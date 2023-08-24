Russia-Ukraine war live: Kremlin silent after Prigozhin killed in plane crash

People put flowers at a makeshift memorial near the former Wagner headquarters in Saint Petersburg after reports of Yevgeny Prigozhin's death - Anastasia Barashkova/REUTERS

The Kremlin and the Russian Defence Ministry were silent early on Thursday following the presumed death of ally turned rebel Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group.

Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was aboard a private plane that crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, according to Russia’s civil aviation agency.

The crash immediately raised suspicions since the fate of the founder of the Wagner private military company has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted the mutiny.

The plane carrying three crew members and seven passengers that was en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg went down almost 185 miles north of the capital.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, a Russia-appointed official in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine, said he talked to Wagner commanders who confirmed that Prigozhin was aboard, as was Dmitry Utkin, whose call sign Wagner became the company’s name.

05:51 AM BST

Putin gains in power after crash, former aide says

Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin speech writer turned critic whom the Russian authorities have branded a “foreign agent”, suggested the Russian leader, who is expected to run for another term in office next year, was behind the crash and had strengthened his authority in the process.

“The establishment is now convinced that it will not be possible to oppose Putin,” Mr Gallyamov wrote on Telegram. “Putin is strong enough and capable of revenge.’’

05:32 AM BST

Russian crash inquiry begins amid missile claim

Russian investigators said they had opened a criminal investigation into the Wagner plane crash. Some unnamed sources told Russian media they believed the plane had been shot down by one or more surface-to-air missiles. Reuters reported it could not confirm that.

Russia’s aviation agency Rosaviatsia said it set up a special commission to investigate the crash of the aircraft belonging to MNT-Aero.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said it opened an investigation into the crash.

Putin never forgives and never forgets. He looked like a humiliated weakling with Prighozin running around without a care in the world. This will cement his authority and is standard Putin operating procedure https://t.co/NiOlrpIr9T — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) August 23, 2023

Bill Browder, a US-born British businessman with years of experience in Russia and another Kremlin critic, agreed.

“Putin never forgives and never forgets. He looked like a humiliated weakling with Prigozhin running around without a care in the world (after the mutiny). This will cement his authority,” Browder wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.



05:28 AM BST

Two Russian TU-22 bombers destroyed, says Ukraine official

Ukraine’s intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov says recent attacks on Russian airfields had destroyed two TU-22 bombers and damaged two more bombers.

“Two were destroyed, two were damaged. Two can not be repaired,” Mr Budanov said in a TV interview on Wednesday night for the Ukrainian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Russian officials reported drone attacks on military airfields Soltsy in the Novgorod region on Saturday and Shaykovka in the Kaluga region on Monday and said that one warplane was damaged during the first attack.

On Tuesday, British military intelligence said that Russia was likely to have lost a nuclear-capable TU-22M3 supersonic long-range bomber in the attack on Soltsy.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian intelligence said this week that the agency coordinated the attack on the Shaykovka airfield.

05:25 AM BST

Wagner chief's supporters search for crash explanation

Part of the wreckage of the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin - Marina Lystseva/Reuters

In the absence of much verifiable fact about Wednesday’s plane crash after its takeoff from Moscow, some of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s supporters pointed the finger of blame at the Russian state, others at Ukraine which was due to mark its Independence Day on Thursday.

Other prominent Russians who have opposed President Vladimir Putin or his interests have also died under unclear circumstances or come close to death, including outspoken political leaders and journalists.

A building housing Prigozhin’s Wagner group offices in St Petersburg lit up its windows after dark in such a way as to display a giant cross in a mark of respect and mourning. Flowers were left and candles lit near the offices early on Thursday.

The Brazilian Embraer Legacy 600 model of executive jet that crashed has only recorded one accident in over 20 years of service, according to website International Aviation HQ, and it was not due to mechanical failure.



05:17 AM BST

Good morning and welcome to today's live blog

Follow the latest news and developments on the Ukraine war and the private jet crash in Russia that killed ten people including reportedly Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

