twice severed transmission lines, its operator said on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was caused by shelling, industry sources told The Telegraph. Ukraine blamed the “actions of the invaders” for the cut.
An engineer at the plant told The Telegraph this week that he believes Russia wants to cut the plant off from the Ukrainian power system.
Read more: Power out in southern Ukraine after shelling cuts Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from grid
01:03 AM
Swathes of southern Ukraine were left without power after a fire near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant forced its reactors offline, raising fears Russia was moving to cut off the country’s electricity
Russian military high command has been accused of making a “mockery” of troops fighting in Ukraine by lavishing valuable resources on an Olympics Games-style competition including tank racing and field cookery
Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to recruit an extra 137,000 soldiers to boost it to more than 1.15 million – roughly 15 times larger than the British Army
Russian forces have lost an area of captured territory larger than Denmark as they struggle to turn territorial gains into operation successes, according to military analysts
Russian security forces are torturing personnel at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to prevent them from telling UN inspectors about safety risks, workers there have told The Telegraph
French oil giant TotalEnergies has been accused of helping to fuel Russian fighter jets that have bombed Ukrainian civilians, including the victims of the Mariupol theatre airstrike, in an NGO and French media investigation