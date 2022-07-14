Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine cuts ties with North Korea over recognition of pro-Russian breakaway regions

Kyiv is severing relations with North Korea after Pyongyang confirmed it would formally recognise the pro-Russian separatist regions in Ukraine's east as independent countries.

The North Korean government sent letters on Wednesday to the so-called People's Republic of Donetsk and the People's Republic of Lugansk, state media KCNA reported on Thursday morning.

The letters stated Pyongyang had "decided to recognise the independence of the People's Republic of Donetsk and the People's Republic of Lugansk and expressed the will to develop the state-to-state relations with those countries in the idea of independence, peace and friendship."

North Korea's recognition of the regions as independent comes after another Russian ally, Syria, made the same move last month.

Ukraine's foreign ministry in a statement condemned North Korea's decision to recognise territories Kyiv had described as "temporarily occupied by Russia".

"In response... Ukraine announces it is cutting diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the statement said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia "no longer has any allies in the world", aside from countries that depend on it financially and politically.

North Korea is the third country to acknowledge the independent countries.

06:34 AM

Artillery strikes continue to bombard the Donbas

Russia continues to launch artillery strikes in the Donbas, as well as assaults by small company and platoon-sized units in some areas, the UK's Ministry of Defence said.

However, they have failed to achieve significant territorial advances over the past 72 hours.

04:35 AM

Execution site being prepared for captured British fighters

An execution site for two British men and a Moroccan captured when they surrendered with Ukrainian forces has been prepared, Russia-backed rebels claimed on Wednesday night in a likely negotiating strategy.

Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said that Sean Pinner, 48, Aiden Aslin, 28, and 21-year-old Moroccan Brahim Saadoune would be shot by a firing squad.

The men were sentenced to death on June 9 by a court in the DPR for fighting as mercenaries, but observers say they are more likely to be exchanged in a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

The soldiers have denied they are mercenaries and said that they were contract soldiers fighting for Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade and should be treated as prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention.

British citizens Aiden Aslin (L) and Shaun Pinner (R) and Moroccan Saaudun Brahim (C) were sentenced to death on June 9 - Shutterstock

03:09 AM

Ukraine’s Florence Nightingales risk life and limb to save troops

The soldier’s legs had been shredded by Russian artillery fire raining down on the Donbas front line, leaving him in danger of bleeding to death. Yet as the ambulance arrived to evacuate him, he refused to move until one last request had been granted.

A message to his family, perhaps? No. A final cigarette, or some extra morphine, maybe?

“He said: ‘I’m not going anywhere without my sunglasses’,” recalls Dr Pavlo Petelskyi, the volunteer medic whose team picked him up. “He was just a very cool guy.”

Somehow, in between loosening the soldier’s tourniquets, stabilising his blood loss and strapping him into an ambulance stretcher, Dr Petelskyi’s team found the missing shades. And thus their patient got to hospital, both safely and stylishly – marking another life saved by Ukraine’s Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital.

Dr Andrew Kostyuk and Dr Pavlo Petelskyi both have regular jobs at hospitals in Kyiv, but devote time to helping Ukraine's soldiers on the front line

02:24 AM

Chasiv Yar death toll continues to climb

The death toll in the devastated Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar has grown to 48, including one child, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The number of people who have been rescued following Russia's strike remains unchanged, with nine lives saved so far.

"It was one of the most brutal Russian strikes during the entire war - so many victims," Mr Zelensky said.

"My condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.

"Rescuers will work on site until all debris is cleared."

Apartment block building is destroyed by Russian attack - Shutterstock

01:23 AM

