Russia-Ukraine war- live: Putin set for G20 speech as civilian death toll passes 10,000

More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Office has confirmed, describing it as a “grim milestone”.

The UN runs dozens of monitoring posts across Ukraine and has described the “severe human cost” over the past 21 months of Russia’s invasion as “painful to fathom”.

Despite the milestone, they have said the actual death toll is likely to be “significantly higher” than 10,000 as verification work is ongoing and difficult during a period of active combat. They are also prevented from entering the nearly 20% of Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces and its proxies.

The vast majority of the deaths have been caused by explosive weapons with a wide-area impact such as shells, missiles and cluster munitions, the United Nations said, adding that at least half of deaths in the last few months have been far from the frontline.

It comes as the Kremlin announced yesterday that Vladimir Putin will make a speech at a virtual G20 meeting later this week setting out Russia’s view of the “deeply unstable world situation”.

Key Points

Ukrainian army pushing Russian forces back at Dnipro river

Russian strikes kill two and wound six in eastern Ukraine, say officials

Russia launches waves of drone strikes on Kyiv for second night

Cluster bombs in battle for Avdiivka fuelling stalemate on frontline, says UK

Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000, says UN Human Rights Office

Tuesday 21 November 2023 15:55 , Tom Watling

More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, with about half of recent deaths occurring far behind the front lines, the United Nations Human Rights Office have announced.

The UN human rights mission in Ukraine, which has dozens of monitors in the country, said it expects the real toll to be “significantly higher” than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing.

This includes events in the first months after the invasion, such as the battle for control of Mariupol, where residents reported high civilian casualties.

Story continues

“Ten thousand civilian deaths is a grim milestone for Ukraine,” said Danielle Bell, who heads the monitoring mission.

“The Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, now entering into its 21st month, risks evolving into a protracted conflict, with the severe human cost being painful to fathom,” she said.

The vast majority of the deaths have been caused by explosive weapons with a wide-area impact such as shells, missiles and cluster munitions, the United Nations said.

Close to half of the deaths in the last three months have occurred far beyond the front lines, the UN said, attributing this to Russian forces’ use of long-range missiles and the late explosion of abandoned ordinances.

Older people who may be unable or unwilling to relocate to safer places make up a disproportionate fraction of those killed in Ukraine, the UN data showed.

More than a third of the victims whose ages were confirmed were over 60, it showed, whereas this age group constitutes just a quarter of the total population.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Rescuers work on the side of a hospital which was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine this morning (REUTERS)

Putin scales back attack on Ukraine’s strategic Avdiivka town after heavy Russian losses

07:54 , Andy Gregory

Vladimir Putin has scaled back his assault on Avdiivka, said Kyiv’s military officials who also warned that the attacks have not fully stopped yet, reports my colleague Arpan Rai.

Mr Putin is pouring in fewer troops and equipment in an attempt to seize the battered but strategic Ukrainian stronghold in the Donetsk oblast that has largely been occupied by Russia.

“Russian occupying forces have reduced the number of ground and air attacks, though they still violate the rules of war by shooting at medical teams and evacuation vehicles,” said Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun.

Avdiivka, that has a vast coking plant, has seen fierce fighting and is now down to just 1,500 residents compared to its pre-war population of about 32,000.

“The invaders are not abandoning their plans to surround Avdiivka. Eight attacks were repelled today,” the spokesperson said.

Putin scales back attack on Ukraine’s strategic town after heavy Russian losses

Ukrainian sniper ‘breaks world record after killing Russian soldier nearly 2.5 miles away’

07:00 , Holly Evans

A Ukrainian sniper claims to have broken the world record by killing a Russian soldier almost 2.5 miles away, with a custom rifle called ‘Lord of the Horizon’.

The previous record was held by a Canadian special operations sniper at a distance of 2.2 miles in Iraq in 2017.

In a press statement, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said: “The SBU sniper set a world record for a successful shot.

Read the full article here

Ukrainian sniper ‘breaks world record after killing soldier nearly 2.5 miles away’

Poland set to get more than 5 billion euros in EU money

06:00 , Holly Evans

Poland is set to receive more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in EU funds after the European Commission gave a positive assessment Tuesday of the country’s revised recovery plan that includes green reforms and investments.

The 5.1 billion euros pre-financing is part of the bloc’s REPowerEU program aimed at helping the 27 EU nations recover from the energy crisis that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, and reduce their dependance to Russian fossil fuels.

The announcement came a month after an election in Poland secured a parliamentary majority to pro-EU parties aligned with Donald Tusk.

Read more here

Poland set to get more than 5 billion euros in EU money after commission approves recovery plan

Queen commends journalists ‘risking their lives’ in the Middle East and Ukraine

05:00 , Holly Evans

The Queen has commended journalists “risking their lives” reporting from the Middle East and Ukraine, as she celebrated the 135th anniversary of the Foreign Press Association (FPA) at its annual awards ceremony.

Camilla was made an honorary member of the FPA at the Sheraton Grand Park Lane hotel in Piccadilly, west London, “following in the footsteps” of the King, who has also received honorary life membership.

The FPA in London is the oldest and largest association of foreign correspondents in the world, founded in 1888 by foreign journalists who came to London to cover the case of Jack the Ripper.

Read more here

Queen commends journalists ‘risking their lives’ in the Middle East and Ukraine

Ukrainians who fled their country for Israel find themselves yet again living with war

04:00 , Holly Evans

Tatyana Prima thought she’d left the bombs behind when she fled Ukraine more than a year and a half ago, after Russia decimated her city, Mariupol. The 38-year-old escaped with her injured husband and young daughter, bringing the family to safety in southern Israel.

The calm she was slowly regaining shattered again on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants invaded.

“All these sounds of war that we hear now, they sometimes work as a trigger that brings back memories of what we’ve gone through in Mariupol,” she said. “It’s hard feeling like that you’re the one responsible for your child, the one who wants what’s best for them, and in some way like you’ve failed them.”

Read more here

Ukrainians who fled their country for Israel find themselves yet again living with war

Zelensky thanks world’s media for fostering support for Ukraine

03:00 , Holly Evans

President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the important role of the world’s media in fostering international support for Ukraine, as he met representatives of Fox News and The Sun, including Fox Corporation chief executive Lachlan Murdoch.

He met Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall and The Sun journalist Jerome Starkey in his Kyiv office and thanked them for “comprehensive coverage” of the war, including shining light on “Russian atrocities” despite personal risks, the president’s official website said in a statement.

He also told The Sun how he has survived at least five assassination attempts by Russian President Vladimir Putin, likening his reaction to the attempts as “just like Covid”.

Read more here

Zelensky thanks world’s media for fostering support for Ukraine

10 years later, a war-weary Ukraine reflects on events that began its collision course with Russia

02:00 , Holly Evans

It happens every November, when the cold descends on Kyiv. The change in weather always makes Dmytro Riznychenko think back, and he is overwhelmed by his emotions.

“This is where it truly began,” Riznychenko said, walking through central Kyiv’s Independence Square recently, reflecting on the uprising that unleashed a decade of momentous change for Ukraine, eventually leading to the current war with Russia.

“Ten years of war and struggle,” the 41-year-old psychologist continued, wearily and reluctantly. “And it seems like the blood has only just begun to flow, truly. I regret nothing. But, God, it’s just so tiresome.”

Read the full article here

10 years later, a war-weary Ukraine reflects on events that began its collision course with Russia

Germany's defense minister unveils more help for Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion

01:00 , Holly Evans

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius vowed Tuesday to keep supporting Ukraine’s efforts to win its war against Russia, pledging further military aid worth 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

The new support is to include further Iris-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems as well as anti-tank mines and 155-millimeter artillery shells, German news agency dpa reported.

“We are talking about 20,000 additional shells,” Pistorius said at a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, in Kyiv, according to dpa.

Read more here

Germany's defense minister unveils more help for Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion

Ukrainian troops beat back Russian attacks near Bakhmut as Putin’s forces make desperate push

Tuesday 21 November 2023 23:59 , Joe Middleton

Russian forces in Ukraine’s eastern theatre of war are stepping up their assault around Bakhmut and have switched from defensive to offensive lines of attack, Kyiv’s military officials said.

The attacks are focused on Klishchiivka, a village on higher elevation about 9km away from Bakhmut, said Volodymyr Fityo, a spokesperson for Ukrainian ground forces.

Klishchiivka was recaptured from Russian forces by Ukraine in September in counteroffensive operations. Bakhmut had been taken by Russian troops in May and has faced some of the most violent fighting between the two countries.

Ukrainian troops beat back attacks near Bakhmut as Putin’s forces make desperate push

Russia’s plan B in Ukraine is working – now is not the moment for the West to turn away

Tuesday 21 November 2023 23:00 , Joe Middleton

Despite slow progress, the war in Ukraine has not reached a stalemate, writes James Nixey. But Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces can only win if the West shows a renewed commitment to forcing Russia out

Russia’s plan B in Ukraine is working – the West must not turn away now

Russian Nobel winner Muratov loses challenge against 'foreign agent' status

Tuesday 21 November 2023 22:00 , Tom Watling

Russian editor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov failed on Tuesday in a legal bid to overturn his designation by the authorities as a “foreign agent”.

Russia has applied the label extensively to journalists, human rights activists, opposition figures and organisations it accuses of accepting foreign support in order to engage in what it deems unacceptable political activity.

The Novaya Gazeta newspaper said on its Telegram channel that a judge took only five minutes to throw out Muratov’s case.

Muratov told reporters the reason for his designation was that he had spoken to YouTube channels considered to be foreign agents, although he said he had done nothing illegal.

“In my view they have banned the profession of journalist in the Russian Federation,” he said.

Along with other leading independent news outlets, Muratov’s paper was forced to halt publication in Russia after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and parliament passed tough new laws against “discrediting” the armed forces or spreading false information about them.

The term “foreign agent” carries Cold War connotations of spying. Anyone listed as such must declare their status whenever they publish anything, including on social media, and submit to onerous bureaucracy and scrutiny of their finances. Many have fled the country.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Novaya Gazeta newspaper's editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov (L) attends the appeals hearing to take him off 'foreign agents' list (EPA)

Andriy Shevchenko urges the world not to forget Ukraine: ‘The cold is coming. Russia will try to hit our energy’

Tuesday 21 November 2023 21:00 , Tom Watling

Almost two years into Russia’s devastating invasion, one of Ukraine’s most famous exports is desperate to keep shining a light on his country’s plight, writes Lawrence Ostlere, as global attention shifts to the Middle East.

Andriy Shevchenko on Ukraine: ‘The cold is coming. Russia will try to hit our energy’

Slovakia's new government led by populist Robert Fico wins a mandatory confidence vote

Tuesday 21 November 2023 20:00 , Tom Watling

Slovakia’s new government, led by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico who ended the country’s military aid for Ukraine, won a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament on Tuesday.

Of the 143 lawmakers present in the 150-seat Parliament, 78 voted in favor of the three-party coalition government that was sworn in on Oct 25.

Fico returned to power and took over as prime minister for the fourth time after his scandal-tainted leftist Smer, or Direction, party won Slovakia’s Sept 30 parliamentary election on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform.

Slovakia's new government led by populist Robert Fico wins a mandatory confidence vote

Ukrainian troops beat back Russian attacks near Bakhmut as Putin’s forces make desperate push

Tuesday 21 November 2023 19:00 , Tom Watling

Russian forces in Ukraine’s eastern theatre of war are stepping up their assault around Bakhmut and have switched from defensive to offensive lines of attack, Kyiv’s military officials said.

The attacks are focused on Klishchiivka, a village on higher elevation about 9km away from Bakhmut, said Volodymyr Fityo, a spokesperson for Ukrainian ground forces.

Klishchiivka was recaptured from Russian forces by Ukraine in September in counteroffensive operations. Bakhmut had been taken by Russian troops in May and has faced some of the most violent fighting between the two countries.

Ukrainian troops beat back attacks near Bakhmut as Putin’s forces make desperate push

Poland set to get more than 5 billion euros in EU money after commission approves recovery plan

Tuesday 21 November 2023 18:00 , Tom Watling

Poland is set to receive more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in EU funds after the European Commission gave a positive assessment Tuesday of the country’s revised recovery plan that includes green reforms and investments.

The 5.1 billion euros pre-financing is part of the bloc’s REPowerEU program aimed at helping the 27 EU nations recover from the energy crisis that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, and reduce their dependance to Russian fossil fuels.

The announcement came a month after an election in Poland secured a parliamentary majority to pro-EU parties aligned with Donald Tusk.

Poland set to get more than 5 billion euros in EU money after commission approves recovery plan

What is included in Germany’s latest £1.1bn military package for Ukraine?

Tuesday 21 November 2023 17:30 , Tom Watling

Germany has announced a new £1.1 billion military package for Ukraine weeks after chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted that Berlin would continue supporting Kyiv “for as long as necessary”.

The announcement was made while German defence minister Boris Pistorius was visiting Ukrainian officials in Kyiv.

It also came a day after the US announced a $100m military package for Ukraine that was criticised for being mere “breadcrumbs” given the monthly expenditure rate on the frontline, which is in the billions of dollars.

Included in the latest Berlin package are four medium-range IRIS-T air defence systems vital to protecting critical Ukrainian infrastructure through the winter, as well as roughly 20,000 155mm shells available to those on the frontline.

Germany's defense minister unveils more help for Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion

EU official says Ukraine’s accession to the bloc will make everyone safer

Tuesday 21 November 2023 16:34 , Tom Watling

European Council chief Charles Michel has said he is “absolutely convinced” that the safety of the European Union will be bolstered by Ukraine’s accession to the bloc.

Finland's prime minister hints at further border action as Russia protests closings of crossings

Tuesday 21 November 2023 16:19 , Tom Watling

Finland’s prime minister on Monday said the country may need to take further actions on its border with Russia after closing four border crossings in an attempt to stem a recent increase in asylum-seekers.

Finland, which joined NATO this year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has accused Moscow of letting migrants from the Middle East and Africa without valid travel documents through to the Finnish border. The government closed the border crossings in southeastern Finland last week, but new migrant arrivals were reported at border checkpoints farther north.

“The situation has progressed in a bad direction,” Prime Minister Petteri Orpo was quoted as saying by Finnish public broadcaster YLE during a visit to the Vartius border crossing in east-central Finland. “If there is no change, we will take more measures, and if necessary, quickly. The message is clear that we do not accept this behavior.”

Finland's prime minister hints at further border action as Russia protests closings of crossings

EU's Michel, in Kyiv, says Ukraine continues to get closer to EU

Tuesday 21 November 2023 15:00 , Tom Watling

European Council President Charles Michel said during a trip to wartime Kyiv on Tuesday that Ukraine continued to get closer to the European Union and described Kyiv’s progress as remarkable.

He made the comment at a joint news conference in the Ukrainian capital alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Charles Michel said Ukraine continued to get closer to becoming a European Union member (AFP via Getty Images)

A detailed look at Germany’s new €1.3bn military aid package

Tuesday 21 November 2023 14:33 , Tom Watling

Earlier we reported that Germany had announced a new €1.3 billion (£1.1bn) military package for Ukraine during defence minister Boris Pistorius’ visit to Kyiv today.

Below are some more in-depth details about what that package will include.

The Ukrainian defence ministry said they are “grateful” to Berlin for its “steadfast support”.

Defense Minister of Germany Boris Pistorius announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth EUR 1.3 billion.



The capabilities in this package include

◾️4 IRIS-T systems

◾️20,000 155 mm ammo

◾️anti-tank mines and other weapons.



We are grateful to Minister Pistorius and… — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 21, 2023

Here are some more of the latest pictures

Tuesday 21 November 2023 14:15 , Tom Watling

Below are some of the latest pictures that have been published throughout today.

The 21st of November is an annual day of celebration in Ukraine, called the Day of Dignity and Freedom. It marks the beginning of the revolution that eventually overthrew the pro-Russian government a decade ago.

Another photo shows a recruitment poster put up in Kyiv calling for Ukrainian soldiers to join the frontline. Russians pictured in the posters are portrayed as orcs, the evil characters in Lord of the Rings. The comparison has become a popular one within Ukraine and its military ranks.

Photos from a Russian defence ministry meeting were also posted on their official channels. Earlier today, Sergei Shoigu, the head of the ministry and a key, longstanding ally of Vladimir Putin, claimed Ukrianians had failed to cross the Dnipro River into occupied southern Ukrainian territory in Kherson Oblast despite reports suggesting otherwise.

A soldier pays his respects at the monument to the so-called ‘Heavenly Hundred’, the people killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass demonstrations in 2014 (REUTERS)

A poster depicting Ukrainian servicemen fighting with Russian ‘orcs’ with a sign reading ‘Fight together in 3rd assault brigade (a brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces)’ in Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu chairs a roundtable meeting with military officials in Moscow (Russian Defence Ministry/AFP via)

Berlin announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth 1.3 bln euros

Tuesday 21 November 2023 13:50 , Tom Watling

Germany will support Ukraine with another military aid package worth 1.3 billion euros (£1.1bn) that will include an additional IRIS-T air defence unit, defence minister Boris Pistorius said in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Berlin is the second-biggest supplier of military assistance to Kyiv after the US. The chancellor, Olaf Scholz, pledged last month that Germany would maintain its aid to Kyiv, insisting that “we will support Ukraine as long as necessary”.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius (R) sits down his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov in Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday 21 November 2023 13:30 , Tom Watling

Slovak parliament confirms government promising to halt Ukraine military aid

Body: Slovakia’s parliament has confirmed prime minister Robert Fico’s government on Tuesday, backing a policy agenda that promises to halt state military aid to Ukraine.

Mr Fico won an election in September on a campaign that took aim at critical media, Western partners and liberal policies.

Fico’s governing coalition combines his leftist, socially conservative SMER-SSD party with a smaller leftist party and a small nationalist party.

The coalition adopted its policy programme last week, and parliament supported it in a vote of confidence on Tuesday.

The programme incorporates Mr Fico’s campaign pledge to halt Slovakia’s official military aid to Ukraine as its neighbour battles Russia’s invasion and to seek a cessation of hostilities, while recognising Ukraine’s international borders.

Newly appointed Slovakia's prime minister Robert Fico arrives for a swear in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ukraine suspects lawmaker of first-ever cryptocurrency bribe

Tuesday 21 November 2023 13:00 , Tom Watling

Ukrainian investigators suspect a lawmaker of trying to bribe the head of a government reconstruction agency in the country’s first-ever documented cryptocurrency kickback, authorities said on Tuesday.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said the lawmaker, a member of parliament’s anti-corruption committee, is believed to have offered the equivalent of $50,000 in bitcoin in exchange for state funds to rebuild infrastructure under his control.

The bureau did not name the official, who was served by prosecutors with an official notice of suspicion.

The head of Ukraine‘s State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development reported the bribe to authorities after receiving the first $10,000 tranche, NABU said.

“This is the first illegal benefit in cryptocurrency in the history of (Ukraine‘s) anti-corruption institutions that has been documented,” the agency said in a statement.

Ukraine has stepped up efforts to stamp out corruption as it pursues membership of the European Union, which has made the fight against graft a key condition for negotiations to begin.

10 years later, a war-weary Ukraine reflects on events that began its collision course with Russia

Tuesday 21 November 2023 12:30 , Tom Watling

It happens every November, when the cold descends on Kyiv. The change in weather always makes Dmytro Riznychenko think back, and he is overwhelmed by his emotions.

“This is where it truly began,” Riznychenko said, walking through central Kyiv’s Independence Square recently, reflecting on the uprising that unleashed a decade of momentous change for Ukraine, eventually leading to the current war with Russia.

“Ten years of war and struggle,” the 41-year-old psychologist continued, wearily and reluctantly. “And it seems like the blood has only just begun to flow, truly. I regret nothing. But, God, it’s just so tiresome.”

10 years later, a war-weary Ukraine reflects on events that began its collision course with Russia

Ukrainian troops beat back Russian attacks near Bakhmut as Putin’s forces make desperate push

Tuesday 21 November 2023 12:00 , Tom Watling

Russian forces in Ukraine’s eastern theatre of war are stepping up their assault around Bakhmut and have switched from defensive to offensive lines of attack, Kyiv’s military officials said.

The attacks are focused on Klishchiivka, a village on higher elevation about 9km away from Bakhmut, said Volodymyr Fityo, a spokesperson for Ukrainian ground forces.

Klishchiivka was recaptured from Russian forces by Ukraine in September in counteroffensive operations. Bakhmut had been taken by Russian troops in May and has faced some of the most violent fighting between the two countries.

“Russian occupying forces have brought in the necessary reserves and gone on the attack,” the spokesperson said, referring to renewed assaults by Moscow.

Ukrainian troops repelled 11 attacks in the past 24 hours, Mr Fity said. “The enemy is trying to dislodge our men from defensive positions around Klishchiivka,” he said.

Ukrainian troops beat back attacks near Bakhmut as Putin’s forces make desperate push

Ukrainians who fled their country for Israel find themselves yet again living with war

Tuesday 21 November 2023 11:38 , Tom Watling

Tatyana Prima thought she’d left the bombs behind when she fled Ukraine more than a year and a half ago, after Russia decimated her city, Mariupol. The 38-year-old escaped with her injured husband and young daughter, bringing the family to safety in southern Israel.

The calm she was slowly regaining shattered again on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants invaded.

“All these sounds of war that we hear now, they sometimes work as a trigger that brings back memories of what we’ve gone through in Mariupol,” she said. “It’s hard feeling like that you’re the one responsible for your child, the one who wants what’s best for them, and in some way like you’ve failed them.”

Russian defence minister claims Ukraine failing to cross the Dnipro River

Tuesday 21 November 2023 11:08 , Tom Watling

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has claimed that Ukraine have failed to carry out a landing operation in the Kherson region, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Russian politician, a senior figure involved in the “special military operation” and an integral member of Vladimir Putin’s siloviki (inner circle), was echoing dismissive claims made by the official channel of his own ministry earlier today.

Vladimir Putin, left and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrive at the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don (Sputnik)

Andriy Shevchenko urges the world not to forget Ukraine: ‘The cold is coming. Russia will try to hit our energy’

Tuesday 21 November 2023 10:45 , Tom Watling

Almost two years into Russia’s devastating invasion, one of Ukraine’s most famous exports is desperate to keep shining a light on his country’s plight, writes Lawrence Ostlere, as global attention shifts to the Middle East.n

Andriy Shevchenko on Ukraine: ‘The cold is coming. Russia will try to hit our energy’

Russia says co-existence not possible with Ukraine's current 'regime'

Tuesday 21 November 2023 10:20 , Tom Watling

Russia cannot co-exist with the current Ukrainian “regime” and will resist the might of the NATO military alliance for as long as Moscow needs to achieve its aims, a senior Russian foreign ministry diplomat said on Tuesday.

“The current regime is absolutely toxic, we do not see any options for co-existence with it at the moment,” Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told reporters in Moscow.

Miroshnik said Ukraine had carried out crimes against civilians and that NATO had supplied forbidden weapons to Ukraine but that the West would eventually lose interest in Ukraine.

“We can resist NATO just as much as we need to fulfill the tasks that the president has formulated,” Miroshnik said.

European Council president arrives in Kyiv to discuss ‘next steps’ of EU accession

Tuesday 21 November 2023 09:54 , Tom Watling

Charles Michel, the European Council president, has also arrived in Kyiv ahead of talks about Ukrainian accession to the European Union.

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu arrived in the Ukrainian capital earlier this morning, as did German defence minister Boris Pistorius.

In a statement on X, Ms Sandu said that “discussing the next steps in EU accession of Moldova and Ukraine” was on the agenda for discussions.

She added that “enhancing regional security” as well as discussion on the “EU’s continued support of reforms and development in our countries” would also be a part of meetings today.

Mr Michel was greeted by the EU’s ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, at Kyiv’s railway station. She can be seen shaking Mr Michel’s hand below in a picture posted by the European Council chief to X. He captioned the photo: “Good to be back in Kyiv - among friends.”

Good to be back in Kyiv – among friends. pic.twitter.com/w9cAQzqYyo — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) November 21, 2023

‘It’s like Covid’: Zelensky says Putin has made ‘five or six’ attempts on his life

Tuesday 21 November 2023 09:48 , Tom Watling

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that at least “five or six” Russian attempts to assassinate him have been foiled by his security services.

The wartime leader, speaking from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, said the volume of attempts had turned him almost numb to the danger. He compared the later attempts to catching the Covid-19 infection.

“The first one is very interesting, when it is the first time, and after that it is just like Covid,” he said in a new interview.

You can read the full story here.

‘It’s like Covid’: Zelensky says Putin has made ‘five or six’ attempts on his life

Ukraine air defence downs 9 out of 10 Russian drones

Tuesday 21 November 2023 09:35 , Tom Watling

Ukraine air defence shot down one missile and 9 out of 10 drones in a Russian overnight strike, the nation’s air force has said.

The air force said in a statement the Russian forces launched Iranian-made drones from Russian territory on several directions.

Ukrainian air defense intercepts an Iranian-made Shahed drone during a Russian airstrike against Kyiv in May (AP)

US announce $100m aid package for Ukraine

Tuesday 21 November 2023 09:17 , Tom Watling

The US have announced that they will send an additional $100 million in security aid to Ukraine.

The pledge follows US defence secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Kyiv yesterday, during which he promised American support “for the long haul”.

Included in the latest package is one High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and an unspecified number of shells.

Ukraine’s ministry of defence welcomed the package in a statement on X. The amount, however, is minimal to the point of nominal; Ukraine has been using billions of dollars worth of munitions and heavy weaponry every month.

While the US Congress remains frozen without a fiscal plan for next year, they are unable to send more significant packages to Ukraine.

🇺🇸 @DeptofDefense announced additional security assistance for Ukraine valued at up to $100 million.



Thank you for supporting Ukraine in our struggle against russian aggression.



The capabilities in this package include:

◾️1 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and… — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 21, 2023

Moldova's president Maia Sandu arrives in Ukraine

Tuesday 21 November 2023 09:09 , Tom Watling

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu have arrived in Kyiv, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Tuesday.

Sandu and Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy honoured the memory of people who died during the Revolution of Dignity 10 year ago, the office said on social media platform X.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius also arrived on Tuesday morning in Kyiv.

Today marks 10 years since the start of Euromaidan, a defining moment for Ukraine’s European path.



Together with @ZelenskyyUa and @ZelenskaUA, I honoured all those who stood for freedom and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.



Their legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/2cti4oFGR2 — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) November 21, 2023

Here are some of the latest pictures from Ukraine

Tuesday 21 November 2023 08:30 , Tom Watling

Good morning. Below are some of the latest pictures from Ukraine as German defence minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv this morning for a secret visit.

His visit comes as snow has begun to fall in eastern Ukraine amid fears of a stalemate on the frontline.

General Valery Zaluzhny, the chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wrote an article earlier this month in which he said the battle had descended into “positional” warfare and that there would be no major breakthrough such as the one many had hoped the summer counteroffensive would achieve. He met with US defece secretary Lloyd Austin yesterday.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv this morning for a surprise visit (AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian serviceman rides on a quad in Donetsk region after snowfall (AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov (L) alongside Valery Zaluzhny during a meeting with Lloyd Austin (via REUTERS)

Russia says it scuppers more Ukrainian attempts to cross the Dnipro

Tuesday 21 November 2023 07:53 , Tara Cobham

Russia said on Tuesday that marines, aviation and artillery had scuppered more Ukrainian attempts to gain a foothold on the eastern bank of the River Dnipro and on islands at the mouth of the river in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine said this month that its forces had crossed the Dnipro and established several bridgeheads on the eastern banks of the river, though Russia said it was pummelling the Ukrainian positions.

"Black Sea Fleet marines are stopping all attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out amphibious landings on the Dnipro islands and the left bank of the Dnipro River," Russia's defence ministry said.

The Russian defence ministry published a video which it said showed marines from the 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade defeating Ukrainian forces. Soldiers were shown firing a variety of weapons, though the result of the fighting was unclear.

It said Ukrainian forces were suffering heavy casualties and losing equipment in unsuccessful attempts to land on islands in the Dnipro. Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield accounts from either side.

It is still unclear how significant the Ukrainian attempt to gain a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro is. Crossing the Dnipro leaves Ukrainian units exposed between river and marshland on one side and heavily fortified Russian lines on the other.

A Ukrainian serviceman jumps out of the boat on the shore of Dnipro river at the frontline near Kherson, Ukraine, in October (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Russian strikes kill two and wound six in eastern Ukraine, say officials

Tuesday 21 November 2023 07:42 , Tara Cobham

Two people were killed and six were wounded in overnight Russian missile attacks and shelling in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

Missiles hit a hospital in the Donetsk town of Selydove and a coal mine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging service.

"Two buildings of the hospital were damaged, six civilians were injured. There may be victims under the rubble, search operations continue," Klymenko said.

One worker was killed in the attack on the coal mine, he said.

"Four buildings, 19 vehicles and a power line were damaged. 39 miners were trapped underground. As of now, all miners have been brought to the surface," he said.

Invading Russian forces have occupied much of Donetsk and Russia has said it intends to take over the whole region.

In Kharkiv, one person was killed in Russian shelling, the region's governor, Oleh Synehubov, said.

Rescuers clearing debris of a residential building damaged after a Russian strike in Selydove, Donetsk region, last week (AFP via Getty Images)

Bodies of Ukrainian and Russian troops exchanged

Tuesday 21 November 2023 07:00 , Alexander Butler

The bodies of Ukrainian and Russian troops have been exchanged.

The Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War said around 94 Ukrainian troops were returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said forensic examinations will now take place to identify the bodies.

The bodies of Russian troops were also handed over, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Russia may begin full mobilisation after 2024 presidential election, says senior security official

Tuesday 21 November 2023 06:00 , Alexander Butler

Russia may begin full mobilisation after the 2024 Russian presidential election on 17 March, the secretary of the national security and defence council of Ukraine, Oleksii Danilov, has suggested.

Danilov said in a speech to the International Security Forum in Halifax, Canada: “Russia has managed to adapt, and constantly injects funds into its defence sector. Russia proved to be more resilient to the west’s sanctions, as expected.

“Russia is increasingly putting its economy on a war footing. Total mobilisation may follow the 2024 presidential elections.”

Russia lodges protest against Finnish ambassador as country threatens more borders will close

Tuesday 21 November 2023 04:00 , Alexander Butler

Russia’s foreign ministry has said it has lodged a formal protest with the Finnish ambassador in Moscow over the closure of four busy border crossings between Russia and Finland.

On Saturday, Finland closed crossings on the shared border in a bid to halt the flow of asylum seekers that it says was instigated by Moscow.

Only four crossing points remain open, which the Russian foreign ministry said has impacted tens of thousands of people in both countries.

Russian drones target Kyiv as UK Defense Ministry says little chance of front-line change

Tuesday 21 November 2023 03:00 , Alexander Butler

Russian drones targeted Kyiv on Sunday as the British Defense Ministry said there were “few immediate prospects” for major change along the Ukrainian front line as the war enters its second winter.

Russia launched 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, targeting the Ukrainian capital and the Cherkasy and Poltava regions, according to a military statement. Ukrainian anti-aircraft systems shot down 15 of the drones.

The overnight strike on Kyiv is the second attack on the Ukrainian capital in 48 hours, said the city’s Military Administration spokesperson, Serhii Popko.

Russian drones target Kyiv as UK Defense Ministry says little chance of front-line change

NATO committed to Bosnia's territorial integrity condemns 'malign' Russian influence

Tuesday 21 November 2023 01:00 , Alexander Butler

NATO supports Bosnia‘s territorial integrity and is concerned by “malign foreign interference,” including by Russia, in the volatile Balkans region that went through a devastating war in the 1990s, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday.

Sarajevo is the first stop on Stoltenberg’s tour of Western Balkan countries that will also include Kosovo, Serbia and North Macedonia.

“The Allies strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina,” Stoltenberg told reporters. “We are concerned by the secessionist and divisive rhetoric as well as malign foreign interference, including Russia.”

NATO committed to Bosnia's territorial integrity condemns 'malign' Russian influence

At least 11,000 children in ‘re-education’ camps in Russia, UK ministry of defence says

Tuesday 21 November 2023 00:01 , Alexander Butler

Russia is holding at least 11,000 Ukrainian children across 43 “re-education” camps, the UK ministry of defence said.

“At least 11,000 Ukrainian children are reportedly being detained at 43 re-education camps across Russia, thousands of miles from home. Their simple right to life and liberty is being impacted,” the ministry said on X.

At least 11,000 Ukrainian children are reportedly being detained at 43 re-education camps across Russia, thousands of miles from home.



Their simple right to life and liberty is being impacted. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/Dk7Lh9E935 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 20, 2023

Russia bars Moldovan nationals, summoning ambassador

Monday 20 November 2023 22:00 , Alexander Butler

Russia barred entry to a number of officials from Moldova on Monday and complained about moves by its pro-European government to block Russian media outlets ahead of local elections earlier this month.

The moves were the latest in a series of acerbic exchanges between the two sides and allegations by Moldova that Russia has been exerting pressure on the ex-Soviet state’s affairs and President Maia Sandu’s drive to join the European Union.

A Russian foreign ministry statement said Moldovan Ambassador Lilian Darie was summoned to be told of the decision.

“The Moldovan side was presented with a decisive protest in connection with the continuing politically motivated persecution of Russian media in Moldova, including the blocking of access to their Internet sites,” a ministry statement said.

US offer another $100m in assistance

Monday 20 November 2023 21:00 , Alexander Butler

The US has pledged a further $100m in defence assistance to Ukraine, which is set to include air defence interceptors and anti-tank weapons.

There have not been any further details, but it comes on the same day as US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv.

Hosted @SecDef Lloyd Austin ahead of the next Ramstein meeting.



We focused on the battlefield developments: our defense, perspectives, and support. We also discussed Ukraine’s actions in the Black Sea and the defense of our export corridor.



Freedom of navigation is a… pic.twitter.com/ws3D6MjyEs — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 20, 2023

The US is with Ukraine ‘for the long haul’, defence secretary tells Zelensky

Monday 20 November 2023 20:13 , Alexander Butler

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the country remains behind Ukraine as it continues its war with Russia. It comes after announcing a further package of defensive aid worth $100m.

“The message that I bring you today is that the United States of America is with you. We will remain with you for the long haul,” Mr Austin said.

He added: “I think they are prepared for combat in the winter. They did a great job last year. This year we expect them to be, just based on what President Zelensky has said, them to be even more aggressive.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky shaking hands with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (EPA)

Ukrainian sniper ‘breaks world record after killing Russian solider nearly 2.5 miles away’

Monday 20 November 2023 18:12 , Alexander Butler

A Ukrainian sniper claims to have broken the world record by killing a Russian soldier almost 2.5 miles away, with a custom rifle called ‘Lord of the Horizon’, Holly Evans reports.

The previous record was held by a Canadian special operations sniper at a distance of 2.2 miles in Iraq in 2017.

In a press statement, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said: “The SBU sniper set a world record for a successful shot.

“He hit a Russian soldier from an incredible distance.

“SBU snipers are changing the rules of world sniping, demonstrating the ability to work effectively at fantastic distances.”

Ukrainian sniper ‘breaks world record after killing solider nearly 2.5 miles away’

Full report: Russia puts Ukrainian winner of Eurovision Song Contest on wanted list

Monday 20 November 2023 17:14 , Andy Gregory

Russia has placed a Ukrainian singer who won the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest on its wanted list, state news agencies reported Monday.

The independent news site Mediazona said singer Susana Jamaladinova was charged under a Russian law adopted last year which outlaws spreading so-called fake information about the war in Ukraine.

Russia puts Ukrainian winner of Eurovision Song Contest on wanted list

Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Lachlan Murdoch in Kyiv

Monday 20 November 2023 16:46 , Andy Gregory

Volodymyr Zelensky has met Fox Corp chief executive Lachlan Murdoch in the Ukrainian capital, in what Kyiv described as a “very important signal” of support at a time when global media attention has shifted from the war in Ukraine.

“The Head of State thanked Lachlan Murdoch for his visit and emphasised that it is a very important signal of support at the time when the world’s attention is blurred by other events,” the Ukrainian president’s office said.

Mr Zelensky was quoted by his office as saying it was vital to keep the world’s attention focused on the war in Ukraine, adding: “For us, for our warriors, this is not a movie. These are our lives. This is daily hard work. And it will not be over as quickly as we would like, but we have no right to give up and we will not.”

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall, who was badly wounded covering the war in Ukraine last year, and Sun journalist Jerome Starkey were also invited to the meeting with Rupert Murdoch’s eldest son, who was named the sole chair of News Corp in September.

ICYMI: Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine after claims he could stop war in 24 hours

Monday 20 November 2023 16:24 , Andy Gregory

Opinion | Ukrainian victory is all but certain – so long as its allies do not seek a ‘way out'

Monday 20 November 2023 16:03 , Andy Gregory

In this Independent Voices piece, James Nixey of Chatham House writes:

Calling the war a stalemate is an obvious example of self-defeat: if it is believed that Ukraine cannot win the war, then Ukraine will not be given weapons to win the war which, in turn, means … they will not win the war. It takes rare political courage to imagine Ukraine’s victory, although EU officials Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell have managed this.

Ukraine’s EU accession, likely and in progress, and Nato accession, less likely in times of war and very dependent on US backing, will be a hollow victory if its resources dry up. Russia has had a poor war – its Black Sea fleet has retreated from Crimea, meaning it will have problems defending the peninsula, and Ukraine’s counter-offensive at Avdiivka has been costly for Russia.

But Russia can absorb costs like no other. Its industry is war-mobilised and its soldiers are dispensable, replaceable commodities. Depopulation and brain drain are problems for another day and arguably affect Ukraine more. Nor should a bad plan be mistaken for a bad army that does not learn from its mistakes. Russia does. And it may have been forced to turn to North Korea to fill a “munitions gap”, but that too has worked.

Vladimir Putin’s ideology is delusional of course, but he remains deeply committed to seeing his war through to a successful conclusion: “all in” and long since recovered from the Prigozhin affair, he surely believes he can win.

But it also remains the case that a Ukrainian victory is possible – more than possible. In fact, it is all but certain; but only if Western countries do not “get tired”, do not look for a “way out”, and if Ukraine is given the tools to finish the job.

Russia’s plan B in Ukraine is working – the West must not turn away now

‘Double standards’ in Israel-Hamas conflict have ‘undermined fight' for Ukraine, says Varadkar

Monday 20 November 2023 15:38 , Andy Gregory

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said there is “double standards” from the EU and some Western powers in relation to Israel and Palestine.

The Taoiseach said the stance of some Western countries in response to the Israel-Hamas war had “undermined the fight” to garner support for Ukraine as it battles against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Here is the full report:

Varadkar raises concerns about EU ‘double standards’ on Israel and Palestine

Kyiv hoping for Poland talks over lorry driver protests

Monday 20 November 2023 15:09 , Andy Gregory

Kyiv hopes to hold a new round of talks with Poland and the European Union this week to resolve an issue with Polish lorry drivers holding protests to block border crossings, a Ukrainian trade representative has said.

“This week we hope to have negotiations in a trilateral format,” Taras Kachka told broadcasters.

Yesterday, some 3,000 mostly Ukrainian lorries – including those carrying fuel and humanitarian aid – were caught on the Polish side of the border due to a more than 10-day blockade by Polish hauliers, Ukrainian officials said.

The hauliers are protesting against what they see as government inaction over a loss of business to foreign competitors since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Lorries queue on a motorway as Polish hauliers use their vehicles to block access to the Ukrainian border crossing in Dorohusk (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images)

US defence secretary meets with Zelensky in Kyiv

Monday 20 November 2023 14:32 , Andy Gregory

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has said he was “honoured” to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a surprise visit to Kyiv today – his second since April 2022.

Washington will “continue to support Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs and long-term defence requirements”, Mr Austin said.

I was honored to meet with President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv today to reaffirm the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine. We, along with our allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs and long-term defense requirements. pic.twitter.com/Odv6ClgcrP — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) November 20, 2023

Russia places Eurovision winner on its wanted list

Monday 20 November 2023 14:03 , Andy Gregory

Russia has placed the 2016 winner of the Eurovision Song Contest on its wanted list.

An Interior Ministry database lists Ukrainian singer Susana Jamaladinova – who uses the stage name Jamala, and is of Crimean Tatar descent – as being sought for violating a criminal law, Russian state news agencies reported.

She won the Eurovision contest with the song “1944,” whose title refers to the year the Soviet Union deported Crimean Tatars en masse. Russia protested the song being allowed in the competition, saying it violated rules against political speech. But the song made no specific criticism of Russia or the Soviet Union.

The independent news site Mediazona said Ms Jamaladinova was charged under a Russian law adopted last year to outlaw the spread of so-called fake information about the Ukraine war.

(AP)

Watch: Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war

Monday 20 November 2023 13:35 , Andy Gregory

Top Ukrainian cyber defence officials sacked amid corruption probe

Monday 20 November 2023 13:22 , Andy Gregory

Ukraine has sacked two high-ranking cyber defence officials amid a probe into alleged embezzlement, a senior government official said.

Yurii Shchyhol, head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP), and his deputy, Viktor Zhora, were dismissed by the government, cabinet chief Taras Melnychuk said on Monday.

The firings coincided with an announcement by anti-corruption prosecutors that they were investigating officials in cyber defence positions over their alleged roles in a six-person plot to embezzle 62 million Ukrainian hryvnia (£1.38m) in 2021.

Prosecutors did not identify either official by name, and the SSSCIP did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

Jailed Russian nationalist Girkin hopes to challenge Putin in presidential elections

Monday 20 November 2023 12:56 , Andy Gregory

Pro-war Russian nationalist Igor Girkin has announced that he wants to run for president – despite understanding the upcoming March election will be “sham” with the winner already clear.

Mr Girkin – who is in custody awaiting trial for inciting extremism – has repeatedly said Russia faces revolution and even civil war unless Vladimir Putin’s military top brass fight the war in Ukraine more effectively.

A former FSB officer who helped annex Crimea in 2014 and organise pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine, Mr Girkin said before his arrest that he and his supporters were entering politics.

“I understand perfectly well that in the current situation in Russia, participating in the presidential campaign is like sitting down at a table to play with card sharps,” he said in a letter published on Telegram entitled: “I am going to run.”

Mr Girkin said that he did not think that he would be allowed to take part in the election, but hoped that his attempt to unite patriotic forces would disrupt the Kremlin’s plan for a “sham election” in which “the only winner is known in advance”.

Ex-Russian officer Igor Girkin (AP)

Analysis | Russia’s plan B in Ukraine is working – now is not the moment for the West to turn away

Monday 20 November 2023 12:27 , Andy Gregory

In this Independent Voices piece, James Nixey – director of Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia Programme – writes:

When Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, was fooled recently by two well-known Russian “comics” – surely paid-up Kremlin agents – into saying she was “tired” of the war in Ukraine and that everyone would soon be looking for a “way out”, too many of her counterparts in the West would have tacitly agreed (and perhaps sympathised: she is hardly the first to be pranked by these two).

But Ms Meloni deserves no sympathy. She thought she was talking to the head of the African Union Commission so this should have been a chance to exercise statecraft and reason with the supposed representative from the Global South and argue that Russia’s war in Ukraine is nothing if not colonialist itself – a desperate attempt to maintain its empire.

But Ms Meloni’s admission was worse than just not showing moral leadership. She was also playing into Russia’s hands by parroting its narrative: being tired and looking for a way out of the war is precisely what Vladimir Putin now wants from the Western world.

Russia’s plan B in Ukraine is working – the West must not turn away now

Nato concerned by secessionist rhetoric and Russian influence in Bosnia

Monday 20 November 2023 11:58 , Andy Gregory

Jens Stoltenberg has said Nato is concerned by secessionist rhetoric and Russian influence in Bosnia, after months of Serb leaders increasingly saying they want to split and join Serbia.

Bosnia emerged from civil war in 1995 with a federal structure uniting a Serb-dominated republic and a federation of Croats and Bosniak Muslims. But the leader of Serbian entity, Milorad Dodik, has increasingly said in recent months that he aims to secede and join neighbouring Serbia.

“We are concerned by secessionist and divisive rhetoric as well as ... foreign interference including Russia,” the Nato chief told reporters in Sarajevo, during a tour of the western Balkans region.

“This undermines the stability and hampers reform,” Mr Stoltenberg said, adding that all political leaders must work to preserve unity, build national institutions and achieve reconciliation.

Nato had deployed about 60,000 troops in Bosnia after the war, which were replaced by an EU peacekeeping force in 2004. Last year, the EU almost doubled its size to 1,100 troops, amid fears that instability from the Ukraine war could spill over to the western Balkans.

Putin to address G20 summit this week, Kremlin says

Monday 20 November 2023 11:15 , Andy Gregory

Vladimir Putin will set out Russia’s view of what it sees as the “deeply unstable world situation” when he addresses an upcoming virtual G20 summit, the Kremlin has said.

Russian state TV presenter Pavel Zarubin said on his Telegram channel on Sunday that it would be the “first event in a long time” including both the Russian president and Western leaders.

According to the state RIA news agency, the G20 virtual summit will be held on Wednesday.

(AP)

Russia relying on penal recruits to stem increase in deserters on Donetsk frontline, Ukraine claims

Monday 20 November 2023 11:06 , Andy Gregory

Growing numbers of Russian soldiers are deserting the frontline in Donetsk, Ukraine’s military has claimed as it braces for a long-awaited “third wave” of attacks by Moscow’s forces in Avdiivka.

The Institute for Study of War think-tank cited Ukrainian Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun as saying that Russia may soon intensify artillery preparations for the new wave of assaults on the strategically key city.

Moscow’s forces have not actively used heavy military equipment Avdiivka in recent days, have decreased aviation use in the area, and are increasingly using infantry, he said, claiming that Russia’s significant losses mean only 10 to 15 percent of some detachments’ original personnel remain.

In remarks on Sunday, Mr Shtupun claimed there were growing numbers of Russian deserters and personnel who refuse to conduct offensive operations, leading Russian commanders to use physical force and barrier troops to push Russian forces to fight, with an increased reliance on mobilised reservists and penal recruits.

Ukrainian forces fire a mortar toward Russian troops in the front line town of Avdiivka (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS)

EU sanctions tend to have ‘boomerang effect’, Russia claims

Monday 20 November 2023 10:54 , Andy Gregory

The Kremlin has claimed that European Union sanctions tend to have a “boomerang effect”, as Moscow faces the prospect of an EU ban on imports of Russian diamonds.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that such a move had been anticipated for a long time, but was likely to backfire.

“As a rule, it turns out that a boomerang effect is partially triggered: the interests of the Europeans themselves suffer. So far, we have been able to find ways to minimise the negative consequences of sanctions,” he claimed.

EU diplomatic sources told Reuters last week that the proposal under discussion was to ban direct diamond imports from Russia from 1 January, and to implement a traceability mechanism by March which would prevent imports of Russian gems processed in third countries.

Exclusive: Andriy Shevchenko urges the world not to forget Ukraine

Monday 20 November 2023 10:29 , Andy Gregory

On the morning of 24 February 2022 – a date etched in every Ukrainian’s mind – Andriy Shevchenko was woken by a phone call from his mother. She told him through tears that Russia was invading. Shevchenko was in London, where he lives with his wife and four sons; his mother and wider family were in Ukraine, under attack.

Shevchenko has barely slept since. “It’s almost impossible,” he says. “It’s going to be almost two years since the full war started, and every day I wake up, check the phone – what’s the news? Are we going to be attacked in Kyiv? Are we going to be attacked in a different city? How many drones? How many rockets? Where have the rockets hit? And then, talking to my friends – who’s dead? It’s a normal day for us.”

Shevchenko is using his platform as one of Europe’s greatest footballers, a Ballon d’Or winner and a Chelsea cult hero to keep the spotlight on Ukraine at a time when the world’s attention has turned to the Middle East. In the West, the initial shock caused by Russia’s invasion has subsided, and a sense of normalisation has crept in. He is understandably worried that Ukraine’s cause might be forgotten.

“I hope not,” he says. “Because for us, it’s everything. For us, it’s exist or not exist.”

Our senior sports writer Lawrence Ostlere has the full exclusive interview here:

Andriy Shevchenko on Ukraine: ‘Every day I wake up, check the phone. Who’s dead?’

Kremlin ‘deeply regrets’ Finland’s border closures

Monday 20 November 2023 10:08 , Andy Gregory

The Kremlin has said it deeply regrets Finland’s decision to close crossings along the two countries’ vast border on Saturday.

Finland closed four crossings on Saturday in a bid to halt the flow of asylum-seekers, having accused Moscow of funnelling migrants to the frontier in retaliation for Helsinki’s ascension to Nato and increased Western military cooperation since the invasion of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied Finland’s accusation on Monday and insisted that Russian border guards were carrying out their duties in line with the rules.

Asked about the closure of the four crossings, Mr Peskov told reporters: “This causes nothing but deep regret, because we had long-standing, very good relations with Finland, pragmatic, based on mutual respect.

“And of course, we regret that these relations were replaced by such an exclusively Russophobic position, which the leaders of this country began to espouse,” he said.

Moscow protest shows lengthy Russian deployments to frontline ‘unsustainable’, says UK

Monday 20 November 2023 09:44 , Andy Gregory

Protests in Moscow by the wives of Russian soldiers show that their lengthy deployments to the front line are increasingly viewed as unsustainable, Britain’s Ministry of Defence suggested.

Russian wives and mothers have been making daily online appeals protesting against the conditions of their loved ones’ service since the invasion of Ukraine last February.

“However, Russia’s draconian legislation has so far prevented troops’ relatives from coalescing into an influential lobbying force, as soldiers’ mothers did during the Afghan-Soviet War of the 1980s,” said the ministry”.

But on 7 November, they held a rare street protest in Moscow’s central Teatralnya Square, unfurling banners demanding the rotation of their partners away from the frontline.

Police broke up the protest within minutes, according to the ministry, which added: “However, the protestors’ immediate demand is notable.

“The apparently indefinitely extended combat deployments of personnel without rotation is increasingly seen as unsustainable by both the troops themselves and by their relatives.”

US defence secretary’s visit to Kyiv is his first since early months of war

Monday 20 November 2023 09:21 , Andy Gregory

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has made an unannounced visit to Kyiv today, as he pushes to keep money and weapons flowing to Ukraine.

Mr Austin travelled by train from Poland, and is scheduled to meet with senior Ukrainian officials.

It marks his second trip to Kyiv – with his first having taken place in April 2022, just two months after Russia’s invasion.

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin is welcomed as he arrives in Kyiv (via REUTERS)

Two killed in Kherson after Russia shells parking lot, officials say

Monday 20 November 2023 08:55 , Andy Gregory

Two people have been killed this morning after Russian forces shelled a parking lot in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, according to officials.

Regional prosecutors said they had opened a war-crimes investigation into the artillery strike, which occurred at around 9am and injured one other person.

Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin said the two dead were drivers for “a private transport business”.

Images posted on Telegram showed firefighters dousing cars that had been blasted apart, one day after a separate strike on the city wounded five people, including a 3-year-old girl.

Russian forces have regularly shelled Kherson from across the Dnipro River since the city was liberated last November by Ukrainian troops – who are now seeking to push Moscow’s troops away from the river after establishing a foothold on the opposite bank.