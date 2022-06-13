Russia-Ukraine war: Listen to our daily podcast

The Telegraph's David Knowles is joined by top journalists from across The Telegraph newsroom to dissect the impact of President Putin's invasion of Ukraine

War in Ukraine, a humanitarian crisis, and reaction in Kyiv, Westminster and beyond. The Telegraph's leading journalists take you beyond the headlines every weekday in our new podcast.

In today episode: we discuss the latest updates from across Ukraine and Europe, look at how much money Russia has made from selling fossil fuels this year and discuss the history behind the policy of Russification in the occupied regions of southern Ukraine.

Today's contributors are Dom Nicholls (Defence and Security Editor), Rachel Millard (Energy Correspondent) and Daniel Capurro (Senior Reporter & History Correspondent).

Follow Ukraine: The Latest for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast app.