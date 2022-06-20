Ukraine war: Russia blockading grain exports a 'real war crime', says EU

Marcus Parekh
·12 min read
Hanna Sylivon, 76, stands inside what remains of her house, which was destroyed by Russian attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine - AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Hanna Sylivon, 76, stands inside what remains of her house, which was destroyed by Russian attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine - AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Russia's blockade of grain exports to the rest of the world is a "real war crime", the High Representative of the European Union's foreign policy has said.

Josep Borrell said that Russia should be held "accountable" if it keeps on blocking the export of vitally needed grain from Ukraine.

"It is inconceivable, one cannot imagine that millions of tonnes of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world people are suffering hunger. This is a real war crime," Mr Borrell said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"We call on Russia to deblockade the (Ukrainian) ports."

The West has demanded Moscow stop blockading Ukraine's Black Sea ports to allow vast stores of grain to be taken to world markets as fears rise of famines in vulnerable regions.

The EU backs United Nation efforts to mediate a deal between Ukraine, Russia and Turkey to get the grain out but these have failed to make any headway so far.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

09:16 AM

Germany working with Poland, Romania on freeing Ukrainian grain

Germany supports Poland and Romania in adapting their railways to enable the export of millions of tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine due to a Russian sea blockade, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said.

"The railway tracks need to be modernized, we need the right cargo wagons - the German government is working on this with many other actors," she said as she arrived for a meeting with her European Union counterparts in Luxembourg.

"It is clear that, in the end, we will certainly not be able to get out all grain but if we even just manage to free part of it, on various routes, then this will help as we are facing this global challenge."

08:50 AM

Ukraine lost control of Severodonetsk village

Ukraine has Monday it has lost control of a village adjacent to the eastern industrial city of Severodonetsk, the centre of weeks of fierce fighting with invading Russian troops.

"Unfortunately, we do not control Metyolkine anymore. And the enemy continues to build up its reserves," the Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media.

Russia's capture of the hamlet with a pre-war population of around 1,000 people, is the latest around Severodonetsk, where Moscow's army has met tough Ukrainian resistance.

Russian troops have slowly advanced in the eastern Donbas region where they focused their military efforts after being pushed out from areas around the capital at the start of their invasion in February.

Mr Gaiday said that the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, where hundreds of civilians are said to be sheltering, was being shelled by Russian forces "constantly".

08:21 AM

We are ready for more attacks, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicts Russia will escalate its attacks on his country this week.

It comes as Moscow presses its campaign to win control of Ukraine's east.

"Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"We are preparing. We are ready."

Mr Zelensky said he had visited forces in the southern Mykolaiv region, about 550km (340 miles) south of Kyiv.

"Their mood is assured: they all do not doubt our victory," he said in a video on Sunday that appeared to have been recorded on a moving train.

"We will not give the south to anyone, and all that is ours we will take back."

In Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, Mr Zelensky said he had heard reports of destruction from Russian strikes: "The losses are significant. Many houses have been destroyed; civilian logistics have been disrupted."

07:53 AM

China's May oil imports from Russia soar 55 pc to a record

China's crude oil imports from Russia soared 55 per cent from a year earlier to a record level in May, displacing Saudi Arabia as the top supplier, as refiners cashed in on discounted supplies amid sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia's European and Far Eastern ports, totalled nearly 8.42 million tonnes, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

That's equivalent to roughly 1.98 million barrels per day (bpd) and up from 1.59 million bpd in April. China is the world's biggest crude oil importer.

Chinese firms, including state refining giant Sinopec and state-run Zhenhua Oil, have ramped up purchases of Russian oil, enticed by steep discounts after western oil majors and trading houses pulled back due to sanctions.

Saudi Arabia trailed as the second-largest supplier, with May volumes up 9 per cent on year at 7.82 million tonnes, or 1.84 million bpd. This was down from April's 2.17 million bpd.

07:29 AM

Ukraine today, in pictures

Russia-Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky - Natacha Pisarenko&nbsp;/AP
Russia-Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky - Natacha Pisarenko /AP
Russia-Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky - Madeleine Kelly/SOPA Images/Shutterstock&nbsp;/Shutterstock&nbsp;
Russia-Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky - Madeleine Kelly/SOPA Images/Shutterstock /Shutterstock
Russia-Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky - Madeleine Kelly/SOPA Images/Shutterstock&nbsp;/Shutterstock&nbsp;
Russia-Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky - Madeleine Kelly/SOPA Images/Shutterstock /Shutterstock

07:21 AM

MoD issues daily update

06:57 AM

EU green light 'in the interests of the whole of Europe'

Nearly three months after Russia launched a bloody invasion of his country, Volodymyr Zelensky said there had been "few such fateful decisions for Ukraine" as the one it expects from the EU this week.

"Only a positive decision is in the interests of the whole of Europe," the Ukrainian President said in his evening address on Sunday.

"Obviously, we expect Russia to intensify hostile activity this week... We are preparing. We are ready."

06:42 AM

Germany to restart coal power stations

Germany announced its latest steps to boost gas storage levels to prepare for the next winter season.

It fears Russia, which has cut deliveries in recent days, could reduce or even completely halt supplies.

Germany is to reopen mothballed coal power plants to combat high gas prices, piling pressure on Boris Johnson to cut taxes on household energy bills.

The German Government will pass emergency laws to reactivate the coal plants as Europe takes steps to deal with reduced energy supplies from Russia.

The announcement on Sunday came as part of a series of measures, including new incentives for companies to burn less natural gas.

 READ MORE: Johnson urged to cut energy tax as Germany turns to coal

06:27 AM

Here's what happened overnight

  • EU foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss ways to free millions of tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine due to Russia's Black Sea port blockade

  • The governor of Russia's Bryansk region said the border village of Suzemka had been shelled from northern Ukraine, with one person wounded and a power station damaged

  • In Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv – northwest of Luhansk – Russia's defence ministry said its Iskander missiles had destroyed weaponry recently supplied by Western countries

Families in mourning at a funeral ceremony held for two Ukrainian soldiers – First Lieutenant Mikita Gapic and Lieutenant Andrey Basikov, who lost their lives on the front line – at the military section of Cemetery 18 in Kharkiv - Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency
Families in mourning at a funeral ceremony held for two Ukrainian soldiers – First Lieutenant Mikita Gapic and Lieutenant Andrey Basikov, who lost their lives on the front line – at the military section of Cemetery 18 in Kharkiv - Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency

  • Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said "all Russian claims that they control the town are a lie".  He said: "They control the main part of the town, but not the whole town." Fighting made evacuations from the city impossible, he said

  • In southern Ukraine, Western weaponry had helped Ukrainian forces advance 10km (6 miles) towards Russian-occupied Melitopol, its mayor said in a video posted on Telegram from outside the city

  • Analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank wrote that "Russian forces will likely be able to seize Severodonetsk in the coming weeks, but at the cost of concentrating most of their available forces in this small area"

05:30 AM

Ukraine awaits chance to cut old Soviet ties

An EU decision in favour of Kyiv's ultimate membership would put Ukraine on track to realise an aspiration that would have been out of reach for the former Soviet republic before the Russian invasion.

"Whole generations fought for a chance to escape from the prison of the Soviet Union and, like a free bird, to fly to European civilisation," said the speaker of Ukraine's parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

04:54 AM

Australia keeps its supply promise

Australia's defence ministry said on Monday that it had sent the first four of 14 promised armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, part of a $200 million aid pledge.

“Australia stands with Ukraine, and again calls on Russia to cease its unprovoked, unjust and illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Defence Minister Richard Marles said.

03:51 AM

Ukrainian performers set for Glastonbury

Glastonbury will play host to Ukrainian acts this year.

Kyiv folk quartet DakhaBrakha will perform on Sunday afternoon on the Pyramid stage. The group, who combine the musical styles of several local ethnic groups, have described themselves as "ambassadors of free Ukraine" and have long used their performances to voice their opposition to war and the policies of Vladimir Putin.

They have been donating money raised by their recent performances to the war effort.

Meanwhile, Go-A will open the John Peel stage on Saturday with a performance of electronic folk music and soaring vocal melodies. The group represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with the anthemic dance track Shum, placing fifth.

Band member Ihor Didenchuk is also a member of Kalush Orchestra, who triumphed during the contest this year after a symbolic show of public support saw them climb to first place.

Glastonbury will also host Jamala, who won Eurovision for Ukraine in 2016 with her song 1944, about the forced deportation in Crimea during the rule of Joseph Stalin.

03:14 AM

'People are dying on the streets'

In Severodonetsk – a city of 100,000 people before the war – Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russia controlled "the main part" but not the entire town after intense fighting.

Both Russia and Ukraine have continued heavy bombardment around Severodonetsk "with little change to the front line", Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

A family mourns the death of a man killed by a cluster rocket in the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas - RIS MESSINIS/AFP
A family mourns the death of a man killed by a cluster rocket in the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas - RIS MESSINIS/AFP

In Severodonetsk's twin city of Lysychansk, residential buildings and private houses were destroyed by Russian shelling, Mr Gaidai said.

"People are dying on the streets and in bomb shelters."

He later said 19 people had been evacuated on Sunday: "We are managing to bring in humanitarian aid and evacuate people as best we can."

02:14 AM

Russia's Donbas determination continues

Russian forces are trying to take complete control of the eastern Donbas region, parts of which were already held by Russian-backed separatists before the February 24 invasion.

Ukrainian soldiers travel down a road near Druzhkivka, Ukraine. In recent weeks, Russia has concentrated its firepower on Ukraine's Donbas region - Scott Olson/Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers travel down a road near Druzhkivka, Ukraine. In recent weeks, Russia has concentrated its firepower on Ukraine's Donbas region - Scott Olson/Getty Images

A prime target of Moscow's eastern assault is the industrial city of Severodonetsk. Russia said on Sunday it had seized Metyolkine, a village on the outskirts, and Russian state news agency TASS reported that many Ukrainian fighters had surrendered there. Ukraine's military said Russia had "partial success" in the area.

01:50 AM

Russian attacks set to intensify with EU summit this week

Firefighters work at the site of a fire after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine - AP Photo/George Ivanchenko
Firefighters work at the site of a fire after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine - AP Photo/George Ivanchenko

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia will escalate its attacks this week as European Union leaders consider whether to back Kyiv's bid to join the bloc.

Ukraine applied to join the EU four days after Russian troops poured across its border in February. The EU's executive, the European Commission, on Friday recommended that Ukraine should receive candidate status.

Leaders of the 27-nation union will consider the question at a summit on Thursday and Friday and are expected to endorse Ukraine's application, despite misgivings from some member states. The process could take many years to complete.

The EU's embrace of Ukraine would interfere with one of Russian president Vladimir Putin's stated goals when he ordered his troops into Ukraine: to keep Moscow's southern neighbour outside of the West's sphere of influence.

Putin on Friday said Moscow had "nothing against" Ukraine's EU membership, but a Kremlin spokesperson said Russia was closely following Kyiv's bid, especially in light of increased defence cooperation among member countries.

01:41 AM

Today's top news

  • The head of Nato has warned that the world must be prepared for the war in Ukraine to last “years”, as Russia sought to bring the front line to Ukraine’s second city

  • Ukrainian rebels attempted to assassinate a local prison boss in Russian-held Kherson, the city's puppet government has said

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicts Russia will escalate its attacks on his country this week.

  • Mr Zelensky visited forces in the southern Mykolaiv region south of Kyiv: "Their mood is assured: they all do not doubt our victory"

  • A Ukrainian official warned on Sunday that Russian forces were trying to approach Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, to “turn it into a new front-line town”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Search underway for teen swept into water by wind, waves near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

    A search is underway for a teen who was swept out into the water by wind and waves while swimming near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park, RCMP in Saskatchewan say. Moose Jaw RCMP were called around 5:30 p.m. on Friday that five teenagers were walking and swimming in the water at Barney's Beach, near the provincial park. One of the teens was swept out by strong winds and waves, and could not immediately be found, police said. At the time, Buffalo Pound Provincial Park had southeastern winds at 40 kil

  • Bond done properly: how The Spy Who Loved Me wrote the 007 rulebook

    Rick Sylvester stood atop Mount Asgard. Doubling for Roger Moore, he was poised to ski off the sheer rock face at almost 7,000ft and deploy a Union Jack parachute – the payoff to the still-unbeaten pre-titles stunt from The Spy Who Loved Me. Second unit director John Glen offered some words of encouragement as Sylvester was about to take flight: “Don’t forget, Rick, you are James Bond.”

  • NATO leader says war in Ukraine could last 'years'; Germany to rely more on burning coal: Live updates

    Zelenskyy visited troops and health care workers on the front lines in south Ukraine as G-7 leaders vowed to keep supporting the war effort. Updates.

  • Four months into war, more Ukrainians decide to flee besieged areas

    Four months into the Russian invasion on Ukraine, Lilya, a 22-year-old mother from the eastern city of Bakhmut, decided the time has come to leave the beleaguered region. With Russia's intense pummelling of the broader Donbas area, which is comprised of the Donetsk and Luhansk's regions in Ukraine's east and south, for some there the World Refugee Day on Monday will be a day when they fled their home.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • NHL Draft: Blue Jackets' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Columbus Blue Jackets have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, but will need to transition its talent to the next level if they want to compete for a playoff spot.

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • The graduate: At 35, Jack Johnson earns degree from Michigan

    DENVER (AP) — In between delivering checks on the ice, Jack Johnson hit the books just as hard. The 35-year-old Colorado Avalanche defenseman earned his general studies degree this spring from the University of Michigan. Just part of a rewarding stretch for Johnson, who after five teams and more than 1,000 NHL games finally reached the Stanley Cup Final. “Let’s see, that (degree) takes me 18 years?” Johnson cracked Saturday before Game 2 against Tampa Bay. “Most people are at least a doctor at t

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs