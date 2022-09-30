Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin declares independence of two Moscow-held regions

George Styllis
MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 29: A woman walks with a dog in front of the heavily damaged buildings in Mariupol, one of the cities with the most intense conflicts, as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Mariupol, Ukraine on September 29, 2022. Many buildings and vehicles were damaged as a result of clashes in Mariupol. Civilians in the city are trying to survive in difficult conditions. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)&nbsp; - Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, according to presidential decrees issued late on Thursday, on the eve of Russia finalising their annexation.

"I order the recognition of the state sovereignty and independence" of the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, located in southern Ukraine, Putin said in the decrees, as Russia prepares to formalise the annexation of the two regions, along with Donetsk and Lugansk on Friday.

Moscow has said it will annex four occupied regions of Ukraine at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the annexation of the areas would be formalised at the ceremony and that Putin would deliver a major speech.

Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend the territories.

03:57 AM

Latvia to vote in shadow of Russian invasion

Latvia votes on Saturday under the shadow of neighbouring Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the Baltic state's pro-EU and pro-NATO prime minister, Krisjanis Karins, likely to secure victory.

Polls show a weakening of populists, conservatives and the social-democratic party Harmony, which usually has strong support from Latvia's large Russian-speaking minority.

"Russians invading Ukraine helps Karins to secure voters in Latvia because in such times people tend to rally around the flag," said Marcis Krastins, a political expert.

Krastins said Karins was "most likely" to win but this would depend on how many smaller parties supporting him get past the five percent threshold for entering parliament.

03:06 AM

Apple App Store pulls Russian social network VKontakte

Apple on Wednesday confirmed that it removed popular Russian social network VKontakte from its App Store globally due to sanctions imposed by Britain.

The British government on Monday sanctioned 92 Russian individuals and entities after President Vladimir Putin's regime held referendums in Moscow-controlled areas of Ukraine - denounced by Kyiv and its allies as a "sham" - and stepped up threats against the West.

"Sham referendums held at the barrel of a gun cannot be free or fair and we will never recognize their results," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

The sanctions target "those behind these sham votes, as well as the individuals that continue to prop up the Russian regime's war of aggression," he said.

01:22 AM

  • You could forgive residents of Kupyansk for being confused when they were rounded up and sent to prison by local police brandishing documents from Belgorod, a Russian border region nearly 93 miles away

  • Vladimir Putin is set to formally annex Russian-occupied parts of eastern and southern Ukraine on Friday in a major speech that will herald a grim new phase of the war

  • Montenegro ordered the expulsion of six Russian diplomats Thursday amid a major investigation into alleged spying, prompting Moscow to shutter its consulate in the Balkan nation

  • A former US army major and his anaesthesiologist wife have been charged with plotting to leak the medical records of US military figures and their families to Russia to assist its war in Ukraine

  • US President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to "never, never, never" recognise the results of Russian-led referendums in Ukraine, which he called a "flagrant violation" of international principles

  • Putin to host Kremlin ceremony annexing parts of Ukraine

    There was a warning too from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, who said the planned annexations were a "dangerous escalation" and jeopardise prospects for peace. Putin has doubled down on the invasion he ordered in February despite suffering a major reversal on the battlefield this month and discontent in Russia over a widely criticised "partial mobilisation" of thousands more men to fight in Ukraine.

  • Challenging 'orthodoxy,' Kwarteng clings on after UK market rout

    As new British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng hoped to take down finance ministry groupthink that he and new Prime Minister Liz Truss saw as holding Britain back. Instead he's seen his first fiscal statement take down the pound, the bond market, his party's reputation for financial credibility and quite possibly his own political career. Truss was selected by Conservative members earlier this month to run the country on a low-tax agenda which vowed to challenge "Treasury orthodoxy" to get the country moving again.

  • Putin to annex seized Ukrainian land, U.N. warns of 'dangerous escalation'

    President Vladimir Putin will begin annexing four Ukrainian regions to Russia on Friday, a move the United Nations warned would mark a "dangerous escalation" and jeopardise prospects for peace, while Kyiv warned it would elicit a harsh response. Moscow's planned annexation of 15% of Ukraine's territory, after what Kyiv and Western countries say were phoney referendums staged at gunpoint in Russian-occupied areas, shows Putin doubling down on his war despite suffering a major reversal on the battlefield this month and discontent at home over a widely criticised partial military mobilisation.

  • Ukraine advance on Russian outpost challenges Putin’s grip on Donbas

    Ukrainian troops are moving to capture the Russian-held eastern town of Lyman, threatening a new setback for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's campaign in the Donbas as he prepares to declare the region part of Russia. The capture of the town in the north of Donetsk region could pave the way for Ukraine to make inroads into the adjacent Luhansk province, foiling Putin's goal of seizing all of the industrial Donbas region declared after his forces failed to subdue the entire country in February, military analysts said. The regions are among four chunks of eastern and southern Ukrainian territory that Putin is expected on Friday to declare Russian-annexed land after what Kyiv and Western countries say were bogus referendums staged at gunpoint.

