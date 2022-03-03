Russia-Ukraine war, MLB lockout, Texas governor race: 5 things to know Thursday

Has Putin committed war crimes in Ukraine?

The International Criminal Court is expected to continue its investigation Thursday into whether Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, have committed war crimes amid the country’s unrelenting invasion of Ukraine. Urged by a coalition of 38 countries led by the U.K., the investigation was opened Wednesday into possible war crimes, genocide or crimes against humanity in Ukraine dating back to 2013 — including the current conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion. The U.N. human rights office said 227 civilians have been killed and 525 injured since the invasion began a week ago, eclipsing the entire civilian casualty count from the war in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in 2014. That conflict left 136 dead and 577 injured. On Thursday, the International Paralympic Committee said Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries’ roles in the war. The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC said it would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete when the Games open on Friday, but only as neutral athletes with colors, flags and other national symbols removed.

More than 1 million have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries

More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania in "the swiftest refugee exodus this century," the United Nations said Thursday. Some citizens of Africa, Asia and the Mideast who are also fleeing Ukraine say they are experiencing mistreatment. At a refugee center in the Romanian capital Bucharest, some Indian citizens told the Associated Press that Ukrainian border guards gave fellow Ukrainians priority in getting out of the country and attempted to physically push non-Ukrainians back. Buchizya Mseteka, a spokesperson for UNHCR based in South Africa, said the organization was aware of reports that some Africans in Ukraine were not being allowed to board trains and to cross borders. "Our position is that irrespective of nationality and race, people seeking protection should be allowed to seek safety and to leave the country," he said. The UNHCR has warned the situation may become Europe's largest refugee crisis this century, surpassing the 1.3 million people who requested asylum in 2015 as conflicts raged in the Middle East.

MLB, players union could meet again

Major League baseball and the players union could meet again Thursday, two days after the sides could not reach a collective bargaining agreement. If both parties return to the negotiating table, it comes after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the league was canceling Opening Day and the first two series of the 2022 season due to the ongoing lockout. The lockout continues with no immediate end in sight, with both sides blaming each other for not getting a deal done. Moreover, the players and management disagree on core economic issues, ranging from minimum salaries to arbitration eligibility to how many teams will make the playoffs.

Republican Greg Abbott, Democrat Beto O'Rourke secure nominations for governor in Texas primary elections

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues his race for reelection Thursday after winning the Republican party nomination in his bid for a third term in office. Abbott will face Beto O'Rourke in the November general election after the El Paso Democrat cruised to victory in the Democratic primary contest with more than 90% of the vote, according to early results. Abbott has worked to paint O’Rourke as “too liberal for Texas,” highlighting his past policy positions on guns, the border and the environment. O’Rourke argues that Abbott lost the trust of Texans due to his response to the coronavirus pandemic and last year’s deadly winter freeze that left millions without electricity for days at a time.

'It could happen tomorrow': Experts know disaster upon disaster looms for West Coast

Scientists say a massive quake could strike the San Francisco Bay Area at any moment. When it does, the city can expect to be slammed with a force equal to hundreds of atomic bombs. Scientists have drawn up several disaster scenarios to prepare for impending catastrophes like this. The HayWired Scenario is a detailed look at the cascading calamities that will happen when a major earthquake strikes the Bay Area, including the possibility of power-outages that will strand elevators — possibly for weeks. Depending on the scenario, thousands of people are expected to die and hundreds of thousands more could be left without shelter. The disaster remains theoretical for now. But the United States Geological Survey estimates a 51% chance that a quake as big as the one described in HayWired will occur in the region within three decades.

