Russia-Ukraine war latest: Ukraine will continue to fight ‘even if we are stabbed in the back’ by allies

A destroyed building and military vehicle at a former Russian base - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

Ukraine will never negotiate with Putin and will continue to fight for its land even if it is “stabbed in the back” by its allies, an advisor to the Ukrainian president has said.

The comment follows a Washington Post report that the White House has been privately urging Ukraine to show a willingness to negotiate with Russia.

But in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Tuesday, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that "Negotiating with Putin would mean giving up, and we would never give him this gift”.

He repeated assertions that peace talks would only be possible once Russian forces have left Ukrainian territory.

"We have no choice. Russia has invaded us with mobile crematoria and half a million body bags. If we stop defending ourselves, we will cease to exist. Literally. Physically. We will continue to fight even if we are stabbed in the back," Mr Podolyak said.

It comes as Ukrainian officials doubled down on their insistence that there could be no peace talks without the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Mr Podolyak also wrote on Twitter that Ukraine is ready to negotiate with a future Russian leader but not with Vladimir Putin.

02:05 PM

'Hundreds of Russians killed every day', says Zelensky

Hundreds of Russians are being killed every day amid intense fighting in the Donetsk region, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday.

“They are being killed in their hundreds every day. The ground in front of Ukrainian positions is littered with bodies of the occupiers,” the president said.

He added that Donetsk remains the "epicentre" of the conflict.

The Ukrainian armed forces said that more than 700 Russians had been killed in action on Monday.

01:57 PM

North Korea 'producing winter kit' for Russian soldiers

North Korea is manufacturing uniforms and winter kit for Russian troops in Ukraine despite international sanctions, Radio Free Asia is reporting, citing unnamed sources inside North Korea.

The winter kit includes uniforms, underwear, and footwear which are being made at factories in Pyongyang and then exported to Russia, the sources said.

According to RFA Korean, Russia’s embassy in North Korea said in a statement that if Moscow bought clothes from Pyongyang it would be done in “strict accordance with UN Security Council resolutions”.

But UN Security Council Resolution 2375 bans textile exports from North Korea.

01:42 PM

US held high-level conversations with Russia, White House confirms

The United States has held high-level conversations with Russian officials over the past few months, the White House confirmed on Monday, stressing the need to ensure that “lines of communications are not cut off.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that US leaders “reserve the right to speak directly at senior levels about issues of concern to the United States."

It comes after the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had held talks with top Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk of nuclear conflict.

01:24 PM

FSB claims arrest of Ukrainian sabotage group in Kherson

The Russian security services say they have arrested nine members of a Ukrainian "intelligence and sabotage group".

In a statement, the FSB accused the group of having planned attacks against senior Russian-installed officials working in Kherson.

Explosives, grenades, ammunition and a car bomb were seized during the arrests and an investigation into "international terrorism" was opened, it said.

01:13 PM

Sweden has 'many steps to take' to win Turkey's backing for Nato bid

Sweden still has "many steps to take" to win Turkey's approval for its Nato membership bid, a top Turkish official said on Tuesday as Sweden's new prime minister travelled to Ankara in hopes of gaining their support.

Sweden and Finland both applied for Nato membership after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February but Turkey is withholding its support over claims that Sweden, and to a lesser degree Finland, have ignored its security concerns, including failing to crackdown on supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson held talks with Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop on Tuesday and was scheduled to meet with President Erdogan at the Turkish presidential palace complex later.

But Sentop said groups that Turkey considers to be terrorists were still able to conduct "propaganda, financing and recruitment activities" in Sweden and that "No progress has been made regarding our extradition requests".

12:53 PM

Russia struck 50 locations yesterday, Ukraine says

More than 50 locations across Ukraine were struck by Russia yesterday, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Areas including Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Mykolaiv region, Kharkiv region and Dnipropetrovsk region were struck by missiles and multiple launch rocket systems, he said.

12:25 PM

11:59 AM

Zelensky calls for 'unwavering unity' in US until 'peace restored'

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged the United States to remain united, as questions hover over US support for his country following midterm elections taking place today to determine control of the US Congress.

"I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now, until that very day when we all hear those important words we have been dreaming of... Until we hear that peace has finally been restored. Democracies must not stop on their way to the victory," he said in a recorded address as he received the US Liberty Medal.

11:38 AM

11:23 AM

In pictures: Doctors on the new frontline

The Ukrainian town of Bakhmut has become the epicentre of intense fighting in Donetsk. A medical centre located 6km from the frontline is the first place where injured military personnel receive treatment.

A doctor bandages a soldier's arm - Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency

Doctors rest as they wait for an emergency call - Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency

A row of large blue tanks containing water - Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency

A group of soldiers and doctors in a room at the medical centre - Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency

11:06 AM

Sweden seeks to win Turkish support for Nato membership

Sweden's new prime minister Ulf Kristersson is meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday in an effort to clinch Turkish approval for his country's bid to join Nato.

Sweden and Finland applied for membership of the military alliance after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February.

But Nato-member Turkey has been holding off on endorsing their bids, accusing Sweden in particular of ignoring its security concerns. Mr Erdogan's government is pressing the two countries to crack down on individuals it considers terrorists, including supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party.

Ahead of his visit, Mr Kristersson wrote on Facebook that "we will do significantly more in Sweden... to stop participation in terrorist organizations."

But members of the previous government said his comments are "worrying and acquiescent."

10:51 AM

No peace talks without restoration of territorial integrity, Ukraine insists

The “main condition” for the resumption of negotiations with Russia would be the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the secretary of Ukraine's Security Council said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian officials have been addressing the issue of peace talks after the Washington Post reported that US officials were urging them to show an openness to talks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the conditions for Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table remained the same. “Restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again. These are completely understandable conditions," he said.

Meanwhile, the president's adviser Mykhailo Podolyak gave an interview to La Repubblica in which he said Russian demands for Ukraine to give up territory as a pre-condition for talks made them impossible for now.

"The Russian army will leave Ukrainian territory, and then dialogue will come,” Mr Podolyak said.

10:32 AM

Electricity returns to Kherson, Kremlin proxies say

Power has been fully restored in Kherson city after about 48 hours of outages, Kremlin-installed authorities said on Tuesday. Russia and Ukraine had blamed each other for disruptions to water and electricity supplies in the city.

"There is electricity, despite sabotage and attacks," Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-appointed deputy head of the Kherson region, said on social media Tuesday.

10:08 AM

Russia's 'dragon's teeth' anti-tank defences

The UK Ministry of Defence says Russia has two plants producing "concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures, known as dragon’s teeth" as it fortifies its defences behind the front line.

Russian concrete defensive thingies. In Ukraine, they have been dubbed “cope pyramids.” pic.twitter.com/O6Mei7w11t — Euan MacDonald (@Euan_MacDonald) October 23, 2022

In its Tuesday briefing it said that the concrete structures have "likely been installed between Mariupol and Nikolske village; and from northern Mariupol to Staryi Krym village." It notes that "Mariupol forms part of Russia’s 'land bridge' from Russia to Crimea, a key logistics line of communication."

Dragon’s teeth have additionally been sent for the preparation of defensive fortifications in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, according to the MoD.

09:52 AM

Russia building defensive fortifications deep behind the frontline, MoD says

Russia is making “a significant effort to prepare defences in depth behind their current front line, likely to forestall any rapid Ukrainian advances in the event of breakthroughs,” the UK Ministry of Defence said in its daily intelligence update on Tuesday.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 08 November 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/fECg067PQk



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/QiRcrykcmd — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 8, 2022

Preparations include the widespread installation of anti-tank structures known as “dragon’s teeth”, which have started to be installed around Mariupol, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as “Russia is fortifying its lines throughout areas of occupation”, it added.

It also noted a claim in October from Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin that it had constructed a fortified “Wagner Line” of defences in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region.

Ukrainian forces have advanced rapidly in recent weeks and are now preparing to recapture Kherson, the only regional capital that Russia has captured since its invasion in February.

09:30 AM

Russia and US could hold first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict, report suggests

Russia and the United States are discussing holding talks on strategic nuclear weapons for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, Russian newspaper Kommersant said on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.

The two countries have a treaty on nuclear arms reduction that is still in effect but inspections under the treaty and bilateral talks on strategic stability have been frozen since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine.

The talks may take place in the Middle East, the paper said, adding that Moscow no longer saw Switzerland, the traditional venue, as sufficiently neutral after it imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.

09:16 AM

Force Russia to participate in ‘genuine’ peace talks, Zelensky says

Russia must be forced to participate in "genuine" peace talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday.

After media reports suggested that the US was urging Ukraine to indicate a willingness to talk, Mr Zelensky said it was vital to oblige Russia to participate in "genuine" peace negotiations.

Speaking as world leaders met in Egypt for the UN climate summit, he said the climate agenda was "really suffering" amid Russia’s “destabilising influence” in world affairs.

"So anyone serious about the climate agenda must also be serious about the need to immediately stop Russian aggression, restore our territorial integrity, and force Russia into genuine peace negotiations," he said.

08:53 AM

Ukraine ‘ready to negotiate - but not with Putin’

Ukraine is ready to negotiate with a future Russian leader but not with Vladimir Putin, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.

Media reports over the weekend suggested that the United States had urged Kyiv to signal a readiness for peace talks to ensure it retains Western support.

But "Ukraine has never refused to negotiate," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

He added that Russia should first withdraw its forces from Ukraine. "Is Putin ready [for peace talks]? Obviously not," he wrote.

08:30 AM

Kherson cold and dark amid power cuts

Kherson has been left cold and dark after power and water were cut to the surrounding area over the past 48 hours, the Ukrainian and Russian sides said on Monday.

Russian-installed officials blamed Ukrainian "sabotage", while Ukrainian officials said the Russians had dismantled 1.5 km of power lines.

It comes amid Ukrainian claims that Russian forces have been looting infrastructure as they withdraw from areas of Kherson.

08:22 AM

Disabled Ukrainian children 'forcibly deported' to Moscow

About 100 disabled children were moved from a medical facility in Dnipriany in Kherson region to the Moscow region, Ukraine's military alleged on Monday.

Patients from an elderly people's home in Kakhovka were also being moved and Russian forces are taking over those facilities, it said.

It comes amid a civilian evacuation of parts of Russian-occupied Kherson in anticipation of intense fighting, with civilians being moved deeper into Russian-held territory.

Kyiv has described the evacuation of the area as a forced deportation. Moscow says it is sending residents away for safety.

08:09 AM

Russian forces 'disguised as civilians' prepare for street fighting in Kherson

Russian troops are dressing in civilian clothes and occupying homes in the southern city of Kherson as they prepare for street fighting, Ukraine said on Monday.

The battle for Kherson, one of the war's most important, is expected to be bloody and civilians have been ordered to leave the city.

Ukraine's military said Russian forces, "disguised in civilian clothes, occupy the premises of civilians and strengthen positions inside for conducting street battles."

It also alleged that Russian forces were "involved in looting and theft from residents and from infrastructure sites and are taking away equipment, food and vehicles to the Russian Federation".