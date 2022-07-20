Russia-Ukraine war: We must win by winter or Russia will bed in for long term, Kyiv warns

A resident tries to put out a fire caused by shelling in Bakhmut on Tuesday - GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine must win its war with Russia before winter to prevent the Kremlin from bedding in long term, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday.

"It is very important for us not to enter into the winter," Mr Yermak told Ukrainian weekly Novoye Vremya.

"After winter, when the Russians will have more time to get a footing, it will certainly be more difficult. It is very important for us not to give them this possibility."

He repeated Kyiv's view that Ukraine's Western allies should supply it with more arms, and said he was counting on multibillion-dollar pledges of US aid in the form of weaponry and economic support.

The Ukraine Democracy Defence Lend-Lease Act package signed in May by US President Joe Biden to expedite that support is due to come fully into operation from next month.

"Our objective is victory," Mr Yermak said.

Follow the latest updates below.

03:45 AM

‘Russia should ‘nuke’ England but spare the rest of the UK’

Russia’s best-known propagandist has threatened to break up the United Kingdom and "nuke" England, while sparing Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Vladimir Solovyov, a Russian state television host who gained notoriety in recent years for openly urging the government to attack Europe, zeroed in on the UK as he mocked Sir Tony Radakin, chief of the British Armed Forces, for suggesting that Russia would be posing a threat to the world for the next decade.

In a news show on Tuesday, he derided the admiral for criticising Russia while having what he said was an unremarkable military record.

“Who did you beat and where, Admiral? They have completely lost their minds … and now they’re lecturing us, the country (we can destroy with) one Sarmat,” said Mr Solovyov.

Story continues

Read more: Russia should ‘nuke’ England but spare Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, says Putin propagandist

Putin with Mr Solovyov in 2013 - GETTY IMAGES

03:08 AM

Putin tells West to lift restrictions on grain exports

Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday night that the West must remove restrictions on exports of Russian grain.

"We will facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain, but we are proceeding from the fact that all restrictions related to air deliveries for the export of Russian grain will be lifted," Mr Putin told reporters in Tehran after talks with the presidents of Iran and Turkey.

Russia's military intervention in Ukraine has hampered shipments from one of the world's biggest exporters of wheat and other grain, sparking fears of global food shortages.

"As you know, Americans have lifted - essentially lifted - restrictions on the supply of Russian fertilizers to the world markets," Mr Putin said.

"If they sincerely want to improve the situation on the international food markets, I hope the same will happen with the supply of Russian grain for export."

Vladimir Putin - GETTY IMAGES

02:49 AM

Today's top stories