Russia-Ukraine war: Occupiers 'will not be safe anywhere on our land', warns Zelensky

Local residents line up to receive humanitarian aid beside an exhibition of captured Ukrainian tanks and weapons in Lisichansk, Luhansk - AP

Explosions were reported late on Tuesday in Luhansk, a city in the Donbas that has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

A spokesman for the separatist forces, Andrei Marochko, said the Ukrainian army had dealt a "massive blow" to the air-defence system in Luhansk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address: "The occupiers have already felt what modern artillery is like, and their rear will not be safe anywhere on our land that they have occupied.

"They have felt that the operations of our intelligence officers for defending their homeland are of a magnitude stronger than any of their special operations."

Follow the latest updates below.

03:01 AM

Refugees' cabins smaller than prison cells

One person would have only 21 sq ft to themselves at full capacity, while single prison cells in Scotland are at least 75 sq ft

Ukrainian refugees will be given rooms more cramped than prison cells under the SNP’s plan to send those fleeing Russia’s invasion to live on an Estonian cruise ship.

Some of the cabins on board MS Victoria, which is docked in Leith and has 739 rooms in which victims of the war will be accommodated, measure 86 sq ft and have little space for anything other than small beds.

The rooms are designed to accommodate up to four people.

READ MORE: Inside SNP ferry where Ukrainian refugees will stay in cabins smaller than prison cells

02:21 AM

'The Russian army burns down everything'

Air raid sirens sounded on Tuesday in the western city of Lviv – the first day-time sirens there in more than a week – and in other areas of Ukraine as Russian forces continued to make advances.

In eastern Luhansk, "fighting continues near the villages" on the administrative border with neighbouring Donetsk, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said.

Story continues

"The Russian army burns down everything in its way. The artillery barrage doesn't stop and sometimes continues for four to six hours on end," Mr Haidai said.

02:06 AM

Ukraine strikes Russian ammunition depot

The Ukrainian military has reported destroying a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine, resulting in a massive explosion, while rescuers said the death toll from a weekend Russian strike in the country's east grew to 45.

A rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, the Ukrainian military's southern command said.

Nova Kakhovka is about 55km (35 miles) east of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces.

The precision of the strike suggested Ukrainian forces used US-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or Himars.

HIMARS o'clock strikes again. Calibrate your watches.https://t.co/U6nVsp0wXj — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) July 12, 2022

Ukraine indicated in recent days that it might launch a counteroffensive to reclaim territory in the south as Russia bombards the eastern Donbas region.

Russia's Tass news agency offered a different account of the blast in Nova Kakhovka, saying that a mineral fertiliser storage facility exploded and that a market, hospital and houses were damaged. Some of the ingredients in fertiliser can be used for ammunition.

02:03 AM

Russian major general and up to a dozen officers killed

A major general and up to a dozen Russian senior officers have been killed in the latest wave of strikes by Western precision weapons that have crippled Russian logistics.

Major General Artyom Nasbulin, the chief of staff of the 22nd Army Corps, was killed in a Himars rocket strike on a command post near Kherson, said Sergei Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa region.

If confirmed, he would be the 12th Russian general killed in Ukraine since the war began.

Read the full story here.

01:46 AM

Today's top stories