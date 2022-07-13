Russia-Ukraine war: Occupiers 'will not be safe anywhere on our land', warns Zelensky

Grace Millimaci
·4 min read
Local residents line up to receive humanitarian aid beside an exhibition of captured Ukrainian tanks and weapons in Lisichansk, Luhansk - AP
Local residents line up to receive humanitarian aid beside an exhibition of captured Ukrainian tanks and weapons in Lisichansk, Luhansk - AP

Explosions were reported late on Tuesday in Luhansk, a city in the Donbas that has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

A spokesman for the separatist forces, Andrei Marochko, said the Ukrainian army had dealt a "massive blow" to the air-defence system in Luhansk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address: "The occupiers have already felt what modern artillery is like, and their rear will not be safe anywhere on our land that they have occupied.

"They have felt that the operations of our intelligence officers for defending their homeland are of a magnitude stronger than any of their special operations."

Follow the latest updates below.

03:01 AM

Refugees' cabins smaller than prison cells

One person would have only 21 sq ft to themselves at full capacity, while single prison cells in Scotland are at least 75 sq ft
One person would have only 21 sq ft to themselves at full capacity, while single prison cells in Scotland are at least 75 sq ft

Ukrainian refugees will be given rooms more cramped than prison cells under the SNP’s plan to send those fleeing Russia’s invasion to live on an Estonian cruise ship.

Some of the cabins on board MS Victoria, which is docked in Leith and has 739 rooms in which victims of the war will be accommodated, measure 86 sq ft and have little space for anything other than small beds.

The rooms are designed to accommodate up to four people.

READ MORE: Inside SNP ferry where Ukrainian refugees will stay in cabins smaller than prison cells

02:21 AM

'The Russian army burns down everything'

Air raid sirens sounded on Tuesday in the western city of Lviv – the first day-time sirens there in more than a week – and in other areas of Ukraine as Russian forces continued to make advances.

In eastern Luhansk, "fighting continues near the villages" on the administrative border with neighbouring Donetsk, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said.

"The Russian army burns down everything in its way. The artillery barrage doesn't stop and sometimes continues for four to six hours on end," Mr Haidai said.

02:06 AM

Ukraine strikes Russian ammunition depot

The Ukrainian military has reported destroying a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine, resulting in a massive explosion, while rescuers said the death toll from a weekend Russian strike in the country's east grew to 45.

A rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, the Ukrainian military's southern command said.

Nova Kakhovka is about 55km (35 miles) east of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces.

The precision of the strike suggested Ukrainian forces used US-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery  Rocket Systems, or Himars.

Ukraine indicated in recent days that it might launch a counteroffensive to reclaim territory in the south as Russia bombards the eastern Donbas region.

Russia's Tass news agency offered a different account of the blast in Nova Kakhovka, saying that a mineral fertiliser storage facility exploded and that a market, hospital and houses were damaged. Some of the ingredients in fertiliser can be used for ammunition.

02:03 AM

Russian major general and up to a dozen officers killed

A major general and up to a dozen Russian senior officers have been killed in the latest wave of strikes by Western precision weapons that have crippled Russian logistics.

Major General Artyom Nasbulin, the chief of staff of the 22nd Army Corps, was killed in a Himars rocket strike on a command post near Kherson, said Sergei Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa region.

If confirmed, he would be the 12th Russian general killed in Ukraine since the war began.

Read the full story here.

01:46 AM

Today's top stories

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Predators agree to 8-year extension with Filip Forsberg

    Filip Forsberg is sticking around in Nashville.

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Moore homers off Gurriel's glove, Mariners beat Toronto 8-3

    SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore homered — with an assist from left-fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — and Marco Gonzales gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez also homered and drove in three runs for Seattle. But, Moore’s unusual home run was the highlight. Moore hit a deep fly to the warning track in the second inning. Gurriel tracked it down, but as he made a run

  • Two-time Open champion Norman unwanted guest at St Andrews

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Greg Norman once talked about playing in the British Open next week. Now he doesn't even get to attend the dinner at St. Andrews for past champions. Norman, who won the Open at Turnberry in 1986 and at Royal St. George's in 1993, would have been eligible for the four-hole “Celebration of Champions” exhibition that takes place only at St. Andrews, along with the Champions' Dinner. The R&A said Saturday it contacted Norman to tell him “we decided not to invite him to

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Blue Jays catcher Kirk, first baseman Guerrero Jr. to start All-Star game

    Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., were among players elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star game. Kirk joins Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in making their All-Star debuts after finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, and outfielders Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers will also start. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.