Russia-Ukraine war: Residents living near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant fear disaster

Residents living near Europe's largest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine are living in constant fear of disaster amid repeated warnings that catastrophic consequences could arise from shelling.

Moscow requested for a UN Security Council meeting to be held on Tuesday to discuss the Zaporizhzhia plant, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly traded blame of firing at the Zaporizhzhia facility, which lies close to the town of Enerhodar that pro-Russian forces now control.

"Of course, we are worried ... it's like sitting on a powder keg," Enerhodar resident Alexander Lifirenko said.

The head of the city's civil-military administration, Alexander Volga, said local authorities had a plan to cope with an accident, adding some shells were falling close to the plant's six reactors.

"In case a reactor is hit, it will be not a local, but a global catastrophe," he said.

02:30 AM

Russia calls Britain hypocritical for questioning 'moral right' to sit at G20

Russia's embassy in London on Monday called Britain hypocritical after its foreign ministry last week questioned Russia's "moral right" to sit at the Group of 20 nations.

Britain said Russia had no moral right to sit at the G20 while it continues to invade Ukraine.

"We consider such statements especially hypocritical after the UK, together with NATO allies discredited itself by actively participating in illegal and aggressive military campaigns in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Syria, as well as in other countries of the Middle East and Africa," the embassy said in a statement.

Indonesia will host the upcoming G20 summit in November, with Russian President Vladimir Putin set to attend.

02:07 AM

Money for Ukraine refugee hosts ‘should be doubled’

The monthly payment to families hosting Ukrainian refugees should double, the minister in charge of the scheme has said, amid fears thousands will drop out as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

Lord Harrington, the refugees minister, told The Telegraph that he expects around a quarter of the 25,000 households hosting refugees to pull out after six months - meaning new homes will have to be found.

He has asked the Treasury for funding to double the “thank you” payment of £350 a month to £700, after some families warned they can no longer afford to house Ukrainians because of soaring energy bills.

12:43 AM

Russia claims ‘Azov fighter’ behind car bomb escaped in Mini Cooper

A mother serving in the Ukrainian army slipped into Moscow to assassinate a pro-war journalist before escaping to Estonia in a Mini Cooper, Russia’s FSB security service claimed on Monday.

Russian officials said Natalya Vovk brought her 12-year-old daughter to the capital to help her stake out Daria Dugina, 29, who was killed by a bomb planted under the seat of her car on Saturday evening.

The FSB released a passport photo of Vovk alongside a video purporting to show her in Moscow. Pro-Kremlin websites claimed she was part of the nationalist Azov regiment, which Russia accuses of “Nazism”.

Analysts raised doubts over the FSB’s swift resolution of the case and suggested it was unlikely - or a sign of worrying incompetence - that a Ukrainian soldier could have travelled so easily into and out of the country.

Kyiv denies having anything to do with the assassination and officials said Dugina was too inconsequential for them to bother with in any case.

12:24 AM

