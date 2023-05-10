Russia-Ukraine war live: Area of Bakhmut liberated as Putin's troops 'flee'

A Ukrainian soldier fires an RPG toward Russian positions at the frontline near Kremenna in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 - LIBKOS/AP

Ukraine has liberated an area on the outskirts of the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut, according to the founder of the Azov battalion, as it was reported Russian troops had deserted their position, Joe Barnes writes.

As a result of the offensive actions of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the 72nd Brigade of the Russian Federation were defeated,” Andrii Biletskyi said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.

“In fact, the 6th and 8th companies of this brigade were completely destroyed.”

He said a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south-west of the salt-mining city had recaptured a strip of land about three kilometres wide and 2.6km deep.

On Tuesday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries, who have spearheaded Moscow’s efforts to capture Bakhmut, said a unit from Russia’s conventional military forces had left its position in the area of the city.

“Everyone fled and denuded a front almost 2 kilometres wide and 500 metres deep,” the pro-Kremlin warlord said.

11:50 AM

Kremlin: Russia's position on gain deal 'well-known'

The Kremlin has said that Russia’s position on the Black Sea grain deal was “well-known” and “consistent”, as negotiations get underway in Istanbul.

The extension of the grain deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022, has appeared in jeopardy after Russia repeatedly threatened not to extend the initiative unless obstacles to its own agricultural exports were not resolved.

Four-way talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to get underway this week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “Work is underway. Our position is well known... and consistent.”

“So, let's wait for the outcome of the negotiations."

11:24 AM

Kremlin expresses 'sadness' over death of AFP journalist

The Kremlin has said it was saddened by the death of AFP journalist Arman Soldin in east Ukraine, but that the circumstances of his death under rocket dire near Bakhmut were unclear.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We need to understand the circumstances of the death of this journalist."

"We can only express sadness on this matter."

He then deferred further questions to the defence ministry.

11:07 AM

Poland summons Russian ambassador over jet incident

Poland has summoned the Russian ambassador over an incident last week where a Russian jet intercepted a Polish plane on patrol over the Black Sea in an “aggressive and dangerous” manoeuvre.

In a statement from Poland’s border force on Sunday, a Sukhoi-35 plane did not make any radio contact ahead of carrying out “aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres, approaching the border guard plane three times without keeping to the required safety distance”.

The Russian plane flew just in front of the nose of the Polish aircraft, crossing its path at a distance of “around five metres”, according to Warsaw.

On Wednesday, Poland’s foreign ministry confirmed that the Russian ambassador has been summoned over the incident.

Picture tweeted by Straż Graniczna @Straz_GranicznaDangerous event involving #samolotSG and a Russian fighter. The Russian SU35 flew without radio contact into the operational area designated by Romania, performed aggressive and dangerous maneuvers, as a result of which the crew #funkcjonariuszeSG lost control and altitude

10:52 AM

'Catastrophic lack' of personnel for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant following Russia's evacuations, says Energoatom

Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant faces “a catastrophic lack of qualified personnel” as Russian authorities plan to evacuate over 3,000 workers from the town which serves the occupied Zaporizhzhia plant, claims Ukraine's atomic energy company.

Ukraine’s state-owned Energoatom said it received information about preparations for the evacuation of about 3,100 people from the southern city of Enerhodar, 2,700 of which were workers who had signed contracts with the Russian-installed company.

Energoatom said in a statement posted to Telegram: "The Russian occupiers are proving their inability to ensure the operation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as there is now a catastrophic lack of qualified personnel.”

"Even those Ukrainian workers who, having signed shameful contracts, ... are going to be 'evacuated' soon. And this will exacerbate the already extremely urgent issue of having a sufficient number of personnel to ensure the safety of operation of the NPP (nuclear power plant) even in the current shutdown state,” it added.

Reuters has been unable to independently verify the reports. Russia has not yet commented.

10:35 AM

UK leads charge for Ukraine to get missiles with 200-mile range

The UK is pushing for Ukraine to be sent missiles and rockets capable of striking 200 miles away in what would be the longest-range weapon to hit the battlefield, Danielle Sheridan and Rozina Sabur report.

It came as James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, visited the Atlantic Council in Washington where he pledged Ukraine would be “victorious” in its war with Russia.

According to a notice on the British Government's International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) website, industry suppliers have been invited to submit expressions of interest to provide equipment for missiles or rockets with a range of up to 300km to launch from land, sea or air. The appeal, which has now closed, asked for responses regarding the sophisticated weapons system within three days.

10:16 AM

Source tells TASS that Black Sea grain deal is to be extended

The Black Sea grain deal is set to be extended beyond May 18 following talks in Turkey, a source in Ankara has told Russian state news agency TASS.

The extension of the grain deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022, has appeared in jeopardy after Russia repeatedly threatened not to extend the initiative unless obstacles to its own agricultural exports were not resolved.

There have been negotiations taking place in Istanbul concerning the deal's extension, and one source told TASS that there was "information that the deal in the end will be extended after May 18".

The source added: "Therefore I am talking about this as a fact. And there is an expectation that the export of Russian goods will be included in [the deal]".

The source said: "For president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the extension of the deal is a signal to the West that Turkey can be trusted. Therefore powers will do everything possible so that the grain initiative continues."

There has been no official announcement concerning an extension to the deal.

09:47 AM

EU discussion held on new sanctions targeting Chinese and Iranian firms

EU states are holding a first discussion on proposed new sanctions which would target Chinese and Iranian firms over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The talks began at 8am GMT, with one diplomat saying before they began that discussions were set to be heated with Russia hawks upset that the plan didn’t go far enough but others wary of damaging their international ties.

Diplomatic sources familiar with the proposal said that it included blacklisting “tens” of new companies, including from China, Iran, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, according to Reuters.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that the new sanctions would focus on cracking down on circumvention of Russia trade curbs already in place, and were designed “in very close coordination” with members of the G7.

She said: “"If we see that goods are going from the European Union to third countries and then end up in Russia, we could propose to the member states to sanction those goods' export. This tool will be a last resort and it will be used cautiously."

09:18 AM

Chances of war ending decisively this year 'pretty remote' says former British Joint Forces Command commander

Former commander of Joint Forces Command, General Sir Richard Barrons has described the chances of the war in Ukraine ending “decisively” this year as “pretty remote”.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News on Wednesday morning, Gen Sir Richard spoke about the importance of the “air dimension” of the conflict, and said that so far the Russian air force had been “a fairly mute contributor” to the war.

“The air dimension remains fundamentally important. So right now Ukraine’s air defences are pretty effective. There’s a question mark over how much ammunition they have to sustain through this year and onwards, and the Russian air force has been a fairly mute contributor to the war so far.”

When asked why Russia’s air force had not been such a strong force in the war, he replied: “Mostly because they find it really difficult to fly against effective Ukrainian air defence. But if the Ukrainian air defence runs out of missiles, then the Russian air force may find that it’s unlocked and could go anywhere in Ukraine.

“You bundle all of this together, the chances of this war finishing decisively this year? Pretty remote.”

09:09 AM

Voronezh governor claims two 'enemy' drones tried to attack military facility

The governor of the Voronezh region of Russia has said that two “enemy” drones attempted to attack a military facility in the region on Wednesday morning, but were prevented from doing so.

Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram: “As a result of intervention measures, one of them veered off course and went down, the second was destroyed by gunfire”.

These claims have not yet been independently verified.



08:52 AM

Ukraine defence ministry: Journalist killed in Ukraine 'dedicated his life to informing the world about the truth'

Arman Soldin, an @AFP journalist, was killed in a russian missile attack on Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and coworkers. He dedicated his life to informing the world about the truth. His legacy, as well as his cause, will live on. pic.twitter.com/NDLccXMOin — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 9, 2023

08:38 AM

French parliament calls on EU to label Wagner 'terrorist group'

France has called on the EU to formally label the Wagner Group a “terrorist group”.

Parliament adopted a non-binding and symbolic resolution on Tuesday to call on the European Union to designate the mercenary group as a “terrorist group”, which passed with unanimous support.

Benjamin Haddad, ruling party MP and author of the resolution, told parliament: “They kill and torture. They massacre and pillage. They intimidate and manipulate with almost total impunity."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the French parliament and urged other countries to follow suit. The Times reported on Tuesday evening that the UK Government was set to classify Wagner as a terrorist organisation.

Mr Zelensky added: “Every manifestation of terrorism must be destroyed, and every terrorist must be convicted.”

08:18 AM

In pictures: War in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers load shells into a tank in Chasiv Yar, the site of heavy battles with the Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 - Iryna Rybakova/via AP

Ukrainian service members from a 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ride a self-propelled howitzer "Dana", amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region, - Sofiia Gatilova/STRINGER

08:06 AM

'Enemy drone' downed in western Russia, says regional governor

Russian air defences have downed an “enemy drone” in the Kursk region of Western Russia, the region’s governor has said.

Roman Starovoit wrote on Telegram on Wednesday morning: “Debris fell on the village of Tolmachevo. Nobody was hurt, but there is damage to a gas pipe and frontage of a house”.

Tolmachevo is located approximately 115km from Russia's border with Ukraine.

Reuters has been unable to verify the report.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

However, recently Kyiv said that undermining Russia's logistics is part of the preparation for a planned counteroffensive.

07:52 AM

MoD update: Victory Day parade highlighted Russia's 'materiel and strategic communications challenges'

In its latest daily intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence wrote that Tuesday’s Victory Day Parade in Moscow “highlighted the materiel and strategic communications challenges the military is facing”.

The annual display of Russian military might on Red Square was scaled back in this year’s celebrations, with only 51 vehicles on parade compared with 131 last year and 197 in 2021, according to analyst Oliver Alexander. Just a single Second World War tank rolled through Russia’s capital.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 10 May 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/TKmTuwDqhR



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/F8toJrjKqk — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 10, 2023

07:43 AM

AFP journalist killed in rocket attack in eastern Ukraine

An AFP journalist has been killed by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, AFP journalists who witnessed the incident said.

Arman Soldin, 32, was the Ukraine video coordinator for the news agency. The Sarajevo-born journalist was a French national who began working for AFP as an intern in 2015.

The attack happened at around 4:30pm on the outskirts of the town which is located near to Bakhmut. The AFP team came under fire by Grad rockets when they were with a group of Ukrainian soldiers. Mr Soldin was killed when a rocket struck close to where he was lying. The rest of the team was uninjured.

French president Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the journalist on Twitter, writing: “"With bravery, from the first hours of the conflict he was at the front to establish the facts. To inform us.”

He added that he shared "the pain of his relatives and all his colleagues".

AFP chairman Fabrice Fried said: “The whole agency is devastated by the loss of Arman.

“His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine."

07:36 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.