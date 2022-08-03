Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow could use nuclear arsenal against 'direct aggression'

A little boy ride his scooter in front of the destroyed building of the city hall in the city of Okhtyrka in the Sumy region - GENYA SAVILOV/AFP

A Russian diplomat has told the United Nations that the conflict in Ukraine does not warrant Russia's use of nuclear weapons, but Moscow could decide to use its nuclear arsenal in response to "direct aggression" by Nato countries over the invasion.

At a nuclear non-proliferation conference, Alexander Trofimov said Moscow would only use nuclear weapons in response to weapons of mass destruction or a conventional weapons attack that threatened the existence of the Russian state.

"None of these two hypothetical scenarios is relevant to the situation in Ukraine," Trofimov, a senior diplomat in the non-proliferation and arms control department of Russia's foreign ministry, told the UN conference to review the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The comments came as Russia accused the United States of direct involvement in the Ukraine war.

02:17 AM

Collecting what's left of home

A woman gathers her belongings from a heavily damaged residential building in Saltivka, a northern district of the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv - GENYA SAVILOV/AFP

02:11 AM

Russia accuses US of direct involvement in war

The Russian military has accused the United States of being “directly involved” in the war in Ukraine by providing Kyiv with real-time information that allowed it to launch assaults on Russian targets using US-supplied rocket-launch systems.

The accusation marks a major escalation of rhetoric.

Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian defence ministry, on Tuesday quoted our Telegraph interview with a top Ukrainian intelligence official, who said Britain and the US had helped Kyiv with “minute-to-minute, real-time information of all kinds”.

Konashenkov said the Russian military “has marked it and will keep in mind an official confession” by Maj Gen Vadym Skibitsky, acting deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence.

02:08 AM

Russian nuclear warning over 'direct aggression'

A Russian diplomat has told the United Nations that the conflict in Ukraine does not warrant Russia's use of nuclear weapons, but Moscow could decide to use its nuclear arsenal in response to "direct aggression" by Nato countries over the invasion.

At a nuclear non-proliferation conference, Alexander Trofimov said Moscow would only use nuclear weapons in response to weapons of mass destruction or a conventional weapons attack that threatened the existence of the Russian state.

"None of these two hypothetical scenarios is relevant to the situation in Ukraine," Trofimov, a senior diplomat in the non-proliferation and arms control department of Russia's foreign ministry, told the UN conference to review the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

01:44 AM

