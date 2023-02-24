Russia-Ukraine war latest: Zelensky says victory is inevitable - watch live

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says "victory is inevitable" if all of Ukraine's partners "do their homework," in a press conference marking a year since the invasion.

"I really want every single partner to remain strong, to remain united for our victory, because that is going to be a victory of values," he said.

"I am confident that we will have this victory soon. We have everything to have it this year."

04:00 PM

Zelensky wants Latin America, Africa, China, India to join Ukraine peace plan

Volodymyr Zelensky wants countries from Latin America and Africa, as well as China and India, to join a peace formula proposed by Kyiv to end the war with Russia.

At a news conference in Kyiv marking the first anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion, Zelensky has called for a summit with Latin American leaders.

Volodymyr Zelensky at the press conference

03:56 PM

'I am confident of victory soon' says Zelensky

03:52 PM

Zelensky press conference begins

Volodymyr Zelensky is holding a press conference in Kyiv.

He starts off by saying victory is "inevitable" as long as Ukraine's allies "do their homework."

He also reaches out to Africa.

"Ukraine really needs to do more work to the African countries" that have not yet backed its side in the war with Russia. Need to make "Daily investments in peace".

03:04 PM

'It's that look of sheer thankfulness in their eyes - that Ukrainians haven't been forgotten'

Eleanora, 41, was born in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, but was raised in Lincoln from the age of 15.

She speaks of the “air of disbelief” when the news broke on February 24, 2022, not least because many of her relatives and close friends remain in Ukraine - some of whom are now on the frontline.

But despite her “state of absolute horror and shock”, Eleanora immediately leapt into action in order to help.

02:43 PM

Sweden to supply Ukraine with 10 Leopard tanks

Sweden on Friday announced that it would deliver "around" 10 Leopard 2 tanks and anti-air systems to Ukraine, the latest Western country to pledge heavier weapons.

"We have decided to deliver Swedish Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference marking the one-year anniversary of the war.

02:25 PM

Long read: Five weapons that defined the war

In the year since Russia launched its full scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, both sides have defied expectations about how they would perform.

From the outset, Russian forces – purportedly from the second most powerful military globally – failed to achieve their goals, mired in a morass of poor planning, inept leadership, equipment failure and at times drunkenness.

Ukrainian forces meanwhile mounted a heroic defence against what initially seemed like insurmountable odds, revealing in the process how far a Nato-backed reform programme had upgraded a military that just eight years earlier had been in ruins.

From the beginning one factor stood out as having the power to define the outcome of the war – foreign military support to Ukraine.

01:56 PM

Poland calls for tougher sanctions on Russia

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Friday the latest proposed EU sanctions against Russia were "too soft, too weak", as he visited Ukraine on the anniversary of Moscow's invasion.

In Brussels, European diplomats had hoped to announce a new package of sanctions to mark the first anniversary, but said negotiations were stalled over Poland's objections.

"As for the 10th sanctions package, we are not happy with it because it is too soft, too weak. We propose that additional people be included," Morawiecki said in Kyiv.

"We've been suggesting for a long time that additional Russian products be included," he added.

01:25 PM

01:24 PM

Russia accused of trying to derail Serbia-Kosovo talks

Russia is trying to derail negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo, an EU official warned Friday, ahead of talks Brussels hopes will lead to "de facto recognition" between the former foes.

On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will host Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti seeking to help normalise ties.

Both sides, a senior EU official said, have accepted in principle the terms of an unpublished EU plan that would lead to their re-establishing links more than two decades after they at war.

But the success of the plan will depend on the two sides implementing the proposals in the coming months, despite the efforts of Moscow to stir up opposition in Serbia to any deal.

"Russia stepped in and tried to disrupt this work," a senior EU official said, noting that Russia's "hyperactive" ambassador to its traditional ally Serbia had given a series of media interviews.

12:57 PM

World 'indebted' to Ukraine - Italian PM

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Friday the "free world is indebted" to Ukrainians fighting to defend European values, vowing continued support for Kyiv one year after Russia's invasion.

"Ukraine is not and will not be alone, because it is also defending the values of freedom and democracy on which the European identity was born," Meloni said in a video message.

"The free world is indebted to the Ukrainian women and men. Italy is on their side," she said.

NATO member Italy has provided cash and weapons to help Ukraine, and Meloni visited Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visit devastated areas of the capital.

"Putin's goal was to make Ukraine capitulate and then turn his expansionist aims towards other neighbouring states, not only European ones. That plan failed," Meloni said.

She said Ukrainians had "one thing stronger than missiles and tanks: love for their homeland".

12:23 PM

Colosseum to be lit in Ukrainian colours

The Colosseum will be lit up in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag today to mark the one year anniversary of the start of the war.

The ancient Roman monument, where gladiators and wild animals once lost their lives in front of tens of thousands of baying spectators, will be illuminated from 1800 until midnight local time, the Italian culture minister announced.

11:54 AM

MP fears 'own goal' in Ukraine response

A senior MP has warned ministers are heading for a “terrible own goal” if they block his proposals to use seized Russian assets to fund support for Ukraine on the anniversary of the invasion, Amy Gibbons reports.

Sir Chris Bryant claimed he had been pressured by government whips to withdraw his Private Members’ Bill ahead of its first opportunity for debate in the Commons on Friday.

The proposed legislation would require the government to come up with a plan to use Russian state assets frozen in the UK to provide support for Ukraine.

They could be used to help rebuild the war-torn country, support refugees and fund defences against Russian aggression.

But it understood the government is opposing the Bill because it is felt it is “not the right vehicle” to achieve proposals of such “magnitude”.

Sir Chris, the Labour MP for Rhondda, said he was “mystified” to learn ministers intended to block the proposals, especially since the move would coincide with the world marking one year since the beginning of the war.

The Bill is listed for its second reading in the Commons on Friday, but given that it is last on the order paper, there is next to no chance it will be debated.

Instead, only its title will be read out - at which point a single objection from an MP would block its progress.

Teddy bears and toys, representing children abducted following the war in Ukraine, are seen on the ground during an event organised by Avaaz NGO and Ukranian refugees at the Rond-point Schuman in Brussels - AFP

11:27 AM

Boris lights a candle for Ukraine

Boris Johnson lights a candle during the ecumenical prayer service at Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, in London - AFP

10:55 AM

Russian Telegraph reader offered her home to Ukrainians after they saved husband’s life

Oksana and her husband, Konstantin, were born and grew up in Russia. It was Konstantin’s job that brought them to the UK in 2005, as Ryanair were looking for young pilots - so they settled down in an apartment in Stansted, and became UK citizens in 2011. Not having particularly warm feelings towards Russia as it is now, Oksana and Konstantin have spent much of their adult lives away from the country. Konstantin began his career as a navigator after completing his studies in Ukraine. Many years later he returned to Kyiv as the director of flight operations at a Ukrainian airline. What is of great significance is that in 2020, when Covid struck, it was the staff at a private hospital in Kyiv who saved Konstantin’s life after he fell terribly ill with the virus. After which Konstantin resigned and returned to his wife, Oksana, in the UK. Following the outbreak of war, Oksana and Konstantin’s initial reactions were admirably extreme: “Our initial thought was to just go to Ukraine and fight but neither of us are military fighters. We wanted to just do something to stop this adversity. We were considering all sorts - to hire a van to put loads of stuff we gather in our village and go there, to care for soldiers - cooking, doing washing etc - anything really. It was chaotic thinking.”

10:28 AM

Germany vows long-term support for Ukraine

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, has pledged to support for Ukraine as long as necessary. He also stressed that Putin had failed to achieve any of his goals during the invasion.

The earlier the Russian president realises that he will not reach his imperialistic goal, the bigger the chance that the war will end soon. Putin has it in his hands. He can end this war.

09:58 AM

Tanks on Russian embassy's lawn

A destroyed tank has turned up at the Russian embassy in Berlin as commemorations are held for the first anniversary of Moscow's disastrous invasion of Ukraine.

The tank was purportedly destroyed at some point over the last year during fighting with Ukrainian forces. It's not clear how it was brought to Berlin for the stunt.

Wir stellen den Russen ihren Schrott vor die Botschaft. pic.twitter.com/ainW3coN4i — Wieland Giebel (@WielandGiebel) February 24, 2023

09:34 AM

Polish PM in Kyiv for anniversary

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was in Kyiv Friday on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Polish government spokesman said.

"A year after the beginning of the Russian warfare, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki went to Kyiv to give a clear and measurable signal of further support in defence of Ukraine against Russia," Piotr Muller tweeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, holds the flag of a military unit as an officer kisses it, during commemorative event on the occasion of the Russia Ukraine war one year anniversary in Kyiv, Ukraine

09:03 AM

Denmark 'open' to sending jets to Ukraine

Denmark is "open" to the idea of sending fighter jets to Ukraine to help its war effort against the Russian invasion, the Danish defence minister said on Friday, according to state broadcaster DR.

"I won't rule out that at some point it may be necessary to look at the contribution of fighter jets," acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

The Danish air force has purchased 77 F-16 jets since the 1970s, according to the armed forces. Around 30 of them are currently in operation, according to local media reports.

08:18 AM

Nato 'resolute' in supporting Ukraine

NATO on Friday declared itself "resolute" in its support of Ukraine and said "Russia's efforts to break the resolve of the brave people of Ukraine are failing".

In a statement issued one year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO also said that Russia must "immediately" end its "illegal war" which was impacting global food and energy supplies, and demanded Moscow answer for its "war crimes".

Ukrainian Army doctor from the 72nd Mechanized Brigade treats a soldier at a stabilization hospital near the frontline on February 22, 2023 in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine - John Moore

08:00 AM

Orban says more talks needed on Finland and Sweden Nato bids

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday more talks between parliamentary groups were needed before Hungary's ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, which lawmakers will start debating next Wednesday.

Speaking on public radio, Orban said he had asked lawmakers of his nationalist Fidesz party to support their bid, adding however that some deputies were "not very enthusiastic" about the expansion and sought further discussions on the matter.

Orban added that in the end, it should be made clear that Hungary supports Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, but said Turkey's concerns regarding Sweden's entry should also be heard, otherwise the expansion effort could fail.

"Regarding Turkey, they are also our allies, and therefore we need to hear their voice," Orban said.

Ukrainian servicemen of the 17th Independent Tanks Brigade drive a T-64 tank - Reuters

07:29 AM

The face of Ukraine: I lost my eye, but I am one of the lucky ones

I barely recognised Nikita Rozhenko as he paced across Kharkiv’s central square one afternoon last month. A black patch covered what was once a piercing blue eye, pronounced scars bisecting the visible part of his face, and he had grown muscular. “I’m going back,” he said with a laugh. “With one eye and seven titanium plates in my skull, but I’m going back. I’ll just have to shoot with my left hand instead of my right.” His war wound hadn’t done anything to his sense of humour at least.

Read the rest of this gripping dispatch from Roland Oliphant and Julian Simmonds here.

07:19 AM

Zelensky vows victory over Russia

Speaking on the anniversary of the invasion, Ukraine's president says the nation will not stop until Russian "murderers" face "punishment."

He adds that Ukraine has "inspired the world," and that their army is "ready to do everything" to achieve victory this year.

06:53 AM

See how the world is marking the anniversary

Olesia and her daughter Uliana sits next to the grave of her husband Ihor Marchenko at Lviv cemetery, western Ukraine, - AP Photo

Ukrainian refugees and locals gather for 'Light for Ukraine' ceremony in Poland - Shutterstock

People attend a vigil at the Trafalgar Square, London - AP

04:57 AM

Day of mourning

Ukrainians are preparing to hold ceremonies across their war-ravaged country today.

Memorials have become commonplace in town squares across Ukraine, with communities coming together each time the body of a fallen soldier is returned to the person's home town.

Led by priests and local leaders, Friday's series of vigils will be an opportunity to pay tribute to the many thousands of victims.

One of the ceremonies will be held in Bucha, a name now synonymous with the war and Russian crimes on civilians. More than 400 people were killed in that town alone during a massacre carried out while Russian troops occupied the region last March.

Bucha - Reuters

03:02 AM

'Ukraine will prevail', says Zelensky

Entering the second year of the face of a war campaign few believed he could successfully lead for more than a few days, Volodymyr Zelensky has again confidently declared his people will be victorious over Russia.

"We have not broken down, we have overcome many ordeals and we will prevail," Mr Zelensky wrote.

"We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land."

Zelensky portraits - Getty

It could have been easy one year ago to roll eyes at such brave rhetoric coming from the mouth of a comedian turned president. The past year, however, has shown he and his fellow Ukrainians are far more than talk – and they will not go down without a fight.

It has also demonstrated Mr Zelensky's remarkable ability to galvanise local and international support.

As part of our special coverage on the one year anniversary of the invasion, reporter James Hanning examined how Team Zelensky transformed an actor into a global statesman.

02:08 AM

China 'calling for peace'

The Chinese government says it wants to see a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia and the opening of peace talks, as Beijing unveiled a 12-point proposal to end the conflict.

Beijing's Foreign Ministry also urged the end of Western sanctions imposed on Russia as well as measures to protect nuclear facilities, the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and steps to shore up the export of grain.

Just issued China's Position on the Political Settlement of the #Ukraine Crisis. Key points:

1. Respecting the sovereignty of all countries.

2. Abandoning the Cold War mentality.

3. Ceasing hostilities.

4. Resuming peace talks.

5. Resolving the humanitarian crisis. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) February 24, 2023

China has claimed to be neutral in the conflict but there has been growing concern amongst Ukraine's allies that it is supporting the invasion. As the Telegraph reported earlier, new information suggests the Russian military is in talks with a Chinese manufacturer of drones.

The peace proposal mainly elaborated on long-held Chinese positions, including referring to the need that all countries' “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity be effectively guaranteed".

It also called an end to the “Cold War mentality" — it's standard term for what it regards as US hegemony and interference in other countries, in line with Beijing's view the US has been "fanning the flames" by providing defensive equipment to Kyiv.

China had abstained on Thursday when the UN General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to withdraw forces from Ukraine.

01:17 AM

Australia pledges drones and bans Kremlin supporters

Australia will send drones to Ukrainian forces and impose further sanctions on Russia's people and businesses.

Announcing the delivery of Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS), Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles said the drones would be used for "battlefield intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance".

Both ministers also denounced Russia's "illegal and immoral full-scale invasion" of Ukraine as they confirmed 90 more individuals and 40 Moscow-linked businesses would face travel bans and asset freezes.

"We mourn the incalculable losses that Ukraine has endured," they said. "We honour the unwavering resolve and strength of the Ukrainian people as they stand up to Russia's continued aggression. We are proud to stand with Ukraine as it defends its people, its territory, and its sovereignty."

The following names would be among the targets of new sanctions for "perpetuating the Kremlin's mistruths to shore up support for President Putin and key players in Russia's defence industry":

Kalashnikov Concern, one of Russia's largest arms manufacturers;

Submarine developer Admiralty Shipyards;

Aviation company Tupolev;

Missile designer Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau;

Infantry fighting vehicle producer Kurganmashzavod.



Australia has now imposed more than 1,000 sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Yesterday, it also joined 140 other member states to support a resolution calling for peace in Ukraine at an Emergency Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

12:57 AM

Russia goes after Chinese drones

Reports Russia could be about to ink a deal with a Chinese manufacturer of drones have sparked alarm, with allies moving to once again warn Beijing not to supply arms.

Der Spiegel reported the Russian military has been negotiating with Xi'an Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology over the mass production of kamikaze drones.

Not only would Moscow receive the supplies from China but Russians would also be given the blueprints for how to create the drones themselves, according to the magazine's sources.

That would give Moscow the ability to produce up to 100 aircraft each month.

The ZT-180 drone, which is still undergoing testing, was similar to Iran's Shaheed-136, with which Russia has launched countless attacks on Ukraine.

Bakhmut - AP Photo

The report added that there had been earlier plans for a company controlled by the Chinese army to send Russia spare parts for its SU-27 warplane.

"I have told China's representatives that it cannot be accepted," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told ZDF public television earlier on Thursday when asked about less specific reports that China might help Russia.

12:25 AM

Rishi Sunak to issue rally cry before UK falls silent

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to rally G7 nations to "move faster" with weaponry and defensive equipment for under-resourced Ukrainian soldiers.

In a virtual meeting with other leaders, Mr Sunak is expected to tell allies they must hurry supplies to help Kyiv's forces capitalise on Russian weaknesses in the coming weeks.

"They are over-reaching once again. So now is the time to support Ukraine's plan to re-arm, regroup, and push forward," he will say, according to a statement provided by his office.

Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty will hang a blue and yellow wreath on the door of Number 10 and at 11am Friday will pause for a minute's silence to remember the many thousands of people who have been killed or injured since this day last year.

"For Ukraine to win this war - and to accelerate that day - they must gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield... Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour, and air defence," he will say.

Mr Sunak will join military personnel in observing the national moment of reflection at his Downing Street office.

Alongside the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, the PM will also host Ukrainian armed forces personnel and representatives of 10 nations supporting the government's programme to provide them with extra military training.

"As we mark one year since a full-scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who, every hour since, have fought heroically for their country," he said in the statement.

"I am proud that the UK has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine through this horrific conflict."

After the US, the UK has been the biggest donor of aid to Ukraine.

12:01 AM

Cities mark the anniversary

Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower in blue and yellow and people draped in Ukrainian flags gathered at a vigil in London last night.

"There will be a life after this war, because Ukraine will win," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a speech before the Eiffel Tower was lit up to show solidarity with Ukraine.

"I think no one will run out of this fierce desire for freedom, for Europe, for democracy that the Ukrainians are showing."

In Brussels, European Union buildings including those of the European Parliament and Commission were similarly lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

In London, people gathered at a vigil in Trafalgar Square. Some were draped in Ukrainian flags and holding banners - including one that said "Put Putin in the bin" in a reference to the Russian President.

Trafalgar Square - Reuters

11:51 PM

Welcome to the Telegraph's live blog

Good morning.

Today, the Telegraph is marking the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

We will bring you all the latest updates on the war and will also look back on how the past year shaped Ukrainians – and how it impacted the rest of the world.