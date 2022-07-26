Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin launch 'massive missile strike' on Mykolaiv port

Marcus Parekh
·6 min read

Russian forces have struck port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich has said.

"A massive missile strike was launched on the south of Ukraine from the direction of the Black Sea, and with the use of aviation," he told Ukrainian state television, providing no details on the aftermath of the strike.

Last Saturday, Russia struck another southern Ukrainian port of Odesa, casting doubt on a plan to restart Ukrainian grain exports.

The strike came as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's "overt gas war" a form of terrorism, as Moscow is set to cut gas supplies to Europe once again.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said gas deliveries to Europe would be slashed by 80 per cent, in order to carry out maintenance on its Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

"This is an overt gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe," Mr Zelensky said.

Follow the latest updates below.

07:47 AM

How Himars could force Russia into an embarrassing collapse in Ukraine

The Kremlin's frontline supplies have been badly hit. If I were a Russian soldier in Kherson I would be pretty scared right now, says Mike Martin.

Some weeks ago the Russians announced an "operational pause" in the Donbas.

Breaks in fighting like these are pretty normal in this type of high-intensity warfare, because of the vast supplies required and damages inflicted.

Armies sometimes just have to take time-outs to regroup and build up their supplies again, although normally you don’t broadcast to everyone that you’re doing it.

That’s a bit odd, and makes it seem like there must be another reason that Russian military activity has decreased.

And decreased it has.

You can read Mike's report in full here.

07:24 AM

Russian forces strike Mykolaiv port infrastructure

Russian forces have struck port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich has said.

"A massive missile strike was launched on the south of Ukraine from the direction of the Black Sea, and with the use of aviation," he told Ukrainian state television, providing no details on the aftermath of the strike.

Last Saturday, Russia struck another southern Ukrainian port of Odesa, casting doubt on a plan to restart Ukrainian grain exports.

07:02 AM

Anti-ship missiles a 'key threat' to Russia

Russia perceives anti-ship missiles as a "key threat" limiting the effectiveness of their Black Sea Fleet, the UK's Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

"This has significantly undermined the overall invasion plan, as Russia cannot realistically attempt an amphibious assault to seize Odesa," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

"Russia will continue to prioritise efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine’s anti-ship capability."

05:57 AM

Fire erupts at Donetsk oil depot

A major fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine after Ukrainian troops shelled the province, Russia's TASS reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, a blaze which was tens of metres high, engulfed an oil depot in the Budyonnovsky district.

No injuries have been reported so far.

05:18 AM

Putin accused of weaponising gas supply

Politicians and officials from across the continent have accused Vladimir Putin of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed over his invasion of Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs 760 miles from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea, has been at the centre of heightened diplomatic tensions between the West and Moscow.

Read the full story about gas supply cuts here

04:19 AM

Ukraine claims Russia increased gas pipeline pressure without prior notice

Russian gas giant Gazprom has sharply increased pressure in the pipeline that delivers Russian gas to Europe without prior notice, the Ukrainian state pipeline operator company claimed on Tuesday.

The spikes in pressure could lead to emergencies, such as pipeline ruptures, and pipeline operators are obliged to inform each other about them in advance, the Ukrainian company said.

Reuters has approached Gazprom for comment on the issue.

04:00 AM

On the road to Kyiv: 'The reality of the invasion is evident'

Ukraine is so big that the war has, so far, left much of the west untouched. But on the approach to Kyiv via the highway from Zhytomyr, the reality of the invasion is evident, writes David Knowles from Kyiv. 

This is the highway that saw some of the most desperate fighting in the early weeks, advancing Russian columns were held by the Ukrainian army and, after weeks of battle, were forced to withdraw. Although the Russian army could not advance far into Kyiv many towns on the outskirts, like Bucha and Irpin, were occupied with deadly results.

From the road we see bombed out houses, apartment blocks with shattered windows and black scorch marks, large warehouses with buckled metal and collapsed roofs, bridges with ascending and descending steps but no middle section - and these sights become more frequent as we get closer to the captial.

Follow The Telegraph’s podcast Ukraine: The Latest

For much of the drive in the west of the country the war is present, but not overwhelming - David Knowles
For much of the drive in the west of the country the war is present, but not overwhelming - David Knowles

03:23 AM

Himars weapons destroy 50 Russian ammunition depots in one month

American-supplied Himars missile launchers have destroyed more than 50 Russian ammunition dumps since they arrived on the battlefield last month, Ukraine’s defence minister said.

Oleksiy Reznikov told Ukrainian television that the “scalpel”-like accuracy of the missiles had significantly eroded Russia’s supply chains and its ability to conduct “active fighting and cover our armed forces with heavy shelling”.

“We are talking about 50 sites in terms of ammunition storage locations alone,” he told Ukrainian television.

“Our gunners use Himars very precisely – like a surgeon with a scalpel."

Read the full story here

A Himars missile rocket is fired from a truck during combat training in the US - &nbsp;The Olympian
A Himars missile rocket is fired from a truck during combat training in the US - The Olympian

02:39 AM

Today's top stories

  • Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe as state-owned Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20 percent of capacity

  • Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is on a whistle-stop tour of Africa to schmooze governments and deflect blame for the global food crisis

  • Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had destroyed a depot for US-made HIMARS rocket systems in Ukraine's western Khmelnytskyi region

  • Ukrainian forces have destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems

  • Slovakia signalled it could donate its fleet of 11 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine to help bolster its forces in the fight against Russia

  • The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights gave its latest civilian death toll from the Ukraine war to date as 5,237, with the number of those injured exceeding 7,000

  • The Ukrainian military reported Russian cruise missile strikes in the south

  • Britain has 'reluctantly agreed' to take Ukraine's Eurovision hosting spot for next year

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ginni Thomas Might Get a Jan. 6 Subpoena: 'Hope It Doesn't Get to That'

    Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, reportedly urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and a group of Arizona electors to overturn the results of the 2020 election

  • Moldova says it fears a Russian invasion as more neighbors ring alarm over Ukraine war

    Moldova, which neighbors Ukraine, has a breakaway region backed by Russian forces. The Moldovan prime minister said a Russian invasion is "a risk."

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Blue Jays' biggest questions for second half of season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes will be determined by the answers to these questions.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • How family and culture propelled Bikramjit Singh Gill to basketball success

    In 2015, Bikramjit Singh Gill looked a bit different than he does now. His broad 6-foot-7 frame still stands out in a crowd, but today the 30-year-old Malton, Ont. native has a bushy beard and long hair to match his size. After years of cutting his hair and trimming his beard in order to fit in with his peers, Gill decided to embrace his Sikh heritage and grow them out. As one of the only Sikh-Canadian basketball players competing at the professional level, Gill has long been a role model in his

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.