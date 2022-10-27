Russia-Ukraine war latest: West and Russia clash over UN's right to probe drone use

Ukrainian soldier flashes a victory sign in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops - AP

The United States and its Western allies on the Security Council have insisted the U.N. chief has the right to investigate if Russia has used Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who called the council meeting held on Wednesday, argued that only the Security Council can mandate an investigation.

But the US and its allies dismissed the argument that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would be violating the U.N. Charter by probing Russia's drone use.

Britain's Deputy Ambassador James Kariuki called Moscow's argument "another attempt by Russia to distract from its crimes in Ukraine, and Iran and Russia's failure to abide by their international obligations."

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood described Russia's contention "simply dumbfounding" and an attempt "to deflect attention from its own egregious wrongdoing in Ukraine."

Meanwhile French Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere accused Russia of constantly violating the U.N. Charter "and trampling on its principles by invading its neighbor and claiming to annex its territories."

03:45 AM

Australia to deploy soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops

Australia will deploy 70 soldiers to help train Ukrainian troops in Britain as Russia's relentless invasion continues.

The Australian Government also agreed to send 30 more armoured vehicles to aid Ukraine.

"We expect this now to be a protracted conflict," Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles told ABC television on Thursday.

"We're mindful that Ukraine needs to now be supported over the longer term if we're going to put Ukraine in a position where it can resolve this conflict on its own terms."

The latest package takes Australia's support for Ukraine to about $655 million AUD (£365 million) since the war began in February.

03:00 AM

Putin oversees exercise for 'massive nuclear strike'

Vladimir Putin on Wednesday oversaw Russia’s first nuclear exercises since the beginning of the war as he endorsed the baseless claim that Ukraine was preparing a “dirty bomb”.

Sitting alone, the Russian president watched via video link as nuclear submarines and strategic bombers displayed Moscow’s readiness for nuclear conflict.

The annual exercise, named “Grom” or “Thunder”, showed Russia “delivering a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike,” defence secretary General Sergei Shoigu told Putin.

Nuclear-capable missiles were fired from land, sea and TU-95MS strategic bombers. Some were fired from the Arctic to Russia’s Far East, nine time zones away.

Read the full story by Nataliya Vasilyeva here

A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be Russia's Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launched during exercises - Reuters

01:46 AM

Boris Johnson looks to raise millions to help rebuild Ukraine

Boris Johnson is considering setting up a new organisation to help support Ukraine and rebuild the war-torn country as he seeks to build a new career on the international stage, The Telegraph can disclose.

The former prime minister has set up an office in Westminster from which he hopes to start a new foundation which his friends say could raise millions to reconstruct the war-torn country.

One friend of Mr Johnson who is familiar with the plans described it as a “Marshal plan for Ukraine” adding “Boris will raise loads of money” from private donors.

Read the full story by Christopher Hope here

Boris Johnson visits Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv - No10 Downing Street

01:43 AM

