Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s forces ‘double’ artillery and air attacks on Donetsk

Russian forces doubled their artillery fire and air strikes in eastern Ukraine as they ramped up attacks on the Donetsk region on Wednesday, Kyiv said.

Both sides in the war are vying to secure territorial gains before the end of the year.

The industrial town of Avdiivka, which Russian troops have encircled from “all directions” is the latest major flashpoint, after Moscow renewed efforts to capture it last month.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s army, Oleksandr Shtupun, said: “The enemy has doubled its artillery fire and air strikes. It has also intensified ground infantry attacks, and is using armoured vehicles.”

Earlier, Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had taken control of the village of Khromove in eastern Ukraine.

The village, which Russia calls Artyomovskoe, is on the outskirts of Bakhmut, a city that Russia captured last summer after a months-long battle.

Meanwhile, US officials said they don’t expect Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, to make peace before he knows the results of the November 2024 US election.

There are concerns that victory for Donald Trump could upend Western support for Kyiv.

Key Points

Vladimir Putin signs Russia’s largest national budget as he bolsters military spending

Putin suffering losses ‘well behind the front line’, says UK

Ukraine targets Moscow in major drone assault

Explosions heard overnight in Kyiv as Putin launches biggest drone attack yet

In case you missed it: At least fourteen people dead in Ukraine and Russia snowstorm

06:15 , Maira Butt

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:

At least 14 people died due to extreme weather conditions as a winter storm lashed parts of Russia and Ukraine, knocking out power from hundreds and thousands of households.

The severe cold struck war-torn Ukraine at a time when thousands of both Russian and Ukrainian troops were engaged in intense fighting in the eastern towns near the Black Sea almost 22 months into Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Kyiv fears Moscow could attack its power grids with air strikes this winter.

Story continues

In Ukraine, at least 10 people were killed and almost 1,500 towns and villages were left without power after storms dumped up to 10 inches of snow in some places.

“As a result of worsening weather conditions, 10 people died in Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions,” interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on Tuesday.

Read the full piece here.

France aiming to complete security accord with Ukraine by start of 2024

05:08 , Maira Butt

“On the security guarantees and the work we have been doing with our Ukrainians partners - we are working towards a conclusion of this accord with the Ukrainian authorities by the end of the year, start of next year,” Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters at a weekly news briefing.

A diplomatic source said early 2024 was more likely.

The accord would outline the framework for long-term humanitarian aid, support for reconstruction and military assistance, she said.

A second diplomatic source said the accord would not provide detailed financial figures or commitments as such with the French government not wanting to have the text going to parliament for approval.

“I think that the Ukrainians are in a logic where they want to see what the Americans offer them for benchmarking for others,” the source said.

“Our proposal to them doesn’t contain figures. It’s more our objectives. We describe the type of action we are ready to take in terms of military support, economic support, etc.”

G7 unveil international framework for long-term security of Ukraine

04:12 , Maira Butt

G7 countries in June unveiled an international framework for the long-term security of Ukraine to boost its finances and defences against Russia with a view to deterring Moscow from future aggression, officials said.

Unable to join NATO while the war with Russia continues - given that NATO’s Article 5, stipulating that an attack on one member is an attack on all, could push it into war with Russia - Ukraine has lobbied for long-term security commitments from its main backers.

Countries, including France, have been negotiating bilaterally since June, but there has been scant detail on what countries are willing to do and with the war entering its second year there are question marks about how committed Kyiv’s allies may be.

Funeral held for servicemen killed in Ukraine

03:12 , Maira Butt

A funeral for a Ukrainian servicemen killed in the conflict with Russia took place on Wednesday.

Sergiy Pavlichenko was killed fighting Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region.

He was buried in Kyiv.

Relatives and friends toss handfuls of soil over the coffin during the funeral service of Ukrainian serviceman Sergiy Pavlichenko, who was killed fighting Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region, at a cemetery in Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian serviceman holds the portrait of Ukrainian serviceman Sergiy Pavlichenko, who was killed fighting Russian troops (AFP via Getty Images)

David Cameron meets European Commission and reiterates support for Ukraine

02:12 , Maira Butt

Lord David Cameron met European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who leads on Brexit matters for the bloc, in Brussels on Wednesday.

The former prime minister tweeted: “Good to speak with Maros Sefcovic in Brussels.

“I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to us both, including support for Ukraine, the Withdrawal Agreement and maximising the opportunities of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

In case you missed it: Ukraine spy chief’s wife treated for suspected metal poisoning

01:12 , Maira Butt

Illia Novikov and Alastair Jamieson report:

The wife of Ukraine’s intelligence chief has been diagnosed with heavy metals poisoning and is undergoing treatment in hospital, it emerged on Tuesday. Meanwhile, deadly winter weather has hit the front lines of the conflict with Russia.

Marianna Budanova is the wife of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency known by its local acronym GUR.

Her condition was confirmed to AP by Andriy Yusov, the agency’s spokesman.

He did not provide more details about the alleged poisoning, nor did he say if it was believed to have been intended for Mr Budanov or whether Russia was thought to be behind it.

Earlier this year, he told Ukrainian media that the military intelligence chief had survived 10 assassination attempts carried out by the Russian state or federal security services.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, center, attends a commemorative event on the occasion of the Russia Ukraine war one year anniversary in Kyiv, Ukraine in February (AP)

Around 78% of Ukrainians in favour of joining the EU

00:12 , Maira Butt

A new survey has revealed that 78 per cent of Ukrainians are in favour of joining the EU with only 5 per cent opposing accession.

In a statement on their website, the Rating Group who conducted their 25th annual survey said its purpose was to conduct “a study of the dynamics of the attitude of the Ukrainian population to international unions”.

However, the figures represent a drop as in July a poll revealed that 85 per cent of Ukrainians favoured joining the EU. Likewise, a drop in support for joining NATO was observed, however most Ukrainians were still in support.

The new study revealed that 77 per cent favoured joining the EU, a significant majority, although this number was down from 83 per cent in July.

France aiming to complete security accord with Ukraine by start of 2024

Wednesday 29 November 2023 23:16 , Maira Butt

France intends to complete a bilateral security guarantee accord with Ukraine at the start of 2024, its foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Paris has been negotiating with Kyiv for several months with the agreement aimed at agreeing the broad lines of long-term financial, humanitarian and military support, Anne-Claire Legendre told reporters at a weekly press briefing.

Zelensky: 'Today we are working in Odesa region’

Wednesday 29 November 2023 22:02 , Maira Butt

President Zelensky confirmed he was focused in the Odesa region on Wednesday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said:

“We started with reports from the military and a meeting on the protection of the region. The situation in the Black Sea, mine countermeasures and ensuring the security of the grain corridor.

“The work of air defense in Odesa region, air cover for Odesa and our ports. I presented state awards to the warriors defending the southern regions and our Black Sea water area.

“I visited the regional center for IDPs in Odesa. I also held a meeting on eliminating the aftermath of severe weather. We must speed up the restoration of electricity supply in the affected towns and villages.”

Ukraine insists it sees no sign of NATO war fatigue even as fighting and weapons supplies stall

Wednesday 29 November 2023 21:12 , Maira Butt

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba insisted on Wednesday that NATO allies are showing no sign of war fatigue and remain committed to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia and take back occupied territory.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Kuleba also said that President Vladimir Putin is miscalculating if he sees any value in keeping his forces in Ukraine at least until presidential elections in the United States in a year’s time, which could usher in a new administration.

“I heard a clear ‘no’ to any reference to fatigue, and I heard (a) clear ‘yes’ to increased support to Ukraine,” Kuleba said after meeting NATO counterparts in Brussels. He said that some allies had made fresh offers of support, but he declined to provide details.

“They understand that in order for them to feel safe, in order for them not to end up in a situation where NATO’s soldiers will have to fight, Ukraine has to win in this war,” Kuleba said.

Zelenskiy: ‘OPCW is a very reputable international body and terrorists have no place in it’

Wednesday 29 November 2023 20:12 , Maira Butt

Russia failed to be elected on to the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Weapons for the first time in history.

Meanwhile Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania were elected for the 2024-2026 period.

The Executive Council is made up of 41 member states. It states its mission is to “achieve a world permanently free of chemical weapons and to contribute to international security and stability, general and complete disarmament, and global economic development.”

President Zelensky welcomed the decision saying that international body had no place for “terrorists” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Russia was not elected to the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibution of Chemical Weapons for the first time in history.



OPCW is a very reputable international body and terrorists have no place in it.



At the same time, Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania were… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 29, 2023

Latest map of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Wednesday 29 November 2023 19:00 , Athena Stavrou

Here’ is the latest map of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to war monitoring think-thank the Institute for the Study of War.

(ISW)

In pictures: Latest from Ukraine

Wednesday 29 November 2023 18:10 , Athena Stavrou

Ukrainian servicemen of the 22nd Mechanized Brigade take part in a military training exercise in the Donetsk region (AFP via Getty Images)

A local resident inspects his flat damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine (AFP via Getty Images)

A local woman hugs her daughter in front of their apartment building after their flat was damaged by recent shelling (REUTERS)

EU transport commissioner says truck blockade at Polish-Ukrainian border 'unacceptable'

Wednesday 29 November 2023 17:20 , Athena Stavrou

Ukraine and the European Union cannot be “taken hostage” by Polish truckers blockading the Polish-Ukrainian border in protest at competition from Ukrainian hauliers, the European Commissioner for Transport said on Wednesday.

The round-the-clock blockade in Medyka and three other border crossings, which started on Monday, extends a protest that has left over a thousand lorries stranded for days in queues that stretch for miles.

Transport commissioner Adina Valean said the situation was “unacceptable”.

(EPA)

Polish truckers complain they are losing out to Ukrainian companies which offer cheaper prices for their services and which are transporting goods within the EU, rather than just between the bloc and Ukraine.

“There is no good faith in finding a solution... and there is nearly a complete lack of involvement from Polish authorities... who are supposed to enforce the law at that border,” Valean said.

“While I support the people’s right to protest, the entire EU, not to mention Ukraine, a country currently at war, cannot be taken hostage by blocking our external borders.”

Four killed in Ukrainian strike on Kherson region police station

Wednesday 29 November 2023 16:30 , Athena Stavrou

Four police officers were killed and another 18 people wounded in a Ukrainian HIMARS strike on a police station in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s Kherson region on Tuesday, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday.

TASS quoted a local police spokesperson as saying that five police officers had been critically wounded in the strike on a facility in the village of Yuvileine.

Reuters could not independently verify the report but fighting in the Kherson region has heated up in recent months, with Ukrainian forces making a number of incursions on the Russian-held eastern bank of the Dnipro river, which divides the province.

Jailed US ex-marine attacked in Russian prison

Wednesday 29 November 2023 15:40 , Athena Stavrou

Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan has been attacked by another inmate in a Russian prison while serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges, Russia‘s prison service said on Wednesday.

Whelan, who denies spying on Russia, was punched in the face and forced to defend himself at a sewing workshop in a high security penal colony southeast of Moscow, his brother Dave Whelan said in a statement.

“A new prisoner blocked part of the production line and Paul asked him to move out of the way. After repeated requests, the prisoner hit Paul in the face, breaking Paul’s glasses in the process, and attempted to hit him a second time,” Dave Whelan said.

(Moscow News Agency)

“Paul stood up to block the second hit and other prisoners intervened to prevent the prisoner continuing the attack on Paul.”

Arrested in 2018 in Russia, Paul Whelan was convicted of espionage in 2020 and handed a 16-year sentence.

Dave Whelan said the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. He thought his brother was a target because he was an American and anti-American sentiment was “not uncommon among the other prisoners”.

Six months after Volkswagen exit, idle Russian car plant offers workers redundancy

Wednesday 29 November 2023 15:00 , Athena Stavrou

Furloughed workers at Volkswagen’s former plant in Russia are being offered redundancy, according to the union representing them.

The plant, in Russia’s Kaluga region south of Moscow, has annual production capacity of 225,000 cars, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brought work to a standstill. The plant will remain idle until at least March 2024, the trade union added.

Under the furlough scheme being offered by the new owners, who took over the plant in May, the staff are currently paid two thirds of their salary.

They are now being offered three months’ pay if they quit, with bonuses for those who have been employed there for a long time.

Only a few of the remaining staff of around 3,600 people have taken up the new owners on their offer so far, Elena Kryukova, head of the MPRA trade union’s plant committee, told Reuters.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Russian man who traced ‘No to War’ in snow jailed

Wednesday 29 November 2023 14:12 , Athena Stavrou

A Russian court has ordered a man to be jailed for 10 days after he used his finger to write “No to War” on a snow-covered turnstile.

According to court papers, the incident happened on November 23 at the entrance to an ice-skating rink at Moscow’s Gorky Park.

The man, named as Dmitry Fyodorov, was sentenced the following day after being detained by the police.

Police decided his actions could amount to a civil offence under a law which targets anyone deemed to have acted publicly to discredit Russia’s armed forces, a crime which in his case was punishable by a fine.

New laws cracking down on dissent were brought in soon after President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022 in what he called a “special military operation.”

For those opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine, speaking out in public has since become a risky thing to do and critics say nearly 20,000 people have been detained and over 800 criminal cases opened.

Ukraine estimates Russian casualties as 327,580

Wednesday 29 November 2023 14:10 , Athena Stavrou

The Ukrainian military has claimed the number of Russian casualties since the beginning of the ward has reached 327,580.

In its latest update, they added that 5,538 Russian tanks and 10,312 Russian armored combat vehicles had been destroyed.

"The person who does not believe in miracles surely makes it certain that he or she will never take part in one."

William Blake



The combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to November 29, 2023. pic.twitter.com/tbkFAJTt5B — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 29, 2023

Putin won’t consider stopping Ukraine war until after US election, says Biden official

Wednesday 29 November 2023 13:40 , Athena Stavrou

Vladimir Putin will not consider ending his invasion of Ukraine until he knows the result of the 2024 US presidential election, a senior official from the Joe Biden administration has said.

Read the full article here:

Putin won’t consider stopping Ukraine war until after US election – official

Russia warns US against entering new arms race

Wednesday 29 November 2023 13:10 , Athena Stavrou

A senior Russian diplomat said the US would be mistaken to expect to win the next armed race.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister in charge of ties with the U.S., non-proliferation and arms control, also told the Izvestia daily that a military conflict between NATO and Moscow could not be ruled out.

“If the United States expects to win the next arms race, repeating to some extent the experience of the presidency of Ronald Reagan ... then the Americans are mistaken,” Izvestia cited Ryabkov as saying.

“We will not succumb to provocations .... but we can guarantee that we will ensure our security.”

He also told the newspaper that Russia was not threatening a conflict with the Western military alliance and that “the onus is entirely on NATO’s side”.

'No sense of fatigue' when it comes to support for Ukraine, Blinken says

Wednesday 29 November 2023 12:40 , Athena Stavrou

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that there was “no sense of fatigue” among NATO allies when it came to helping Ukraine.

“We must and we will continue to support Ukraine,” he said after a NATO-Ukraine meeting in Brussels, adding that NATO allies were unanimous on this position and that he was also hearing continued support for Ukraine in both chambers of the US Congress.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (AP)

Kyiv has been concerned that the Israel-Hamas war could divert international attention away from its efforts to defeat Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“It is important that our solidarity with Ukraine is not only demonstrated in words but also in deeds,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, urging allies to do more. “These are concrete actions, we need more of them and we need sustained and stepped up support.”

Russia claims control over Ukrainian village

Wednesday 29 November 2023 11:58 , Athena Stavrou

Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that its forces had taken control of a village in eastern Ukraine.

Khromove, which Russia calls Artyomovskoe, is on the western outskirts of Bakhmut, a city which Russia captured last summer after a months-long battle. The village had a pre-war population of 1,000 people.

Reuters could not independently verify the defence ministry’s assertion and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Putin won’t make peace in Ukraine before 2024 US election, says US official

Wednesday 29 November 2023 11:49 , Athena Stavrou

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not make peace in Ukraine before he knows the results of the November 2024 US election, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.

The comments come amid concerns that victory for former President Donald Trump - who is seeking reelection in 2024 - could upend Western support for Kyiv.

A senior official briefing reporters after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels said the alliance reiterated its support for Ukraine knowing that a peace agreement in the next year is unlikely.

“My expectation is that Putin won’t make a peace or a meaningful peace before he sees the result of our election,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Asked whether they were expressing a personal opinion or the view of the U.S. government, the official said it was a “widely shared premise.”

NATO say Russia has large missile stockpile for winter

Wednesday 29 November 2023 11:33 , Athena Stavrou

Russia has amassed a large missile stockpile ahead of winter, NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Russia has been making new attempts to strike Ukraine’s power grid and energy infrastructure, “trying to leave Ukraine in the dark and cold,” he said.

It comes after Ukraine’s president Zelenskyy has repeatedly expressed concern that Moscow would hit Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the winter as it did last year.

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (AP)

Russia would see reported plan to send Polish troops to Finnish border as a threat

Wednesday 29 November 2023 11:00 , Athena Stavrou

Commenting on media reports that Poland plans to send troops to Finland’s border with Russia, the Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would see such a move as a threat.

Finland has closed its border with Russia after a sudden wave of refugee arrivals that Helsinki said was orchestrated by Moscow - something Russia denied.

The head of Poland’s National Security Bureau was reported to have said this week that Warsaw planned to approve a Finnish request for troops to be deployed close to its border with Russia.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This is an absolutely redundant measure to ensure border security, because there is no threat there, there is no tension in reality,” he said.

“That is why tension may arise during the concentration of additional units on our border, because the Finns must be clearly aware that this will pose a threat to us - an increase in the concentration of military units on our borders.”

The planned deployment was unprovoked and unjustified, said Peskov

UK defence ministry intelligence update

Wednesday 29 November 2023 10:30 , Athena Stavrou

The UK’s latest defence intelligence update has given an insight into Russia’s use of weaponry.

The Ministry of Defence said that the Russian air force has likely started to use the RBK-500 500kg cluster munition bomb more frequently.

They added that these have reportedly been deployed against Ukrainian forces near Avdiika and the Vuhledar axis in Donetsk Oblast.

(1 of 7)



Through November 2023, the Russian air force has likely started to more frequently employ the RBK-500 500kg cluster munition bomb. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 29, 2023

Russia preparing ‘loyalty agreement’ requirement for foreigners

Wednesday 29 November 2023 10:00 , Athena Stavrou

Russia’s interior ministry has prepared draft legislation that would force foreigners to sign a “loyalty agreement”.

The agreement would forbid them from criticising official policy, discrediting Soviet military history or contravening traditional family values.

The state TASS news agency reported that draft legislation had been prepared by the interior ministry which would force all foreigners entering Russia to sign an agreement that essentially restricts what they can say in public.

A foreigner entering Russia would be prohibited from “interfering with the activities of public authorities of the Russian Federation, discrediting in any form the foreign and domestic state policy of the Russian Federation, public authorities and their officials,” TASS said.

The proposed agreement would include clauses about morality, family, “propaganda about non-traditional sexual relations” and history.

In particular, foreigners would be barred from “distorting the historical truth about the feat of the Soviet people in the defence of the Fatherland and its contribution to the victory over fascism.”

German minister calls for protective winter shield over Ukraine

Wednesday 29 November 2023 09:30 , Athena Stavrou

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday called on Ukraine’s supporters to create a winter shield over the country to protect it from Russian attacks.

“Russia again is aiming at civil infrastructure”,” Baerbock told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ukraine receives 300,000 promised EU shells

Wednesday 29 November 2023 09:10 , Athena Stavrou

The European union has delivered about 300,000 of its promised million shells to Ukraine so far, Ukraine‘s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday while visiting a NATO event in Brussels.

Speaking to reporters on the event’s sidelines, Kuleba called for greater alignment of Ukraine‘s and NATO’s defence industries to ensure Kyiv has the supplies it needs to defeat Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

16-year-old named to post in rifle battalion

Wednesday 29 November 2023 08:40 , Athena Stavrou

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s teenage son has been named as an observer in a new battalion that is part of Russia’s defence ministry forces, a senior Chechen official said late on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Adam Delimkhanov, who heads the Chechen division of the Russian national guard and is also a member of Russia’s parliament, said the young Adam Kadyrov - who turned 16 last week - was named a curator, or observer, of a rifle battalion.

“This appointment was a natural result of Adam’s significant services in upholding the religious, family and cultural values of our people,” Delimkhanov, who is seen as Chechnya’s second most senior official behind Kadyrov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine says bad weather slows Russian offensive in east

Wednesday 29 November 2023 08:07 , Athena Stavrou

Bad weather has slowed Russia’s campaign to secure eastern Ukraine and capture the shattered town of Avdiivka, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

Russian troops, backed by air strikes, have been trying to seize control of Avdiivka since mid-October as part of their slow-moving advance through eastern Ukraine.

After two days of storms - and snow in the south - the forecast was for more rain in the east, leaving the ground sodden and unsuitable for military manoeuvres.

“They’ve started to shell the town centre from Donetsk. Our brigade is holding its ground, but we can’t see any equipment coming,” Serhiy Tsekhotskyi, a Ukrainian officer in the town, told national television.

“The weather is unsuitable. But once the frosts come and the ground hardens, an attempted assault with equipment is possible.”

Another military spokesperson, Volodymyr Fitio, said inclement weather had forced the Russians to make “adjustments”.

“You cannot advance when the ground is like this,” Fitio told the media outlet Espreso TV. “The Russians previously brought in reserves and threw them into battle. There are a lot fewer movements like that now because of the weather.”

(via REUTERS)

Russia’s air defence forces destroy Ukraine-launched drone flying towards Moscow

Wednesday 29 November 2023 08:00 , Athena Stavrou

Russian air defence forces destroyed a Ukraine-launched drone flying towards Moscow, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Wednesday.

The drone was destroyed over the Podolsk district in Moscow’s region, Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app.

“According to preliminary information, there was no damage or casualties at the site where the debris fell,” Sobyanin said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet hits Ukraine’s military infrastructure

Wednesday 29 November 2023 07:52 , Athena Stavrou

A frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet launched an attack with four cruise missiles on Ukraine’s military infrastructure, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday.

“The crew of a frigate of the Black Sea Fleet received a sudden task of launching a strike with Kalibr cruise missiles in the shortest possible time against enemy military infrastructure,” TASS cited the ministry as saying.

The ministry said that “the designated targets” were hit but there was no immediate comment early on Wednesday from Ukraine about infrastructure being hit overnight.

Ukraine defends from Russian drones attacks overnight

Wednesday 29 November 2023 07:34 , Athena Stavrou

Russia launched 21 drones and three cruise missiles overnight on Ukraine, Ukraine‘s Air Force said on Wednesday, adding that all the drones and two missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets.

The Iranian-made Shahed drones were headed towards the Khmelnitskyi region, which is home to an airbase.

The missiles were headed for the southern parts of Ukraine, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Although not destroyed, the third missile “did not reach” the target, the air force said, without further detail and there were no immediate reports of damage from falling debris.

Good morning

Wednesday 29 November 2023 07:28 , Athena Stavrou

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s Ukraine live blog.

We will be bringing you the latest updates on the war in Ukraine, where several drones and missiles have been launched by Russian forces overnight, according to the Ukrainian military.

In case you missed it: At least fourteen people dead in Ukraine and Russia snowstorm

Wednesday 29 November 2023 18:39 , Maira Butt

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:

At least 14 people died due to extreme weather conditions as a winter storm lashed parts of Russia and Ukraine, knocking out power from hundreds and thousands of households.

The severe cold struck war-torn Ukraine at a time when thousands of both Russian and Ukrainian troops were engaged in intense fighting in the eastern towns near the Black Sea almost 22 months into Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Kyiv fears Moscow could attack its power grids with air strikes this winter.

In Ukraine, at least 10 people were killed and almost 1,500 towns and villages were left without power after storms dumped up to 10 inches of snow in some places.

“As a result of worsening weather conditions, 10 people died in Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions,” interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on Tuesday.

Read the full piece here.

‘Our Nato allies will never turn a blind eye to Russian aggression’

Wednesday 29 November 2023 06:00 , Katy Clifton

British foreign secretary Lord Cameron is urging his counterparts in Nato not to waver in their support for Ukraine as it continues to fight against Russian invaders.

The former prime minister has travelled to Brussels to demonstrate the UK’s continued support for Kyiv as it battles President Vladimir Putin’s attack. There has been less focus on the war in eastern Europe as Western allies address the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

But Lord Cameron said Nato must show the Kremlin that Nato backing for Ukraine will not dampen.

He said: “Nato keeps over one billion people safe and secure and, nearly 75 years on, the alliance is stronger than ever. Putin first believed that Nato would be divided and that Ukraine would crumble.

“Now he believes he can wait out his war in Ukraine. He was wrong then and he is wrong now. Together, the UK and our Nato allies will never turn a blind eye to Russian aggression.

“The UK will continue to be a steadfast supporter of Ukraine and a champion for European peace and stability.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) speaks with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron (EPA)

ICYMI: Wife of Ukrainian spy chief poisoned

Wednesday 29 November 2023 04:00 , Katy Clifton

The wife of Ukraine‘s intelligence chief has been diagnosed with heavy metals poisoning and is undergoing treatment in hospital, a spokesperson for the agency said as the country’s war with Russia stretched into its 22nd month.

Marianna Budanova is the wife of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine‘s military intelligence agency known by its local acronym GUR.

Her condition was confirmed to The Associated Press by Andrii Yusov, the agency’s spokesman.

Mr Yusov did not provide more details about the alleged poisoning, nor did he say if it was believed to have been intended for Mr Budanov or whether Russia was thought to be behind it.

Earlier this year, he told Ukrainian media that the military intelligence chief had survived 10 assassination attempts carried out by the Russian state security service, or FSB.

Previously, Mr Budanov had also told local media that his wife lives with him in his office, which could suggest he was the intended target for the poisoning.

Latest pictures from Ukraine

Wednesday 29 November 2023 02:00 , Katy Clifton

Ukrainian servicemen of the 22nd Mechanized Brigade take part in a military training exercise in the Donetsk region (AFP via Getty Images)

People standing on the rubbles of a destroyed house following Russian shelling, in Seredyna-Buda (UKRAINIAN PROSECUTOR OFFICE IN T)

A local resident inspects his flat damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine (AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian service members help to clear a highway and release cars stuck in snow following a heavy snowstorm in Odesa region (via REUTERS)

UK must reveal plans to fund Ukraine war efforts in 2024, ministers told

Wednesday 29 November 2023 00:30 , Katy Clifton

The British government has given £4.6 billion of aid to Ukraine since the war started, but ministers have faced questions about why no extra money to help the eastern European country defend itself against Russia’s invading forces throughout 2024 was announced in the Chancellor’s autumn statement.

Labour and senior Conservatives pressed the British government about future support, with defence minister James Heappey giving assurances that an announcement would be made in the Commons once plans were confirmed.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey told the Commons: “The Defence Secretary (Grant Shapps) said last month ‘Let’s not forget about Ukraine’. So why did the autumn statement do just that? No 2024 military funding for Ukraine, no 2024 action plan for Ukraine. At the very time when Ukraine needs confidence that it has strong, continuing support from allies, the prime minister is stepping back.”

Defence minister Mr Heappey responded: “As for the plan for next year, I completely accept that he is right in saying there could have been a number in the autumn statement.

“But what is more important surely is a number that reflects the discussions that the chairmen of the joint chiefs, the Chief of the Defence Staff (Admiral Sir Tony Radakin), and General Zaluzhny have had, the conversations that senior politicians UK, US and Ukrainian have had, in order to understand what the Ukrainian ambition is for their operations next year, so that we can resource that properly.

“All the way through, the thing that the UK has done better than anybody else in the world is understood what the Ukrainians want to do next and got their first in terms of delivering that capability, and in so doing emboldening others to follow.

“As soon as that plan for next year is confirmed, I am certain that the amount of money that it will cost will be announced to Parliament, and the plan firmed up.”

Cleverly in the Commons (Parliament TV)

Putin ‘won’t make peace before US election'

Tuesday 28 November 2023 23:30 , Katy Clifton

Vladimir Putin will not make peace in Ukraine before he knows the results of the November 2024 US election, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday, amid concerns that a potential victory for former president Donald Trump could upend Western support for Kyiv.

Trump, who is seeking reelection in 2024 and is the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, has been sharply critical of US support for Kyiv.

A senior official briefing reporters after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels said the alliance reiterated its support for Ukraine knowing that a peace agreement in the next year is unlikely.

“My expectation is that Putin won’t make a peace or a meaningful peace before he sees the result of our election,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the outcomes of the meeting.

Finland will close its entire border with Russia over migrant concerns

Tuesday 28 November 2023 21:30 , Tom Watling

Finland said Tuesday it will close its last remaining border crossing with Russia amid concerns that Moscow is using migrants as part of “hybrid warfare” to destabilize the Nordic country following its entry into NATO.

Finland already had shut seven of the eight checkpoints on its 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia this month following a surge in arrivals of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Helsinki has accused Moscow of ushering them toward the frontier — through thick forests in the south to the rugged Arctic landscape in the north.

“The government has decided to close all the crossing points on the entire eastern border,” Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told reporters, saying Finland faced an “exceptional” situation that the government blames on Moscow for orchestrating.“

Finland has a profound reason to suspect that the entry (of migrants) is organized by a foreign state. This deals with Russia’s influencing operations and we won’t accept it,” Orpo said bluntly. “We don’t accept any attempt to undermine our national security. Russia has caused this situation and it can also stop it.”

Migrants arrive at the international border crossing between Finland and Russia, in Salla, Finland, (Lehtikuva)

Four killed in Russia attack on homes and coal mine

Tuesday 28 November 2023 20:30 , Sam Rkaina

Russian attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday hit residential buildings, private houses, and a coal mine, killing four and injuring at least 10 people, Ukrainian officials said.

A five-storey building was shelled in the morning in the southern town of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhiy Lysak said.

“A 63-year-old man was killed. Two women, aged 65 and 63, were injured,” he said on Telegram messenger.

Later, Lysak added, Russian troops launched a drone attack, injuring one more person. “Nikopol district experienced a dozen attacks in a day,” he added.

Three apartment buildings, two industrial enterprises, an administrative building, and vehicles were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also targeted.

Images shared by Lysak showed the remains of a building under fire, shattered windows, and piles of construction waste.

‘Without strong Russia, no stable world order is possible’ Putin says

Tuesday 28 November 2023 19:31 , Sam Rkaina

Mr Putin denounced what he described as Western “Russophobia”, claiming that “our diversity and unity of cultures, traditions, languages, and ethnic groups simply don’t fit into the logic of Western racists and colonialists, into their cruel scheme of total depersonalisation, disunity, suppression and exploitation”.

“If they can’t do it by force, they will try to sow strife,” he said, vowing to block “any outside interference, provocations with the aim of causing interethnic or interreligious conflicts as aggressive actions against our country, as an attempt to once again foment terrorism and extremism in Russia as a tool to fight us”.

Russian authorities have intensified their crackdown on dissent amid the fighting in Ukraine, arresting and imprisoning protesters and activists and silencing independent news outlets.

Mr Putin said that the US-dominated global order has become increasingly decrepit, declaring that “it is our country that is now at the forefront of creating a more equitable world order”.

“And I want to emphasise: without a sovereign, strong Russia, no lasting, stable world order is possible,” he said.

Putin accuses west of trying o ‘dismember and plunder’ Russia

Tuesday 28 November 2023 18:00 , Sam Rkaina

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cast Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as an existential battle against purported attempts by the West to destroy Russia in a ranting speech ahead of a presidential election campaign.

Mr Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades and is the longest-serving Russian leader since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, is expected to soon declare his intention to seek another six-year term in a presidential election next March.

“We are defending the security and wellbeing of our people, the highest, historical right to be Russia - a strong, independent power, a country-civilisation,” Mr Putin said, accusing the US and its allies of trying to “dismember and plunder” Russia.

Ukraine and its Western allies have condemned the Russian action against Ukraine as an unprovoked act of aggression.

“We are now fighting for the freedom of not only Russia, but the whole world,” Mr Putin said in a speech to participants of a meeting organised by the Russian Orthodox Church.

El presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, asiste a una conferencia de prensa con su homólogo de Bielorrusia, tras sus conversaciones en el Kremlin de Moscú el 18 de febrero de 2022. (Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Over a dozen people dead as Ukraine and Russia hit by powerful snow storms

Tuesday 28 November 2023 17:00 , Lydia Patrick

At least 14 people died due to extreme weather conditions as a winter storm lashed parts of Russia and Ukraine, knocking out power from hundreds and thousands of households.

The severe cold struck war-torn Ukraine at a time when thousands of both Russian and Ukrainian troops were engaged in intense fighting in the eastern towns near the Black Sea almost 22 months into Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Kyiv fears Moscow could attack its power grids with air strikes this winter.

In Ukraine, at least 10 people were killed and almost 1,500 towns and villages were left without power after storms dumped up to 10 inches of snow in some places.

At least 14 dead as Ukraine and Russia hit by powerful snow storms

EU executive's Jourova says no talks about Ukraine without Ukraine

Tuesday 28 November 2023 16:14 , Lydia Patrick

A deputy head of the European Union executive said on Tuesday she would find "unacceptable" any talks about the war in Ukraine that would not include Kyiv or envisage the country giving up territory.

The European Commission's vice-president Vera Jourova also said she would be "disappointed" if a Dec.14-15 summit of EU leaders refused to endorse proposals for more financial aid to Kyiv and a recommendation to launch accession talks with Ukraine.

The Czech EU Commissioner who worked on her own country's EU entry nearly 20 years ago offered Kyiv a sympathetic ear recalling how difficult it was to meet European accession requirements.

She said that, under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine was finally ready to overcome endemic corruption.

But she refused to speculate on whether Hungary would lift its veto in December on money for Kyiv and starting membership talks, saying a "very intense" diplomatic push was taking place to convince Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

She said the Commission would adopt this year a draft EU law on using for Ukraine's benefit the proceeds on some 200 billion euros of frozen Russian assets. She said that unanimous backing of all the 27 EU countries would be needed to enact it.

Ukraine says Russian shells hit private homes, four killed

Tuesday 28 November 2023 15:20 , Lydia Patrick

Russian shells struck a residential building and private houses on Tuesday, killing four and injuring at least five people, local Ukrainian officials said.

A five-story building was hit in the morning in the southern town of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhiy Lysak said.

“A 63-year-old man was killed. Two women, aged 65 and 63, were injured. There may be people under the rubble,” he said on Telegram messenger.

In a separate attack in the afternoon, Russian shelling destroyed at least five private houses in a northern settlement just on the border with Russia, Sumy regional prosecutors reported.

Two bodies have been recovered from the rubble, and a 7-year-old girl died in hospital after a car she was in came under fire, the prosecutors said on Telegram. Three people have been injured.

Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed in its frequent air strikes.

UK must reveal plans to fund Ukraine war efforts in 2024, ministers told

Tuesday 28 November 2023 14:46 , Lydia Patrick

The UK must guarantee military funding for Ukraine‘s defence next year, ministers have been warned.

The Government has given £4.6 billion of aid to Ukraine since the war started, but ministers have faced questions about why no extra money to help the eastern European country defend itself against Russia’s invading forces throughout 2024 was announced in the Chancellor’s autumn statement.

Labour and senior Conservatives pressed the Government about future support, with defence minister James Heappey giving assurances that an announcement would be made in the Commons once plans were confirmed.

Shadow defence secretary John Healey told the Commons: “The Defence Secretary (Grant Shapps) said last month ‘Let’s not forget about Ukraine‘. So why did the autumn statement do just that?

“No 2024 military funding for Ukraine, no 2024 action plan for Ukraine. At the very time when Ukraine needs confidence that it has strong, continuing support from allies, the Prime Minister is stepping back.

“UK leadership on Ukraine is flagging. This year’s £2.3 billion of UK military funding runs out in March, while this month Germany announced military aid for next year of eight billion euros.”

The Labour frontbencher added: “When will the Prime Minister demonstrate by his decisions and actions that Britain will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to win?”

James Heappey on Good Morning Britain, 13 November (Good Morning Britain, ITV)

Russian university students told to donate their vapes to make drones, report News X

Tuesday 28 November 2023 14:00 , Lydia Patrick

Students at Samara University were told to donate their e-cigarette devices, according to Russian media.

Those behind the movement are reportedly the Volunteers in Uniforms club, which is part of the Sokol students patriotic association.

They have reportedly been distributing leaflets explaining their goals, saying that the batteries and microcircuits in the smoking devices can be used to make drones.

The university’s press service told local media that these components are needed to make the release systems that are attached to drones so that they can drop their payloads of bombs.

The organisers of the vape collection push said that one donated electronic cigarette equals “one copter drop on the enemy”, according to a Soviet-style anti-alcohol poster they repurposed with their new message.

News channel, News X, have not been able to independently verify the claims or the footage.

Vape pens stand on a counter at a vape store, in Melbourne, Australia (REUTERS)

Pictured- Odesa rescue efforts as snowstorm hits Ukraine

Tuesday 28 November 2023 13:30 , Lydia Patrick

Ukrainian service members release car stuck in snow in Odesa region (via REUTERS)

Emergency workers release a car stuck in snow following a heavy snowstorm in Odesa region (via REUTERS)

A woman walks in a snow-covered park during the first snowfall, amid Russia's attack in Ukraine, in Kyiv (REUTERS)

Ukraine to boycott OSCE meeting due to decision to allow Russia’s Lavrov to attend - Kyiv

Tuesday 28 November 2023 13:00 , Lydia Patrick

Ukraine said on Tuesday its foreign minister would boycott a meeting of the OSCE in North Macedonia this week due to a decision to allow Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to take part.

“The Ukrainian delegation will not participate in the OSCE ministerial meeting at the level of the minister of foreign affairs,” Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for Ukrainian foreign ministry, wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Snow storm forces Russia's Black Sea fleet to retreat

Tuesday 28 November 2023 12:30 , Lydia Patrick

The Institute for the Study Of War reported that the storm forced Russia to return all of its naval vessels and missile carriers to their bases, and suggested that the threat of mines drifting in the Black Sea will increase because the storm has dispersed minefields.

The damage caused by the storm affected “the tempo of military operations along the frontline in Ukraine“ but has not stopped military activity entirely, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said.

There were also reports that the storm damaged railways in coastal areas which could have an impact on the Russian military’s logistics capabilities in occupied Crimea and southern Ukraine, the ISW said.

Winds of 67 mph were forecast for Tuesday in Crimea, southern Russia and parts of north-western Russia, the state news agency Tass reported.

Russia Crimea Storm (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tornadoes to sweep across Black Sea region

Tuesday 28 November 2023 12:00 , Lydia Patrick

Tornadoes have been forecast for the Black Sea region, a day after a storm that left more than two million people without electricity in Russia and Ukraine.

A think tank said the weather also affected Russian military operations.

The storm killed at least 14 people in Russia and Ukraine, officials said, as it toppled trees, tore down power lines and flooded coastal areas.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least five people died in the Odesa region of southern Ukraine, and that engineers were working to restore electricity to villages that have been cut off.

Winds of 67 mph were forecast for Tuesday in Crimea, southern Russia and parts of north-western Russia, the state news agency Tass reported.

In the Vologda region, about 310 miles north east of Moscow, more than 10 days worth of snow - about 25cm (10in) - fell in one day, Tass said, citing the mayor of a small town who said road clearing took twice as long as usual.

The storm also caused the Moscow region to be blanketed with snow on Monday, piling drifts up to 25cm deep, three times heavier than normal, the Tass news agency said.

It was part of a weather system that created blizzard-like conditions in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria and Serbia on Sunday, dumping snow and causing power outages and fatal traffic crashes.

Ukrainian emergency workers tow ambulance from snow as storm kills five (The State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

UK's Cameron to underline support for Ukraine at NATO meeting

Tuesday 28 November 2023 11:43 , Lydia Patrick

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will underline the country’s “unwavering” support for Ukraine at his first meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, his office said in a statement.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (left) and Minister of State for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell leave 10 Downing Street (PA)

In depth- Russian forces encircle Ukraine’s Avdiivka and ‘ready to storm city’ after months-long offensive

Tuesday 28 November 2023 11:15 , Lydia Patrick

Russian troops have encircled the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka from “all directions” following a months-long offensive that is yet to see a significant breakthrough on the battlefield.

Vladimir Putin‘s forces have suffered some of their heaviest losses in the war so far as they escalated land and air-based attacks on Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, but have been facing a strong pushback from Ukrainian forces in recent weeks.

“Things in the Avdiivka sector have become tougher. The intensity of clashes has been increasing for some time,” Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, told Espreso TV.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the full story

Russian forces encircle Avdiivka and ‘ready to storm city’

Russian forces surround Adviika

Tuesday 28 November 2023 10:39 , Lydia Patrick

Russian troops have been pressing land and air-based attacks, attempting to encircle the eastern town of Avdiivka,

Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka‘s military administration, said last week that Ukrainian troops had made some headway in halting and pushing back the Russian advance.

“Things in the Avdiivka sector have become even tougher. The intensity of clashes has been increasing for some time,” Barabash told the media outlet Espreso TV.

“The Russians have opened up two more sectors from which they have begun making assaults - in the direction of Donetsk ... and in the so-called industrial zone. The enemy is attempting to storm the city from all directions.”

Officials say not a single building remains intact after months of battles in the town noted for a vast coking plant. Fewer than 1,500 residents remain of 32,000 before the war.

Ukrainian serviceman stands next to residential buildings heavily damaged by permanent Russian military strikes in the front line town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine (REUTERS)

Watch - Ukrainian Emergency Workers Tow Ambulance From Snow As Storm Hits Black Sea Region

Tuesday 28 November 2023 10:00 , Lydia Patrick

Wife of Ukraine military chief poisoned

Tuesday 28 November 2023 09:42 , Lydia Patrick

Marianna Budanova, the wife of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov, was poisoned, a representative of the military intelligence agency (HUR)told the Kyiv Independent.

Budanova was hospitalised due to heavy metal poisoining, reported the Ukrainian media outlet Babel who say they were informed by undisclosed military intelligence sources.

The HUR representative confirmed Babel’s report in a comment for the Kyiv Independent.

The Independent has not been able to verify the reports.

Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov offers Putin thousands more fighters amid heavy Russian losses in Ukraine

Tuesday 28 November 2023 09:30 , Lydia Patrick

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said another 3,000 of his men were ready to join Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine amid reports of heavy losses for Vladimir Putin‘s troops in their push to capture an eastern city.

Mr Kadyrov, a self-proclaimed “foot soldier” of the Russian president, said his fighters were ready to form new units of the Russian defence ministry and the Russian National Guard forces.

His statement comes amid reports of Russian troops suffering “some of the highest” casualties of the conflict so far amid intense fighting in eastern Ukraine. The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday said Russia was losing an average of 931 men a day this month, largely in the fight for the town of Avdiivka.

Until now the heaviest casualties suffered in a month by Russia – according to Ukrainian data – was March this year, with an average of 776 losses per day during the push to capture Bakhmut.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the full story

Chechen warlord Kadyrov offers Putin 3,000 more fighters amid heavy Russian losses

WSJ says Russia's continued detention of Gershkovich is attack on free press

Tuesday 28 November 2023 09:00 , Lydia Patrick

The Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday that Russia’s continued imprisonment of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich was a “brazen and outrageous attack” on a free press, and called for his immediate release.

A Russian court said on Tuesday it had extended the pre-trial detention of Gershkovich, who denies the Russian espionage charges, for two months until Jan. 30.

“Evan has now been unjustly imprisoned for nearly 250 days, and every day is a day too long,” the Journal said in an emailed statement.

“The accusations against him are categorically false and his continued imprisonment is a brazen and outrageous attack on a free press, which is critical for a free society. We continue to stand with Evan and call for his immediate release.”

Ten people die in Ukraine snowstorms - interior minister

Tuesday 28 November 2023 08:30 , Lydia Patrick

Ten people have died in snowstorms in Ukraine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Tuesday.

Icy winds and storms have swept in since Sunday, cutting power and blocking roads, particularly in the south.

“As a result of worsening weather conditions, 10 people died in Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions,” Klymenko wrote on the Telegram app.

“Twenty-three people were injured, including two children,” he added.

A total of 411 settlements in 11 regions had lost power, and more than 1,500 vehicles had to be rescued, Klymenko said.

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on November 27, 2023, shows a rescuer pushing a car during heavy snowfall in Odesa region (UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE/AFP)

Russian court extends pre-trial detention for WSJ reporter Gershkovich

Tuesday 28 November 2023 08:00 , Lydia Patrick

A Russian court has extended the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for two months until Jan. 30, 2024, the court’s press service said on Tuesday.

Gershkovich was arrested on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison. The reporter denies the charges.

“The court ruled to extend the term of detention of Gershkovich, accused of a crime under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, for up to 10 months, that is, until January 30, 2024,” Moscow’s Lefortovo district court said.

Nearly 2,500 rescued after snowstorm in Ukraine's Odesa region

Tuesday 28 November 2023 07:35 , Lydia Patrick

Nearly 2,500 people were rescued after a snowstorm in Ukraine‘s southern region of Odesa, local governor Oleh Kiper said, adding that 313 settlements in the region were without power as a result of the bad weather.

Odesa region, which lies on the shore of the Black Sea, has been hit by severe snowstorms since Sunday, stranding vehicles and downing power lines.

“849 vehicles have been towed out, including 24 buses and 17 ambulances,” Kiper wrote on the Telegram app.

He said all those trapped by the snow since the start of the snowstorm had now been rescued.

Emergency workers release a car which stuck in snow during a heavy snow storm in Odesa region (via REUTERS)

Ukraine and the Western Balkans top Blinken agenda for NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels

Tuesday 28 November 2023 05:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is turning his attention to Ukraine, NATO and the Western Balkans after weeks of intense focus on Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Blinken has spent much of the last month-and-a-half deeply engaged on the Gaza crisis, making two trips to the Middle East. Now, amid signs that a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas due to expire on Monday may be extended, Blinken is departing for Brussels for a NATO foreign ministers meeting.

In Brussels, the alliance will reaffirm its support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion, explore ways of easing tensions between Kosovo and Serbia and look at preparations for NATO’s 75th anniversary next year.

Ukraine and the Western Balkans top Blinken agenda for NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels

Putin unveils Russia’s new AI strategy to rival Western advances in artificial intelligence

Tuesday 28 November 2023 04:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Vladimir Putin has unveiled what he calls Russia’s new strategy to counter Western dominance of the field of artifical intelligence, claiming that new AI models “cancel Russian culture”.

The president addressed an AI conference in Moscow on Friday where he said Russian investment in AI development was being increased across all sectors.

Citing the example of Gazprom Neft, Mr Putin said one of Russia’s largest oil producers was using AI to slash the cost of oil well development and to address complicated logistics safety issues.

Putin targets AI as latest battleground with West

Russia forced to move air defences from Kaliningrad to Ukraine frontline amid heavy losses

Tuesday 28 November 2023 03:00 , Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Russia has likely been forced to move several air defence systems from its Kaliningrad enclave on the Baltic Sea coast to the frontline in Ukraine amid the losses it has suffered there, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Vladimir Putin appears to have been left with no choice but to weaken the defences of Kaliningrad, an outpost bordered by Nato members on three sides and considered one of Moscow’s most strategically sensitive regions.

“Exceptional Russian air transport movements through November 2023 suggest that Russia has likely moved strategic air defence systems from its Baltic coast enclave of Kaliningrad, to backfill recent losses on the Ukraine front,” the MoD said in its latest intelligence update on Sunday.

Russia forced to move air defences from Kaliningrad to Ukraine front after losses

Ukrainian police tow cars from severe snowstorm as extreme weather kills five

Tuesday 28 November 2023 21:30 , Katy Clifton