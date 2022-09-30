Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin declares independence of two Moscow-held regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, according to presidential decrees issued late on Thursday, on the eve of Russia finalising their annexation.
"I order the recognition of the state sovereignty and independence" of the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, located in southern Ukraine, Putin said in the decrees, as Russia prepares to formalise the annexation of the two regions, along with Donetsk and Lugansk on Friday.
Moscow has said it will annex four occupied regions of Ukraine at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the annexation of the areas would be formalised at the ceremony and that Putin would deliver a major speech.
Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend the territories.
Latvia to vote in shadow of Russian invasion
Latvia votes on Saturday under the shadow of neighbouring Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the Baltic state's pro-EU and pro-NATO prime minister, Krisjanis Karins, likely to secure victory.
Polls show a weakening of populists, conservatives and the social-democratic party Harmony, which usually has strong support from Latvia's large Russian-speaking minority.
"Russians invading Ukraine helps Karins to secure voters in Latvia because in such times people tend to rally around the flag," said Marcis Krastins, a political expert.
Krastins said Karins was "most likely" to win but this would depend on how many smaller parties supporting him get past the five percent threshold for entering parliament.
Apple App Store pulls Russian social network VKontakte
Apple on Wednesday confirmed that it removed popular Russian social network VKontakte from its App Store globally due to sanctions imposed by Britain.
The British government on Monday sanctioned 92 Russian individuals and entities after President Vladimir Putin's regime held referendums in Moscow-controlled areas of Ukraine - denounced by Kyiv and its allies as a "sham" - and stepped up threats against the West.
"Sham referendums held at the barrel of a gun cannot be free or fair and we will never recognize their results," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.
The sanctions target "those behind these sham votes, as well as the individuals that continue to prop up the Russian regime's war of aggression," he said.
You could forgive residents of Kupyansk for being confused when they were rounded up and sent to prison by local police brandishing documents from Belgorod, a Russian border region nearly 93 miles away
Vladimir Putin is set to formally annex Russian-occupied parts of eastern and southern Ukraine on Friday in a major speech that will herald a grim new phase of the war
Montenegro ordered the expulsion of six Russian diplomats Thursday amid a major investigation into alleged spying, prompting Moscow to shutter its consulate in the Balkan nation
A former US army major and his anaesthesiologist wife have been charged with plotting to leak the medical records of US military figures and their families to Russia to assist its war in Ukraine
US President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to "never, never, never" recognise the results of Russian-led referendums in Ukraine, which he called a "flagrant violation" of international principles