Russia-Ukraine war latest: Putin eyeing Chinese drones on first anniversary of the invasion

As Ukrainians and their allies mark a year since Russia rolled tanks over its border, Vladimir Putin's government is reportedly looking further abroad for new weapons.

It's believed about 100 'kamikaze-style' Chinese drones could be heading to the battlefields as early as April, if a new deal with a Chinese manufacturer goes ahead.

The United States, Germany and other Western countries have in recent days warned China not to sell weapons to Russia, saying that any such move would have severe consequences. Russia, hemmed in by severe sanctions, is believed to have bought weaponry from Iran and North Korea, including drones from the former.

So far, China has stood aside. But that could be about to change.

The information on the deal came from sources speaking with online German magazine Der Spiegel on Thursday night. Their reporters said Chinese drone manufacturer Xian Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology could be prepared to make 100 prototypes of the ZT-180 drone. That is an unmanned aircraft capable of carrying a 35 to 50 kilogram warhead.

03:02 AM

'Ukraine will prevail', says Zelensky

Entering the second year of the face of a war campaign few believed he could successfully lead for more than a few days, Volodymyr Zelensky has again confidently declared his people will be victorious over Russia.

"We have not broken down, we have overcome many ordeals and we will prevail," Mr Zelensky wrote.

"We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land."

It could have been easy one year ago to roll eyes at such brave rhetoric coming from the mouth of a comedian turned president. The past year, however, has shown he and his fellow Ukrainians are far more than talk – and they will not go down without a fight.

It has also demonstrated Mr Zelensky's remarkable ability to galvanise local and international support.

As part of our special coverage on the one year anniversary of the invasion, reporter James Hanning examined how Team Zelensky transformed an actor into a global statesman.

02:08 AM

China 'calling for peace'

The Chinese government says it wants to see a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia and the opening of peace talks, as Beijing unveiled a 12-point proposal to end the conflict.

Beijing's Foreign Ministry also urged the end of Western sanctions imposed on Russia as well as measures to protect nuclear facilities, the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and steps to shore up the export of grain.

Just issued China's Position on the Political Settlement of the #Ukraine Crisis. Key points:

1. Respecting the sovereignty of all countries.

2. Abandoning the Cold War mentality.

3. Ceasing hostilities.

4. Resuming peace talks.

5. Resolving the humanitarian crisis. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) February 24, 2023

China has claimed to be neutral in the conflict but there has been growing concern amongst Ukraine's allies that it is supporting the invasion. As the Telegraph reported earlier, new information suggests the Russian military is in talks with a Chinese manufacturer of drones.

The peace proposal mainly elaborated on long-held Chinese positions, including referring to the need that all countries' “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity be effectively guaranteed".

It also called an end to the “Cold War mentality" — it's standard term for what it regards as US hegemony and interference in other countries, in line with Beijing's view the US has been "fanning the flames" by providing defensive equipment to Kyiv.

China had abstained on Thursday when the UN General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to withdraw forces from Ukraine.

01:17 AM

Australia pledges drones and bans Kremlin supporters

Australia will send drones to Ukrainian forces and impose further sanctions on Russia's people and businesses.

Announcing the delivery of Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS), Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles said the drones would be used for "battlefield intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance".

Both ministers also denounced Russia's "illegal and immoral full-scale invasion" of Ukraine as they confirmed 90 more individuals and 40 Moscow-linked businesses would face travel bans and asset freezes.

"We mourn the incalculable losses that Ukraine has endured," they said. "We honour the unwavering resolve and strength of the Ukrainian people as they stand up to Russia's continued aggression. We are proud to stand with Ukraine as it defends its people, its territory, and its sovereignty."

The following names would be among the targets of new sanctions for "perpetuating the Kremlin's mistruths to shore up support for President Putin and key players in Russia's defence industry":

Kalashnikov Concern, one of Russia's largest arms manufacturers;

Submarine developer Admiralty Shipyards;

Aviation company Tupolev;

Missile designer Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau;

Infantry fighting vehicle producer Kurganmashzavod.



Australia has now imposed more than 1,000 sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Yesterday, it also joined 140 other member states to support a resolution calling for peace in Ukraine at an Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

12:57 AM

Russia goes after Chinese drones

Reports Russia could be about to ink a deal with a Chinese manufacturer of drones have sparked alarm, with allies moving to once again warn Beijing not to supply arms.

Der Spiegel reported the Russian military has been negotiating with Xi'an Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology over the mass production of kamikaze drones.

Not only would Moscow receive the supplies from China but Russians would also be given the blueprints for how to create the drones themselves, according to the magazine's sources.

That would give Moscow the ability to produce up to 100 aircraft each month.

The ZT-180 drone, which is still undergoing testing, was similar to Iran's Shaheed-136, with which Russia has launched countless attacks on Ukraine.

The report added that there had been earlier plans for a company controlled by the Chinese army to send Russia spare parts for its SU-27 warplane.

"I have told China's representatives that it cannot be accepted," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told ZDF public television earlier on Thursday when asked about less specific reports that China might help Russia.

12:25 AM

Rishi Sunak to issue rally cry before UK falls silent

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to rally G7 nations to "move faster" with weaponry and defensive equipment for under-resourced Ukrainian soldiers.

In a virtual meeting with other leaders, Mr Sunak is expected to tell allies they must hurry supplies to help Kyiv's forces capitalise on Russian weaknesses in the coming weeks.

"They are over-reaching once again. So now is the time to support Ukraine's plan to re-arm, regroup, and push forward," he will say, according to a statement provided by his office.

Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty will hang a blue and yellow wreath on the door of Number 10 and at 11am Friday will pause for a minute's silence to remember the many thousands of people who have been killed or injured since this day last year.

"For Ukraine to win this war - and to accelerate that day - they must gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield... Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour, and air defence," he will say.

Mr Sunak will join military personnel in observing the national moment of reflection at his Downing Street office.

Alongside the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, the PM will also host Ukrainian armed forces personnel and representatives of 10 nations supporting the government's programme to provide them with extra military training.

"As we mark one year since a full-scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who, every hour since, have fought heroically for their country," he said in the statement.

"I am proud that the UK has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine through this horrific conflict."

After the US, the UK has been the biggest donor of aid to Ukraine.

12:01 AM

Cities mark the anniversary

Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower in blue and yellow and people draped in Ukrainian flags gathered at a vigil in London last night.

"There will be a life after this war, because Ukraine will win," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a speech before the Eiffel Tower was lit up to show solidarity with Ukraine.

"I think no one will run out of this fierce desire for freedom, for Europe, for democracy that the Ukrainians are showing."

In Brussels, European Union buildings including those of the European Parliament and Commission were similarly lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

In London, people gathered at a vigil in Trafalgar Square. Some were draped in Ukrainian flags and holding banners - including one that said "Put Putin in the bin" in a reference to the Russian President.

11:51 PM

