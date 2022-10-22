Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine under 'massive attack' with over 30 missiles fired in one day

Local residents push a cart of potatoes received as humanitarian aid down a street in Svyatohirs'k, Donetsk region - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukraine had come under "massive attack" overnight, following strikes on energy infrastructure that left more than one million households without power.

"The aggressor continues to terrorise our country. At night, the enemy launched a massive attack: 36 rockets, most of which were shot down... These are vile strikes on critical objects. Typical tactics of terrorists," Mr Zelensky wrote on social media.

The Ukrainian air force had earlier said that Russia launched "a massive missile attack" targeting "critical infrastructure". The air force said at least 33 rockets had been fired at Ukraine, of which 18 were shot down.

More than a million households faced blackouts and people were urged to stock up on water supplies. Restrictions on power have been put in place in 10 regions, including Kyiv.

05:10 PM

05:03 PM

Russia's Belgorod starts building defensive installations

The governor of Russia's Belgorod, which is next to Ukraine and has occasionally seen violence spilling across the border, says the region has started building defensive installations.

How is the "special military operation" going as its ninth month approaches?



Well, the governor of Russia's Belgorod (which borders Ukraine) says that the region has started building *defensive* installations https://t.co/nMGzRMjPTb pic.twitter.com/7hnzxtiZsU — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) October 22, 2022

04:47 PM

Russian soldiers 'living in holes dug with bare hands' in Ukraine

Mobilised Russian soldiers say they have been "thrown out like dogs" in the fields of Ukraine with no information, no orders and no equipment in video footage circulating on social media.

The soldiers say they were dropped off "somewhere in the fields of Ukraine" and are living in holes dug out of the ground with their bare hands, because they do not have shovels, as temperatures drop to zero at night time.

"There is no information, no command. We sit like on [tenterhooks], because we do not know where are our own [and] where are the enemy," one says, adding that they are not even sure where they are.

04:10 PM

'A barrage of Russian missiles'

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba also took to Twitter to describe the situation on the ground, calling on governments to deliver air defence systems for his country to protect it from further missile attacks.

"Saturday in Ukraine starts with a barrage of Russian missiles aimed at critical civilian infrastructure," he wrote. "We have intercepted part of them, others hit targets. Air defense saves lives. There should not be a minute of delay in capitals deciding on air defense systems for Ukraine."

Saturday in Ukraine starts with a barrage of Russian missiles aimed at critical civilian infrastructure. We have intercepted part of them, others hit targets. Air defense saves lives. There should not be a minute of delay in capitals deciding on air defense systems for Ukraine. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 22, 2022

He argued that "Deliberate strikes on Ukraine’s critical civilian infrastructure are part of Russia’s genocide of Ukrainians" and called for Russia to be removed as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

03:00 PM

Kyiv comes under attack

Kyiv was among the cities targeted by a string of missile strikes on Saturday.

The governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, said in a Telegram post that air raid sirens had sounded at least three times so far.

"Since the very morning, the enemy has been massively attacking Ukraine," he wrote. "The Kyiv region continues to defend the capital. Air defence forces shot down several enemy objects. The danger has not passed. The air alert continues. I ask everyone to stay in shelters and keep calm!"

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko added that "several rockets" targeting the capital were shot down on Saturday morning.

02:31 PM

Russia's newly mobilised troops gifted sausages

Newly mobilised troops in the Russian city of Vladimir have received farewell gifts from the local sausage plant https://t.co/84UQ7RuZ6F pic.twitter.com/xg5AE29CpK — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) October 22, 2022

02:11 PM

Civilians continue to evacuate Kherson city as Ukrainians advance

A woman looks out of the window as she arrives in Oleshky, Kherson region - REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Crowds of evacuees arriving at the train station in Dzhankoi, Crimea - REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Children look out of the window of a ferry as they arrive in Oleshky - REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Evacuees disembark a ferry - REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

01:58 PM

Pro-Russian authorities urge Kherson residents to leave 'immediately'

Pro-Russian authorities in Ukraine's Kherson city urged residents to leave "immediately" in the face of Kyiv's advancing counter-offensive.

"Due to the tense situation on the front, the increased danger of mass shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper river," the region's pro-Russian authorities said on social media.

Residents were urged to move deeper into Russian-held territory. Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the invasion in February but Ukraine launched a counter-offensive to recapture the region in August.

01:41 PM

Russians begin withdrawal from western Kherson region

Russian forces have started to retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

Ukraine’s military command said that 2,000 Russian soldiers had been ordered to cover the retreat and Western analysts warned that Russia may blow up a dam 35 miles upstream from the city of Kherson to slow down the Ukrainian advance.

“The Russian withdrawal from western Kherson Oblast has begun,” the US-based Institute for the Study of War said. “Russian forces likely intend to continue that withdrawal over the next several weeks.”

Russia’s ministry of defence has not commented but in an interview last week Russia’s top commander in Ukraine said that “tough decisions” would have to be made.

Ukrainian artillery strikes have destroyed several bridges over the Dnipro river, making it increasingly hard for Russia to resupply its forces along the southern front and making the retreat cumbersome.

12:56 PM

Two killed in Russia's Belgorod, governor says

Two civilians were killed following strikes on Russia's southern Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.

"There are two dead among civilians," Gladkov said on social media following shelling on "civilian infrastructure" in the town of Shebekino, where nearly 15,000 people were said to be left without electricity.

12:49 PM

1.5 million Ukrainians currently without electricity, says MP

Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, claimed on Twitter that 1.5 million Ukrainians are currently without power after Russian missiles hit energy infrastructure again on Saturday.

1,5 million of #Ukrainians without electricity right now. Total darkness and cold are coming. — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) October 22, 2022

The presidency also later said that more than one million households were without power.

12:43 PM

Ukrainians urged to stock up on water

Authorities in some parts of Ukraine urged residents to stock up on water supplies on Saturday as Russia rained dozens of missiles on critical infrastructure.

With power outages already affecting hundreds of thousands of people, the city council in Khmelnytskyi, in western Ukraine, said residents should store water "in case it's also gone within an hour".

The mayor of Lutsk made a similar appeal on social media.

12:33 PM

Ukraine says it shot down 18 missiles on Saturday morning

Ukraine's air force command reported that 33 missiles had been fired at Ukraine on Saturday morning, and that 18 of those had been shot down, as Russia continues to target critical infrastructure.

The air force said Russia had launched "a massive missile attack" hours after air raid sirens blared across the country.

12:27 PM

Russians sent to the frontlines with paintball masks and children's gloves

11:57 AM

Russia wants to bring Ukraine's energy system 'to crisis state'

Russia wants to bring Ukraine's energy system to its knees, the head of Ukraine's national energy operator said today.

"The enemy has one goal - to sow panic among the population, intimidate energy workers, bring the energy system to a crisis state," Volodymyr Kudritskyi said.

Russia has been heavily targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine in recent weeks. Kudritskyi described the barrage of strikes on October 10-12 as "the largest attack on an energy system in European history".

Russian forces rained more than 80 missiles on cities across Ukraine on October 10, according to Kyiv, in apparent retaliation for an explosion that damaged a key bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia.

Strikes on energy infrastructure continued today, with parts of Ukraine experiencing blackouts.

11:42 AM

Ukraine's emergency repair teams respond to energy attacks

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of Ukraine's national energy operator Ukrenergo, said on Saturday that his agency has established 70 emergency repair teams to respond to damage as quickly as possible as Russia targets Ukraine's energy system.

The 70 repair crews have about 1,000 specialists. "Depending on the degree of the damage after the shelling, it is possible to restore power supply within a period of several hours to a day," he said.

11:17 AM

Ukrainians keep the lights off

Some parts of Ukraine are reducing their electricity use by up to 20 per cent, the national energy operator Ukrenergo told AFP on Saturday, with authorities calling on residents to save power in the wake of Russian strikes on energy facilities.

"We are grateful to both people, who have reduced their consumption at home, and to businesses, who are doing the same in their offices and workplaces. We see savings in different regions and on different days the level of voluntary consumption reduction ranges from 5 to 20 per cent on average," Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said.

He added that while these were "significant volumes" for Ukraine's energy system, they were not enough for regions where the infrastructure "suffered the most damage" and Ukrenergo must resort to "forced restrictions".

10:46 AM

New parents prepare for blackouts

At the hospital in Kyiv on Friday, new parents said they had prepared "action plans" to deal with blackouts as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"At my parents' place there are stoves and a fireplace so it will be warm... I hope I will breastfeed so there will not be a problem with (warming) the baby's food," said new mum Irina Koladenko, 27.

Another new mother, Lidia, said she and her husband had bought candles, torches and power banks and hoped to buy gas heaters.

"If the situation in Kyiv gets much worse and there is no heating we will consider moving out of the city to a place where there is a stove," she added.

The hospital itself has backup generators and battery packs. "There are a few levels of security that guarantee that, for instance, a patient on a respirator or a patient undergoing surgery is not affected by a power cut," the hospital director said.

10:32 AM

Energy infrastructure targeted in western Ukraine

Fresh Russian strikes on Saturday targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's western regions, national energy operator Ukrenergo said, with officials in several regions of the country reporting power outages following the attacks.

Russians "carried out another missile attack on energy facilities of the main networks of Ukraine's western regions. The scale of the damage is comparable or may exceed the consequences of the attack on October 10-12," Ukrenergo said on social media.

Energy facilities in the regions of Odesa, Kirovohrad and Lutsk were hit, according to local officials.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian missile over the Kyiv region, local police chief Andriy Nyebytov said, posting a photograph of a column of smoke rising from a forest where he said the missile's debris had landed.

10:18 AM

Iran condemns call for UN drone probe

Iran on Saturday strongly condemned a call by Britain, France and Germany for the UN to probe accusations that its drones have been used in Ukraine.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Friday's call by the so called E3 group of countries was "false and baseless" and that it was "strongly rejected and condemned".

Ukraine says Russia has used Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones that cruise towards their target and explode on impact. The E3 group argue that supplying the drones to Russia would breach UN Security Council Resolution 2231 endorsing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Both Tehran and Moscow deny the accusations.

10:00 AM

Strikes on energy facilities cause power outages in several regions

Tetyana Safonova sits on the edge of her bed in a dark room, her face illuminated by the light from her phone - Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Catherine, 70, holds a candle for light as she looks out of the window of her home during a power outage in Borodyanka, Ukraine, earlier this week - AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

A worker stands on a ladder in a darkened supermarket as he installs a light - REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

09:30 AM

'At least half of Ukraine's thermal power capacity hit by Russian strikes'

Russian air attacks have hit at least half of Ukraine's thermal generation capacity, causing billions of dollars of damage since October 10th, though not all those power units have stopped working completely, Ukraine's energy minister said on Friday.

German Galushchenko told Reuters that Ukraine may need electricity imports to get through the winter after attacks that had struck 30-40 per cent of power infrastructure and traders were already holding negotiations with suppliers.

Moscow stepped up its strikes last week using missiles and loitering munitions to target Kyiv and major power and heating infrastructure in what Vladimir Putin said was payback for a Ukrainian attack on a bridge to annexed Crimea.

Ukraine typically experiences long, cold winters with average temperatures several degrees below centigrade.