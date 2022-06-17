Ukraine war: Harpoon missiles 'strike Russian naval tugboat'

Ukraine has said its forces have hit a Russian naval tugboat with two Harpoon missiles in the Black Sea, the first time it has claimed to have struck a Russian vessel with Western-supplied anti-ship weapons.

The tugboat, identified as the Vasiliy Bekh by Odesa region's governor, had been transporting soldiers, weapons and ammunition to the Russian-occupied Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian navy said.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

The Ukrainian military published a video of what it said were two Harpoon missiles hitting the vessel on the Telegram app, which has not been independently verified.

Ukraine's Naval Command said the tugboat had a TOR anti-air missile system on board but this had failed to stop the strike. The Vasiliy Bekh had served in the Russian Black Sea Fleet since 2017.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

11:02 AM

Two dead, 20 injured as Russia strikes Mykolaiv

At least two people were killed and 20 injured in a Russian strike on a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, the local governor said.

"A rocket strike on a residential area killed two people and 20 are injured," Vitaliy Kim said on social media.

He earlier said that a child was among those injured.

"Four residential high-storey buildings and an infrastructure object were damaged in the morning strike on Mykolaiv," Kim said.

10:53 AM

Russia has 'strategically lost' the war in Ukraine, says UK defence chief

Russia has "strategically lost" the war in Ukraine and is now a "more diminished power" both diplomatically and economically than several months ago, the UK's armed forces chief has said.

Story continues

In an interview published on Friday, Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Vladimir Putin had lost 25 per cent of Russia's land power to reap only "tiny" gains.

He said while Russia may achieve "tactical successes" in the coming weeks, the idea the war had been a success was "nonsense".

"President Putin has used about 25 per cent of his army's power to gain a tiny amount of territory and 50,000 people either dead or injured," Admiral Radakin said.

Admiral Radakin said Russia could never occupy all of Ukraine as it was suffering heavy losses, running low on advanced missiles and faced the scorn of a strengthening Nato.

"This is a dreadful mistake by Russia. Russia will never take control of Ukraine," he said. "Russia has vulnerabilities because it's running out of people, it's running out of high-tech missiles.

"This is going to be a long fight. And we're supporting Ukraine. Ukraine has shown how courageous it really is."

10:17 AM

Ukraine says it hit Russian tugboat with two Harpoon missiles

Ukraine's armed forces said they struck the Russian navy's Vasiliy Bekh tugboat in the Black Sea with two Harpoon missiles on Friday, the first time Ukraine has said it hit a Russian vessel with the Western-supplied anti-ship rockets.

Ukraine's Armed Forces Strategic Communications Directorate published the information on the Telegram app, alongside a video purporting to show the strike from the air.

09:51 AM

Ukraine says evacuation from Sievierodonetsk chemical plant 'impossible'

The evacuation of 568 civilians sheltering in bunkers under the Azot chemical plant in the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk is currently impossible due to shelling and heavy fighting, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region said on Friday.

In a post on Telegram messenger, he said there were 38 children taking shelter in the bunkers at the chemical plant.

09:25 AM

Macron sceptical on deal to get grain out of Ukraine's Odesa port

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he was open to talking to Russia's President Vladimir Putin as part of efforts to strike a deal to get grain out of the Ukrainian port of Odesa but that he saw little chance of an agreement.

"We have to talk with Russia on food security and it (discussions) can be justified by liaising directly with the UN secretary general to get grains out of Odesa," Macron told BFM TV on his way back from Ukraine.

"But I don't believe a lot in this path, because I already had talks a few weeks ago with President Putin, but he didn't want to accept a UN resolution on this subject."

09:24 AM

'Complete ceasefire' needed to free civilians from Azot plant: governor

Only a "complete ceasefire" will allow the evacuation hundreds of civilians sheltering in a chemical plant in Ukraine's Severodonetsk, the site of heavy fighting with Russia, the regional governor said Friday.

"It is now impossible and physically dangerous to get out of the (Severodonetsk chemical Azot) plant due to constant shelling and fighting. There are 568 people in the shelter, including 38 children," Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram.

"Exit from the plant is possible only with a complete ceasefire."

08:35 AM

Humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine 'extremely alarming'

The UN on Friday said the humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine is "extremely alarming" and continues to deteriorate, four months into the Russian invasion.

"Nearly four months since the start of the war, the humanitarian situation across Ukraine - particularly in the eastern Donbas - is extremely alarming and continues to deteriorate rapidly," the UN's humanitarian agency, OCHA, said in a statement.

08:00 AM

EU to give fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine membership bid

The European Commission will meet Friday to give its fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine's bid for EU candidacy, a step closer to membership.

Never before has an opinion been given so quickly on EU candidacy, which must be approved by all 27 member states.

The opinion will serve as a basis for discussion at next week's EU summit, where leaders are expected to approve Ukraine's candidate status, but with stern conditions attached.

Membership may take years or even decades.

France, Germany, Italy and Romania are all in favour of Ukraine receiving "immediate" candidate status, the French President Emmanuel Macron said in Kyiv Thursday.

Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian premier Mario Draghi arrived in Ukraine by train and headed to the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, scene of fierce battles early in the brutal war.

07:54 AM

Data suggests 15,000 millionaires trying to leave Russia

Thousands of millionaires are trying to leave Russia, data suggests according to Britain's defence ministry.

A continued exodus of its business and oligarch community will likely exacerbate the war's long-term damage to its economy, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

"Migration applications suggest that 15,000 Russian millionaires are likely already attempting to leave," the MoD said.

On the war front, Russia is likely trying to regain momentum in attempts to surround the Sievierodonetsk pocket from the south, it said.

Ukrainian officials have said their troops were holding out against massive Russian bombardment in the eastern city, and described new progress in a counteroffensive in the south.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 17 June 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/pljjAjMaRI



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/b1WU2PBxHY — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 17, 2022

06:41 AM

Russian-owned superyacht arrives in Honolulu

The superyacht Amadea is moored in Honolulu - AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy

A Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States has arrived in Honolulu Harbour flying an American flag.

The US won a legal battle in Fiji last week to take the $325 million (£264m) vessel and immediately sailed it to Hawaii.

The FBI has linked the Amadea to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. The US said Kerimov secretly bought the Cayman Island-flagged vessel last year through various shell companies.

The ship became a target of Task Force KleptoCapture, launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The FBI said a search warrant in Fiji turned up emails showing that Kerimov's children were aboard the ship this year and that the crew used code names – G0 for Kerimov, G1 for his wife, G2 for his daughter and so on.

The 348-foot-long (106m) vessel features a live lobster tank, a hand-painted piano, a swimming pool and a large helipad.

Lawyer Feizal Haniff, who represented Millemarin Investments, the owner on paper, had argued the owner was another wealthy Russian who, unlike Kerimov, does not face sanctions.

05:49 AM

Australia's prime minister considers visit to Ukraine

Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday he would seek advice on whether to accept Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation to visit Ukraine during his upcoming trip to Europe.

Mr Albanese is set to attend a NATO meeting in Spain at the end of this month.

He said he only became aware of the invitation when he read a newspaper report on Friday.

"I'll take appropriate advice, and obviously there are security issues as well in terms of such a visit," Mr Albanese told reporters.

"I appreciate the spirit in which it's been offered and one of the reasons why Australia has been invited to NATO is that Australia is the largest non-NATO contributor to give support to Ukraine.

"We'll continue to stand with the people of Ukraine."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will consider an invitation to visit Ukraine - Shutterstock

05:21 AM

EU to give fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine membership bid

The European Commission will meet on Friday to give its fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine's bid for EU candidacy, bringing the country a step closer to membership.

The EU candidacy must be approved by all 27 member states and will serve as a basis for discussion at next week's EU summit.

Leaders are expected to approve Ukraine's candidate status, but with stern conditions attached, and membership may take years or even decades.

France, Germany, Italy and Romania are all in favour of Ukraine receiving "immediate" candidate status.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - Getty Images

04:06 AM

EU leaders offer ambiguous support to Ukraine

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy visited Kyiv on Thursday and offered the hope of EU membership to the war-torn country.

“Ukraine must win,” French President Emmanuel Macron finally said on his historic visit to Ukraine.

Mr Macron described the visit as a “message of European unity”.

Read the full story here

02:26 AM

Ben Wallace: West must stop Ukraine having ‘gun put to its head

The West must protect Ukraine from having a “gun put to its head” by Moscow in peace talks, Britain warned on Thursday, as the leaders of France, Germany and Italy visited the war-torn country for the first time since Russia invaded.

Emmanuel Macron has claimed that France will be a “mediating power” in future negotiations but there are fears in Ukraine that the three visiting leaders will pressure Kyiv to agree to a quick and unjust peace deal to protect their economies.

“We stand with the Ukrainians without ambiguity. Ukraine must resist and win,” the French president said in an attempt to draw a line under criticism he has faced for warning Moscow could not be “humiliated” in defeat.

Speaking at a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels, Ben Wallace said it was for Ukraine to choose “the manner and level of its negotiations” and it was vital that it did so from a position of strength.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands and hug after a press conference - Getty Images

Read the full story here

01:41 AM

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees left homeless

At least 660 Ukrainian families have been left homeless in England after arriving on visas designed to secure them a place to live following the Russian invasion, official figures have shown.

Since the end of February, at least 480 Ukrainian families with children and 180 single adults have applied to councils for help with homelessness.

They were left without a place to live after the relationship or accommodation arrangement with their UK hosts broke down, or the British home was judged unsuitable.

Two-thirds of those made homeless were on the Government’s family scheme where they had a relative in the UK. The remainder were on the Homes for Ukraine programme, where they were due to have been hosted by British families.

Ukrainian refugees are introduced to their host families in the UK

Read the full story here

01:35 AM

British companies could help rebuild destroyed Kyiv

UK companies could help rebuild key infrastructure in Kyiv with Britain to welcome representatives from Ukraine and business leaders on Friday to discuss the plan.

Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will seek to promote collaboration between British companies in infrastructure, energy and transport, and Ukrainian public and private organisations to help repair damaged and destroyed infrastructure.

Ms Trevelyan is also set to announce changes to trade remedy measures, including reallocating ring-fenced market access for steel imports from Russia and Belarus to other countries including Ukraine.

The support provided on Friday will form part of a UK commitment to provide a combined economic, humanitarian and military support package worth around £2 billion.

Local residents wait for humanitarian aid next to destroyed houses along a street in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv - AFP

12:44 AM

Today's top stories