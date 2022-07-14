Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine cuts ties with North Korea over recognition of pro-Russian breakaway regions

Chanel Zagon
·5 min read

Kyiv is severing relations with North Korea after Pyongyang confirmed it would formally recognise the pro-Russian separatist regions in Ukraine's east as independent countries.

The North Korean government sent letters on Wednesday to the so-called People's Republic of Donetsk and the People's Republic of Lugansk, state media KCNA reported on Thursday morning.

The letters stated Pyongyang had "decided to recognise the independence of the People's Republic of Donetsk and the People's Republic of Lugansk and expressed the will to develop the state-to-state relations with those countries in the idea of independence, peace and friendship."

North Korea's recognition of the regions as independent comes after another Russian ally, Syria, made the same move last month.

Ukraine's foreign ministry in a statement condemned North Korea's decision to recognise territories Kyiv had described as "temporarily occupied by Russia".

"In response... Ukraine announces it is cutting diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the statement said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia "no longer has any allies in the world", aside from countries that depend on it financially and politically.

North Korea is the third country to acknowledge the independent countries.

Follow the latest updates below.

06:34 AM

Artillery strikes continue to bombard the Donbas

Russia continues to launch artillery strikes in the Donbas, as well as assaults by small company and platoon-sized units in some areas, the UK's Ministry of Defence said.

However, they have failed to achieve significant territorial advances over the past 72 hours.

04:35 AM

Execution site being prepared for captured British fighters

An execution site for two British men and a Moroccan captured when they surrendered with Ukrainian forces has been prepared, Russia-backed rebels claimed on Wednesday night in a likely negotiating strategy.

Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said that Sean Pinner, 48, Aiden Aslin, 28, and 21-year-old Moroccan Brahim Saadoune would be shot by a firing squad.

The men were sentenced to death on June 9 by a court in the DPR for fighting as mercenaries, but observers say they are more likely to be exchanged in a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

The soldiers have denied they are mercenaries and said that they were contract soldiers fighting for Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade and should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention.

Read the full story here

British citizens Aiden Aslin (L) and Shaun Pinner (R) and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim (C) were sentenced to death on June 9 - Shutterstock
British citizens Aiden Aslin (L) and Shaun Pinner (R) and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim (C) were sentenced to death on June 9 - Shutterstock

03:09 AM

Ukraine’s Florence Nightingales risk life and limb to save troops

The soldier’s legs had been shredded by Russian artillery fire raining down on the Donbas front line, leaving him in danger of bleeding to death. Yet as the ambulance arrived to evacuate him, he refused to move until one last request had been granted.

A message to his family, perhaps? No. A final cigarette, or some extra morphine, maybe?

“He said: ‘I’m not going anywhere without my sunglasses’,” recalls Dr Pavlo Petelskyi, the volunteer medic whose team picked him up. “He was just a very cool guy.”

Somehow, in between loosening the soldier’s tourniquets, stabilising his blood loss and strapping him into an ambulance stretcher, Dr Petelskyi’s team found the missing shades. And thus their patient got to hospital, both safely and stylishly – marking another life saved by Ukraine’s Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital.

Read the full story here by Colin Freeman

Dr Andrew Kostyuk and Dr Pavlo Petelskyi both have regular jobs at hospitals in Kyiv, but devote time to helping Ukraine's soldiers on the front line
Dr Andrew Kostyuk and Dr Pavlo Petelskyi both have regular jobs at hospitals in Kyiv, but devote time to helping Ukraine's soldiers on the front line

02:24 AM

Chasiv Yar death toll continues to climb

The death toll in the devastated Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar has grown to 48, including one child, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The number of people who have been rescued following Russia's strike remains unchanged, with nine lives saved so far.

"It was one of the most brutal Russian strikes during the entire war - so many victims," Mr Zelensky said.

"My condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.

"Rescuers will work on site until all debris is cleared."

Apartment block building is destroyed by Russian attack - Shutterstock
Apartment block building is destroyed by Russian attack - Shutterstock

01:23 AM

Today's top stories

  • Russia and Ukraine hold their first direct negotiations since March in a bid to break an impasse over grain exports, without any immediate signs of a breakthrough

  • North Korea has formally recognised the pro-Russian separatist regions in Ukraine's east as independent countries, state media said

  • At least five people were killed in Russian shelling in the region surrounding the embattled Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv near the Black Sea, the Ukrainian presidency says

  • The death toll in the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar has grown to 48, including one child, after Russia's strike

  • The European Union says Baltic member Lithuania has an obligation to allow the passage of sanctioned goods, with the exception of weapons, between Russia and its exclave of Kaliningrad

  • Russian energy giant Gazprom says it cannot guarantee the good functioning of Nord Stream and does not know if a "critical" turbine engine will be returned from repair in Canada

  • A Moscow court orders one of the last opposition figures still in Russia, Ilya Yashin, to be detained for two months before trial for having denounced Moscow's Ukraine offensive

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • American Israeli woman jailed in Russia over cannabis speaks out in support of Brittney Griner

    Naama Issachar spent 10 months in Russian prison for traveling with a small amount of cannabis. She's breaking her silence for the first time.

  • Laurentians mayors offer to take on urgent highway repairs from Quebec to prevent more fatalities

    Johanne Lortie was holding onto her partner, Martin Labelle, on their motorcycle when a car swerved to avoid a huge pothole on Highway 15, colliding with the bike and sending both riders into the air. Labelle was killed. Lortie was badly injured, suffering a fractured pelvis, a busted femur and five cracks in her spine. She says Labelle would still be alive if roads in western Quebec were better maintained. "We pay crazy high taxes for roads with craters," she said. "Let the city take care of it

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Xander Schauffele wins Scottish Open in British Open warmup

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time. Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth victory in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open. Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the wor

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Predators agree to 8-year extension with Filip Forsberg

    Filip Forsberg is sticking around in Nashville.