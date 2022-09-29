Russia-Ukraine war live: Volodymyr Zelensky calls on Canada for help in removing landmines

Ukraine has one of the greatest concentrations of mines in the world, Volodymyr Zelensky said - REUTERS

Volodymyr Zelensky says he has asked Canada for help to lead an unprecedented drive to rid his country of landmines following Russia's invasion.

Canada has spearheaded worldwide campaigns to ban landmines since the 1990s. It was instrumental in the 1999 Ottawa Convention, signed by 133 states, to outlaw the use of the weapons.

Ukraine's president, speaking in an video address after a conversation with Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, said: "I invited Prime Minister Trudeau to lead a global effort to clear our land of Russian mines and shells. As a result of the Russian war, Ukraine's territory has one of the greatest concentrations of mines in the world."

An account of the conversation from Mr Trudeau's office made no mention of Mr Zelensky's proposal.

The US, Russia, China and India have not signed the Ottawa Convention.

