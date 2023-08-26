Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow battles large fire after overnight drone attack

A view of the fire following a drone attack that Moscow claims to have shot down overnight on Saturday. - Screengrab from Astra

A large fire broke out in southeast Moscow on Saturday morning, after Russia claimed it had foiled an overnight drone attack on the capital.

Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen towering over the raging fire.

Airports were forced to temporarily close, but resumed normal services a few hours later.

“Tonight, air defence forces destroyed a drone on approach to Moscow in the Istrinskii district,” the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. “Preliminarily, there were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working on the site.”

The Russian defense ministry claimed to have shot down a second drone over the Belgorod region this morning.

09:58 AM BST

US trying to 'nail down' Prigozhin mystery

US President Joe Biden last night said that Washington is trying to “nail down precisely” how Prigozhin’s plane was brought down.

Asked by reporters what brought the Wagner leader’s plane down on Wednesday, Biden said: “I’m not at liberty to speak to that precisely... We’re trying to nail down precisely, but I don’t have anything to say.”

The Kremlin yesterday sharply denied that they had any involvement of the plane crash, branding it an “absolute lie”.

The Wagner leader is believed to be dead, although no evidence has yet been presented.

09:44 AM BST

Black box from Prigozhin's plane found

Russia’s Investigative Committee reported yesterday evening that it has found the black box from Prigozhin’s plane at the crash site.

The flight recorders would be used to “carefully check all possible versions of what happened,” according to the statement.

The committee added that genetic examinations of the 10 bodies they found are now being carried out to confirm their identities.

“At the moment, items and documentation relevant to establishing all the circumstances of the plane crash are being seized and handed over for forensic examination,” the post on Telegram read.

09:38 AM BST

Hello and welcome to The Telegraph’s daily live blog of all the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia war, with me, Abbie Cheeseman.