Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow 'will build deadly Iranian drones on Russian soil'

A destroyed Antonov AN-2 plane at Kherson International Airport - Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Russia has reached a secret agreement with Iran to begin manufacturing hundreds of weaponised drones on Russian soil, The Washington Post reported, citing intelligence seen by US and other Western security agencies.

Russian and Iranian officials finalised the deal during a meeting in Iran in early November, according to the report.

Russia and Iran are moving rapidly to transfer designs and key components that could allow production to begin within months, three officials familiar with the matter said.

Iranian-made Kamikaze drones have helped Russia unleash a new wave of deadly attacks across Ukraine as it begins to run short of other precision weapons.

The true story of Snake Island

Snake Island's Ukrainian commander has given a blow-by-blow account of what happened on the day his unit told a Russian warship to "go f--- yourself" – a moment that became a worldwide symbol of the country’s bravery and resistance.

The guards on Zmiinyi Island were presumed dead after their fiery exchange with Russia's flagship Moskva was recorded on the first day of the invasion.

But in a new interview, Major Bohdan Hotskiy told the Guardian how he and his colleagues faced down the Moskva and its cruise missiles, armed with nothing but rifles and grenades.

Snake Island commander reveals what really happened after Russian flagship was told 'go f--- yourself'

Zelensky hails 'important visit' from Sunak

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's "important visit to Ukraine" in his address to the nation last night.

The Ukrainian president described it as "a very meaningful visit. We managed to discuss all the key issues of our relations. There will be new results for both our countries - that's for sure.

"Thank you, Rishi, Mr. Prime Minister, for your willingness to defend freedom even more strongly with us. We also have some very necessary decisions - we agreed on them today," he said.

Rishi Sunak meets Zelensky for first time on surprise Ukraine visit

Rishi Sunak poses with a group of emergency responders - and a dog - in front of a fire engine

Drone agreement 'proceeding quickly'

Iran's agreement to help Moscow build its deadly drones on Russian soil will ensure Moscow has a steady supply for its war in Ukraine.

“Iran’s economical design and half-century of covert procurement of Western technology is being married to the industrial scale of a great power - Russia. That will have benefits for both Russia and Iran,” Michael Knights, a security specialist at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told the Washington Post.

An official told the paper that the agreement “is proceeding quickly from decision-making to implementation".