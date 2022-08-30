Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine has ‘broken through’ Kremlin defences in Kherson counterattack

Oleksandr Shulga looks at his destroyed house following a missile strike in Mykolaiv on Monday. Ukraine is beginning a massive counter-offensive in the area - GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian troops mounting a counter-offensive have broken through Russian defences in several sectors of the front line near the city of Kherson, a senior advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

In a video interview on YouTube on Monday night, Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukrainian forces were shelling the ferries that Moscow is using to supply a pocket of Russian-occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region.

Russia's defence ministry said earlier on Monday that Ukrainian troops had attempted an offensive in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions but sustained significant casualties, RIA news agency reported.

The long-awaited counter-offensive to seize Kherson began on Monday, marking a significant step forward in Kyiv's campaign to retake key Russian-held territory in the south.

03:15 AM

Russia ‘having trouble with Iran-made drones’

Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, Biden administration officials are reported to have said.

The officials, who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, described "numerous failures".

They added that the US believes that the delivery of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles over several days this month is likely part of a Russian plan to acquire hundreds of Iranian drones.

It was reported last week that Russia had recently obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine despite US warnings to Tehran not to ship them.

An Iranian drone launched during a military drill in Iran earlier this month - AP

02:32 AM

Putin sidelines defence minister

Vladimir Putin has lost confidence in his defence minister and has sidelined him just as Ukraine launches its biggest counter-offensive of the war.

Media reports backed up by Western intelligence said that the Russian president had ordered his military commanders to report to him directly rather than to Sergei Shoigu, whom he blames for the stalled invasion of Ukraine.

Putin and Mr Shoigu had been considered close allies but iStories, a Russian investigative reporting outlet, said that this bond had now fractured.

“Relations between Putin and Shoigu have changed so much that the defence minister does not even dare to promote decisions that the military considers necessary,” it said, quoting sources in the defence ministry.

Putin and Shoigu had been considered close - REUTERS

01:11 AM

US wants 'controlled shutdown' of nuclear plant

A US spokesman said a “controlled shutdown” of the Russian-seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would be the safest option amid continued shelling around Europe’s largest nuclear facility.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, will lead an inspection of the plant, with his team expected to reach Kyiv on Monday evening.

President Zelensky warned at the weekend that the situation at the plant remains dangerous, even after two power units were reconnected to the grid following a power failure.

Mr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to create a global sense of fatigue about its invasion, including by restricting the flow of gas to drive energy prices higher.

On Monday, Russia claimed that a Ukrainian missile strike punched a hole in the roof of a fuel depot at the plant.

Images released on Monday appear to show holes in the roof of the right-hand building at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - MAXAR/AP

12:54 AM

