Russia-Ukraine war: 'Ukraine launches drone attacks on several Russian regions'

People stand near a store in Chernihiv destroyed by a Russian missile strike on Saturday - Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Ukrainian drones struck three separate regions on Sunday, injuring five people and forcing two of Moscow’s airports to briefly divert flights, Russia said.

Russia’s Kursk and Rostov regions, both of which border Ukraine, reported drone strikes while Russia’s defence ministry said it had jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow region, forcing it to crash in an unpopulated area.

Russia’s aviation watchdog said it had briefly halted flights to the city’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports in response.

Kursk region’s governor said that 5 people had been injured and a fire broke out when a drone hit a railway station. Rostov’s governor said no injuries or damage had occurred.

Ukrainian drone strikes both on border regions and on the Russian capital have become increasingly common in recent months, with repeated strikes on Moscow’s financial district.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed revenge for Saturday’s missile attack that killed seven people and wounded hundreds of others in the city of Chernihiv.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine would “respond tangibly” to the “terrorist” that had turned “an ordinary Saturday … into a day of pain and loss”.

09:53 AM BST

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch

Russia reported an “abnormal situation” Saturday on its moon-bound Luna-25 spacecraft, which launched earlier this month.

The country’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the spacecraft ran into unspecified trouble while trying to enter a pre-landing orbit, and that its specialists were analyzing the situation.

“During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters,” Roscosmos said in a Telegram post.

Sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine make it harder for the country to access Western technology, impacting its space program.

The lunar landing spacecraft Luna-25 blasts off from a launchpad on August 11 - Roscosmos/Vostochny Space Centre/Handout via Reuters

