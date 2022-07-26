Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin launch 'massive missile strike' on Mykolaiv port

Russian forces have struck port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich has said.

"A massive missile strike was launched on the south of Ukraine from the direction of the Black Sea, and with the use of aviation," he told Ukrainian state television, providing no details on the aftermath of the strike.

Last Saturday, Russia struck another southern Ukrainian port of Odesa, casting doubt on a plan to restart Ukrainian grain exports.

The strike came as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's "overt gas war" a form of terrorism, as Moscow is set to cut gas supplies to Europe once again.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said gas deliveries to Europe would be slashed by 80 per cent, in order to carry out maintenance on its Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

"This is an overt gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe," Mr Zelensky said.

07:47 AM

How Himars could force Russia into an embarrassing collapse in Ukraine

The Kremlin's frontline supplies have been badly hit. If I were a Russian soldier in Kherson I would be pretty scared right now, says Mike Martin.

Some weeks ago the Russians announced an "operational pause" in the Donbas. Breaks in fighting like these are pretty normal in this type of high-intensity warfare, because of the vast supplies required and damages inflicted. Armies sometimes just have to take time-outs to regroup and build up their supplies again, although normally you don’t broadcast to everyone that you’re doing it. That’s a bit odd, and makes it seem like there must be another reason that Russian military activity has decreased. And decreased it has.

07:24 AM

Russian forces strike Mykolaiv port infrastructure

07:02 AM

Anti-ship missiles a 'key threat' to Russia

Russia perceives anti-ship missiles as a "key threat" limiting the effectiveness of their Black Sea Fleet, the UK's Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

"This has significantly undermined the overall invasion plan, as Russia cannot realistically attempt an amphibious assault to seize Odesa," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

"Russia will continue to prioritise efforts to degrade and destroy Ukraine’s anti-ship capability."

05:57 AM

Fire erupts at Donetsk oil depot

A major fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian-backed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine after Ukrainian troops shelled the province, Russia's TASS reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, a blaze which was tens of metres high, engulfed an oil depot in the Budyonnovsky district.

No injuries have been reported so far.

05:18 AM

Putin accused of weaponising gas supply

Politicians and officials from across the continent have accused Vladimir Putin of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed over his invasion of Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs 760 miles from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea, has been at the centre of heightened diplomatic tensions between the West and Moscow.

04:19 AM

Ukraine claims Russia increased gas pipeline pressure without prior notice

Russian gas giant Gazprom has sharply increased pressure in the pipeline that delivers Russian gas to Europe without prior notice, the Ukrainian state pipeline operator company claimed on Tuesday.

The spikes in pressure could lead to emergencies, such as pipeline ruptures, and pipeline operators are obliged to inform each other about them in advance, the Ukrainian company said.

Reuters has approached Gazprom for comment on the issue.

04:00 AM

On the road to Kyiv: 'The reality of the invasion is evident'

Ukraine is so big that the war has, so far, left much of the west untouched. But on the approach to Kyiv via the highway from Zhytomyr, the reality of the invasion is evident, writes David Knowles from Kyiv.

This is the highway that saw some of the most desperate fighting in the early weeks, advancing Russian columns were held by the Ukrainian army and, after weeks of battle, were forced to withdraw. Although the Russian army could not advance far into Kyiv many towns on the outskirts, like Bucha and Irpin, were occupied with deadly results.

From the road we see bombed out houses, apartment blocks with shattered windows and black scorch marks, large warehouses with buckled metal and collapsed roofs, bridges with ascending and descending steps but no middle section - and these sights become more frequent as we get closer to the captial.

For much of the drive in the west of the country the war is present, but not overwhelming - David Knowles

03:23 AM

Himars weapons destroy 50 Russian ammunition depots in one month

American-supplied Himars missile launchers have destroyed more than 50 Russian ammunition dumps since they arrived on the battlefield last month, Ukraine’s defence minister said.

Oleksiy Reznikov told Ukrainian television that the “scalpel”-like accuracy of the missiles had significantly eroded Russia’s supply chains and its ability to conduct “active fighting and cover our armed forces with heavy shelling”.

“We are talking about 50 sites in terms of ammunition storage locations alone,” he told Ukrainian television.

“Our gunners use Himars very precisely – like a surgeon with a scalpel."

A Himars missile rocket is fired from a truck during combat training in the US - The Olympian

02:39 AM

