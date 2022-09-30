Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin declares independence of two Moscow-held regions

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 29: A woman walks with a dog in front of the heavily damaged buildings in Mariupol, one of the cities with the most intense conflicts, as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Mariupol, Ukraine on September 29, 2022. Many buildings and vehicles were damaged as a result of clashes in Mariupol. Civilians in the city are trying to survive in difficult conditions. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, according to presidential decrees issued late on Thursday, on the eve of Russia finalising their annexation.

"I order the recognition of the state sovereignty and independence" of the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, located in southern Ukraine, Putin said in the decrees, as Russia prepares to formalise the annexation of the two regions, along with Donetsk and Lugansk on Friday.

Moscow has said it will annex four occupied regions of Ukraine at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the annexation of the areas would be formalised at the ceremony and that Putin would deliver a major speech.

Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend the territories.

03:57 AM

Latvia to vote in shadow of Russian invasion

Latvia votes on Saturday under the shadow of neighbouring Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the Baltic state's pro-EU and pro-NATO prime minister, Krisjanis Karins, likely to secure victory.

Polls show a weakening of populists, conservatives and the social-democratic party Harmony, which usually has strong support from Latvia's large Russian-speaking minority.

"Russians invading Ukraine helps Karins to secure voters in Latvia because in such times people tend to rally around the flag," said Marcis Krastins, a political expert.

Krastins said Karins was "most likely" to win but this would depend on how many smaller parties supporting him get past the five percent threshold for entering parliament.

03:06 AM

Apple App Store pulls Russian social network VKontakte

Apple on Wednesday confirmed that it removed popular Russian social network VKontakte from its App Store globally due to sanctions imposed by Britain.

The British government on Monday sanctioned 92 Russian individuals and entities after President Vladimir Putin's regime held referendums in Moscow-controlled areas of Ukraine - denounced by Kyiv and its allies as a "sham" - and stepped up threats against the West.

"Sham referendums held at the barrel of a gun cannot be free or fair and we will never recognize their results," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

The sanctions target "those behind these sham votes, as well as the individuals that continue to prop up the Russian regime's war of aggression," he said.

01:22 AM

