Russia-Ukraine war: US calls for urgent demilitarised zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A fire near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Thursday was caused by shelling, sources told The Telegraph - REUTERS

The United States on Thursday warned Russia against diverting energy from a nuclear plant Kyiv says was cut off from its grid, as calls for an independent inspection of the facility mount.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is under occupation by Moscow's troops and was disconnected from the national power supply on Thursday, the state energy operator said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre urged Russia to agree to a demilitarised zone around the plant and "allow the IAEA to visit as soon as possible to check on the safety".

The US cautioned Russia against redirecting energy from the site.

"The electricity that it produces rightly belongs to Ukraine and any attempt to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid and redirect to occupied areas is unacceptable," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"No country should turn a nuclear power plant into an active war zone and we oppose any Russian efforts to weaponise or divert energy from the plant."

Power cut in southern Ukraine after nuclear plant shelled

Parts of southern Ukraine were left without power on Thursday after a fire near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant forced its reactors offline.

The Russian-controlled power plant was disconnected from the Ukrainian grid when blazes in the ash pits of a neighbouring coal-fired power plant twice severed transmission lines, its operator said on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was caused by shelling, industry sources told The Telegraph. Ukraine blamed the “actions of the invaders” for the cut.

An engineer at the plant told The Telegraph this week that he believes Russia wants to cut the plant off from the Ukrainian power system.

Read more: Power out in southern Ukraine after shelling cuts Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from grid

