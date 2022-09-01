Russia-Ukraine war: UN to begin inspection at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, arrives in Zaporizhzhia - GETTY IMGES

United Nations inspectors in Ukraine were due on Thursday to visit a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, where nearby shelling has prompted bitter recriminations and global fears of disaster.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission arrived in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia , 55 km (34 miles) away from the plant, on Wednesday and Ukraine's defence ministry said it was scheduled to visit the facility on Thursday.

Although Russian officials suggested the team would have only one day to inspect the site, the IAEA was preparing for longer.

Ukraine sees the inspection as a step toward "deoccupying and demilitarising" the location – but Russia has said it has no intention of withdrawing its forces for now, setting up the potential for further rancour.

02:55 AM

Russian soldier kills two FSB officers in drunken shootout

A Russian soldier shot dead two FSB officers in occupied Kherson after he was caught swigging alcohol while in uniform, a Moscow investigation has said, James Kilner writes.

The soldier’s drinking companion, a sergeant, was also killed in the drunken shootout with the FSB officers, in an incident that shows the ill-disciplined state of Russia’s military in Ukraine.

A Russian military inquiry said that four officers from the FSB, the Russian successor to the KGB, walked into the Food Fuel cafe on June 19 in Kherson, which Russian forces captured at the start of the war.

There they saw two drunk Russian non-commissioned officers, a sergeant and a junior sergeant, "idly spending time, consuming alcoholic drinks".

02:24 AM

US intelligence: Russia has 'severe manpower shortages'

Russia is suffering "severe manpower shortages" and has become more desperate in its efforts to find new troops to send to the front lines, according to a new US intelligence finding disclosed on Wednesday.

Russia is looking to address the shortage of troops in part by compelling soldiers wounded earlier in the war to return to combat, recruiting personnel from private security companies and even recruiting from prisons, according to a US official who spoke to the Associated Pres.

The official added that Russia could soon enlist convicted criminals "in exchange for pardons and financial compensation".

01:42 AM

Briton killed while volunteering in Ukraine

A British national has been killed while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine.

In a GoFundMe page set up to bring his body home, Craig Mackintosh's sister Lorna revealed that he had been killed in Ukraine on August 24.

She said that her brother, from Thetford, Norfolk, had lost his life "in the line of duty".

"Please help us bring this war hero home," Ms Mackintosh wrote.

"Our brother bravely volunteered to go to (Ukraine) as a medic to help save lives in this war torn country.

"In the line of duty, helping others he lost his life. This selfless man is currently stranded in a morgue in Ukraine and there is no help to get him home."

Craig Mackintosh's sister described him as a "war hero" - EAST ANGLIA NEWS

01:30 AM

