Russia-Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky

Marcus Parekh
·8 min read
Hanna Sylivon, 76, stands inside what remains of her house, which was destroyed by Russian attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine - AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Hanna Sylivon, 76, stands inside what remains of her house, which was destroyed by Russian attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine - AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicts Russia will escalate its attacks on his country this week.

It comes as Moscow presses its campaign to win control of Ukraine's east.

"Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"We are preparing. We are ready."

Mr Zelensky said he had visited forces in the southern Mykolaiv region, about 550km (340 miles) south of Kyiv.

"Their mood is assured: they all do not doubt our victory," he said in a video on Sunday that appeared to have been recorded on a moving train.

"We will not give the south to anyone, and all that is ours we will take back."

In Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, Mr Zelensky said he had heard reports of destruction from Russian strikes: "The losses are significant. Many houses have been destroyed; civilian logistics have been disrupted."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:29 AM

Ukraine today, in pictures

Russia-Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky - Natacha Pisarenko /AP
Russia-Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky - Madeleine Kelly/SOPA Images/Shutterstock /Shutterstock
Russia-Ukraine war: We are ready for more attacks, says Zelensky - Madeleine Kelly/SOPA Images/Shutterstock /Shutterstock

07:21 AM

MoD issues daily update

06:57 AM

EU green light 'in the interests of the whole of Europe'

Nearly three months after Russia launched a bloody invasion of his country, Volodymyr Zelensky said there had been "few such fateful decisions for Ukraine" as the one it expects from the EU this week.

"Only a positive decision is in the interests of the whole of Europe," the Ukrainian President said in his evening address on Sunday.

"Obviously, we expect Russia to intensify hostile activity this week... We are preparing. We are ready."

06:42 AM

Germany to restart coal power stations

Germany announced its latest steps to boost gas storage levels to prepare for the next winter season.

It fears Russia, which has cut deliveries in recent days, could reduce or even completely halt supplies.

Germany is to reopen mothballed coal power plants to combat high gas prices, piling pressure on Boris Johnson to cut taxes on household energy bills.

The German Government will pass emergency laws to reactivate the coal plants as Europe takes steps to deal with reduced energy supplies from Russia.

The announcement on Sunday came as part of a series of measures, including new incentives for companies to burn less natural gas.

 READ MORE: Johnson urged to cut energy tax as Germany turns to coal

06:27 AM

Here's what happened overnight

  • EU foreign ministers will meet in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss ways to free millions of tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine due to Russia's Black Sea port blockade

  • The governor of Russia's Bryansk region said the border village of Suzemka had been shelled from northern Ukraine, with one person wounded and a power station damaged

  • In Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv – northwest of Luhansk – Russia's defence ministry said its Iskander missiles had destroyed weaponry recently supplied by Western countries

Families in mourning at a funeral ceremony held for two Ukrainian soldiers – First Lieutenant Mikita Gapic and Lieutenant Andrey Basikov, who lost their lives on the front line – at the military section of Cemetery 18 in Kharkiv - Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency
Families in mourning at a funeral ceremony held for two Ukrainian soldiers – First Lieutenant Mikita Gapic and Lieutenant Andrey Basikov, who lost their lives on the front line – at the military section of Cemetery 18 in Kharkiv - Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency

  • Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said "all Russian claims that they control the town are a lie".  He said: "They control the main part of the town, but not the whole town." Fighting made evacuations from the city impossible, he said

  • In southern Ukraine, Western weaponry had helped Ukrainian forces advance 10km (6 miles) towards Russian-occupied Melitopol, its mayor said in a video posted on Telegram from outside the city

  • Analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank wrote that "Russian forces will likely be able to seize Severodonetsk in the coming weeks, but at the cost of concentrating most of their available forces in this small area"

05:30 AM

Ukraine awaits chance to cut old Soviet ties

An EU decision in favour of Kyiv's ultimate membership would put Ukraine on track to realise an aspiration that would have been out of reach for the former Soviet republic before the Russian invasion.

"Whole generations fought for a chance to escape from the prison of the Soviet Union and, like a free bird, to fly to European civilisation," said the speaker of Ukraine's parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

04:54 AM

Australia keeps its supply promise

Australia's defence ministry said on Monday that it had sent the first four of 14 promised armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, part of a $200 million aid pledge.

“Australia stands with Ukraine, and again calls on Russia to cease its unprovoked, unjust and illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Defence Minister Richard Marles said.

03:51 AM

Ukrainian performers set for Glastonbury

Glastonbury will play host to Ukrainian acts this year.

Kyiv folk quartet DakhaBrakha will perform on Sunday afternoon on the Pyramid stage. The group, who combine the musical styles of several local ethnic groups, have described themselves as "ambassadors of free Ukraine" and have long used their performances to voice their opposition to war and the policies of Vladimir Putin.

They have been donating money raised by their recent performances to the war effort.

Meanwhile, Go-A will open the John Peel stage on Saturday with a performance of electronic folk music and soaring vocal melodies. The group represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with the anthemic dance track Shum, placing fifth.

Band member Ihor Didenchuk is also a member of Kalush Orchestra, who triumphed during the contest this year after a symbolic show of public support saw them climb to first place.

Glastonbury will also host Jamala, who won Eurovision for Ukraine in 2016 with her song 1944, about the forced deportation in Crimea during the rule of Joseph Stalin.

03:14 AM

'People are dying on the streets'

In Severodonetsk – a city of 100,000 people before the war – Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russia controlled "the main part" but not the entire town after intense fighting.

Both Russia and Ukraine have continued heavy bombardment around Severodonetsk "with little change to the front line", Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

A family mourns the death of a man killed by a cluster rocket in the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas - RIS MESSINIS/AFP
A family mourns the death of a man killed by a cluster rocket in the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas - RIS MESSINIS/AFP

In Severodonetsk's twin city of Lysychansk, residential buildings and private houses were destroyed by Russian shelling, Mr Gaidai said.

"People are dying on the streets and in bomb shelters."

He later said 19 people had been evacuated on Sunday: "We are managing to bring in humanitarian aid and evacuate people as best we can."

02:14 AM

Russia's Donbas determination continues

Russian forces are trying to take complete control of the eastern Donbas region, parts of which were already held by Russian-backed separatists before the February 24 invasion.

Ukrainian soldiers travel down a road near Druzhkivka, Ukraine. In recent weeks, Russia has concentrated its firepower on Ukraine's Donbas region - Scott Olson/Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers travel down a road near Druzhkivka, Ukraine. In recent weeks, Russia has concentrated its firepower on Ukraine's Donbas region - Scott Olson/Getty Images

A prime target of Moscow's eastern assault is the industrial city of Severodonetsk. Russia said on Sunday it had seized Metyolkine, a village on the outskirts, and Russian state news agency TASS reported that many Ukrainian fighters had surrendered there. Ukraine's military said Russia had "partial success" in the area.

01:50 AM

Russian attacks set to intensify with EU summit this week

Firefighters work at the site of a fire after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine - AP Photo/George Ivanchenko
Firefighters work at the site of a fire after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine - AP Photo/George Ivanchenko

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia will escalate its attacks this week as European Union leaders consider whether to back Kyiv's bid to join the bloc.

Ukraine applied to join the EU four days after Russian troops poured across its border in February. The EU's executive, the European Commission, on Friday recommended that Ukraine should receive candidate status.

Leaders of the 27-nation union will consider the question at a summit on Thursday and Friday and are expected to endorse Ukraine's application, despite misgivings from some member states. The process could take many years to complete.

The EU's embrace of Ukraine would interfere with one of Russian president Vladimir Putin's stated goals when he ordered his troops into Ukraine: to keep Moscow's southern neighbour outside of the West's sphere of influence.

Putin on Friday said Moscow had "nothing against" Ukraine's EU membership, but a Kremlin spokesperson said Russia was closely following Kyiv's bid, especially in light of increased defence cooperation among member countries.

01:41 AM

Today's top news

  • The head of Nato has warned that the world must be prepared for the war in Ukraine to last “years”, as Russia sought to bring the front line to Ukraine’s second city

  • Ukrainian rebels attempted to assassinate a local prison boss in Russian-held Kherson, the city's puppet government has said

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicts Russia will escalate its attacks on his country this week.

  • Mr Zelensky visited forces in the southern Mykolaiv region south of Kyiv: "Their mood is assured: they all do not doubt our victory"

  • A Ukrainian official warned on Sunday that Russian forces were trying to approach Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, to “turn it into a new front-line town”

