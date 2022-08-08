Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian power plant shelled in 'nuclear terror'

An elderly woman looks out of her apartment window on the weekend. Her building was damaged in a May rocket attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine - David Goldman/AP

Ukraine has accused Russian shelling of damaging three radiation sensors and hurting a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility.

Volodymyr Zelensky called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that warranted more international sanctions, this time on Moscow's nuclear sector.

"There is no such nation in the world that could feel safe when a terrorist state fires at a nuclear plant," the Ukrainian President said in a televised address on Sunday.

The Russian-installed authority of the area accused Ukraine of hitting the site with a multiple rocket launcher, damaging administrative buildings and an area near a storage facility.

Events at the Zaporizhzhia site – where Kyiv alleges that Russia hit a power line on Friday – have alarmed the world.

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Mariano Grossi warned on Saturday: "(It) underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster."

04:19 AM

Putin's troops attempt full control of Donbas

Vladimir Putin's troops are trying to gain full control of the Donbas region of east Ukraine where pro-Moscow separatists seized territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea to the south in 2014.

Russian forces stepped up their attacks north and northwest of Donetsk city in the Donbas on Sunday, Ukraine's military said.

The Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the heavily fortified settlements of Piski and Avdiivka, as well as shelling other locations in the Donetsk region, it said.

In addition to tightening its grip over the Donbas, Russia is entrenching its position in southern Ukraine, where it has gathered troops in a bid to prevent a potential counter-offensive near Kherson, Kyiv has said.

03:36 AM

Ships sail out in attempt to beat famine

Navi-Star, carrying 33,000 tons of corn from Ukraine to Ireland, passes through the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday - Islam Yakut/Anadolu Agency

A deal to unblock Ukraine's food exports and ease global shortages has gathered pace as another four ships sailed out of Ukrainian Black Sea ports while the first cargo vessel since Russia's invasion docked.

The four outgoing ships had almost 170,000 tonnes of corn and other food. They were sailing under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to try to help ease soaring global food prices that have resulted from the war.

Before Moscow's invasion, Russia and Ukraine together accounted for nearly a third of global wheat exports. The disruption since then has threatened famine in some parts of the world.

03:31 AM

Russian-appointed Kherson mayor ‘poisoned by chef’

Volodymyr Saldo is on a ventilator in the Sklifosovsky Emergency Research Institute - Anadolu Agency

The Russian-appointed mayor of Kherson was poisoned by a chef brought into his household a day before he fell ill, Russian opposition media has reported.

It was reported that, on August 3, Vladimir Saldo “became ill, his mind began to cloud and his fingertips went numb” after he ate food prepared by the chef.

Saldo was rushed to a hospital in Crimea, where doctors put him into a coma and flew him to Moscow. He is now on a ventilator.

Doctors are waiting for his toxicology reports, although regional officials denied he had been poisoned.

03:15 AM

