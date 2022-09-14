Russia-Ukraine war latest: Zelensky visits Izyum as 150,000 Ukrainians freed from Russian rule

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky taking part in the state's flag raising in the de-occupied city of Izyum - STR/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/AFP via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to the recently liberated town of Izyum on Wednesday as Ukraine’s flag was once again raised over the settlement.

The Ukrainian president said: “Earlier, when we looked up, we always looked for the blue sky. Today, when we look up, we are looking for only one thing - the flag of Ukraine.

“Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in the de-occupied Izyum. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village.

“We are moving in only one direction – forward and towards victory.”

A smiling Mr Zelensky was pictured posing for selfies and group shots with members of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Last Saturday, Izyum, the gateway to the Donbas, was recaptured as part of Kyiv’s lightning counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region.

The town was vital for Russia’s efforts to supply its invasion forces in Donetsk and Luhansk.

01:21 PM

Russian Orthodox Church ready for new pope meeting

The Russian Orthodox Church says it is ready for a new meeting between Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis after weeks of diplomatic tensions sparked by the Ukraine war.

The news came after the pope opened an inter-faith meeting in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan where he lashed the manipulation of faith for political ends.

The gathering is being attended by around 100 delegations from 50 countries, but Putin's close ally, Patriarch Kirill, is a notable absentee.

Pope Francis presides over a Mass at the Expo Grounds in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan this morning - AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

The pope has previously called for peace and denounced a "cruel and senseless war", but Kirill has firmly defended Putin's operation.

After opening the meeting in the capital Nur-Sultan, the pope spoke with Kirill's "foreign minister," Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, for around 15 minutes.

Anthony said a meeting between the two pontiffs was "a possibility," provided it was "well prepared."

01:06 PM

Danish government proposes temporary ceiling on energy bills

Denmark's government has proposed a temporary ceiling for consumers' gas, electricity and district heating costs this winter to counter soaring energy prices.

The proposal comes as governments around Europe scramble to contain a quickly escalating energy crisis, fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is hurting both consumers and companies.

Households and businesses would under the proposal be able to delay paying the share of a bill that surpasses a certain price threshold, Prime Minister Frederiksen told journalists.

12:58 PM

On the ground in Izyum

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has thanked his army for their success in retaking territory from Russian forces.

Thousands of Russian troops fled Izyum at the weekend, leaving behind large amounts of ammunition and equipment, in their worst defeat since they were driven back from the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in March.

"It is probably possible to temporarily occupy the territory of our state. But it is definitely impossible to occupy our people, the Ukrainian people," he said at a ceremony where the yellow and blue national flag was raised outside Izyum's charred city council.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanking troops in Izyum - STR/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/AFP via Getty Images

"Before, when we looked up, we always looked for the blue sky, the sun. And today we, and especially the people in the temporarily occupied territories, looking up, are looking for only one thing - the flag of our state. This means the heroes are here. This means the enemy is gone, they have fled."

Izyum, which had a prewar population of about 50,000, is located on an important highway that runs from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, to the eastern city of Sloviansk, seized by Russian forces in July.

12:49 PM

No comment on reported US envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap

The Kremlin says it has no comment on reports that a former US ambassador to the United Nations, Bill Richardson, has travelled to Moscow to discuss a potential exchange of imprisoned Americans and Russians.

"There were no meetings at the Kremlin," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "I have nothing to tell you on this subject."

Bill Richardson - REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

11:30 AM

Russia puts on brave face over loss of oil revenue

Dmitry Peskov, a Russian government spokesman, has tried to brush off concerns about the impact that the loss of European gas clients will have on the economy.

He said: "There are regions developing at a much faster pace...they can compensate for the (reduced) demand for [Russian] gas in Europe."

He did not specify which countries could be used as Russia by alternatives. Public records on Russian gas consumption show that most of Russia's clients are European states - in addition to China.

11:04 AM

In depth: Britain 'helped plot Ukraine counter-offensive to take back Kharkiv'

Our US correspondent Josie Ensor reports on how the United Kingdom played a role in helping Ukrainian forces mount their extraordinary counter-offensive against Russians in Kharkiv Oblast.

10:27 AM

EU chief: we should have listened to the Baltics

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, has admitted that Brussels failed to heed warnings from the Baltic states and Poland over the threat of Russia.

"One lesson to this war is that we should have listened to those who know Putin," she said. "We should have listened to Poland and the Baltics. They have been telling us for years that Poland would not stop."

Poland and the Baltic states, which share a border with Russia, have frequently clashed with western European leaders over what they regarded as a naive approach to Vladimir Putin.

But those attitudes, in Berlin, Brussels and Paris, have changed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

10:20 AM

Ukraine closing in on pro-Russian forces in Luhansk

A pro-Russian commander in the self-styled Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine has said that Ukrainian forces are approaching the "borders" of the quasi-state.

The claim was reported by the TASS news agency in Russia and suggests that Ukraine is continuing to make significant advances in its counter-offensive.

10:03 AM

God does not support war, says Pope, in Russian rebuke

Pope Francis has issued a thinly veiled rebuke of the head of the Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who is a vocal supporter of the invasion of Ukraine.

The Pontiff said earlier today:

God is peace. He guides us always in the way of peace, never that of war," Francis said, speaking at a huge round table in the Independence Palace, a massive modern structure made of steel and glass in the capital of the former Soviet republic. Let us commit ourselves, then, even more to insisting on the need for resolving conflicts not by the inconclusive means of power, with arms and threats, but by the only means blessed by heaven and worthy of man: encounter, dialogue and patient negotiations.

09:23 AM

Russian propaganda goes into overdrive as war crimes uncovered in liberated towns

According to the BBC, Russian media is issuing claims of "provocations" staged by Ukrainian forces in towns that were recently liberated - essentially an attempt to dismiss Russian war crimes as staged.

Russia carried out exactly the same propaganda campaign earlier this year, when appalling acts of torture and mass murder of Ukrainian civilians were uncovered in newly liberated towns such as Bucha.

08:40 AM

Putin 'rejected deal that could have avoided invasion'

Reuters reports this morning on a curious story about Russian officials supposedly striking a deal that would have avoided the invasion of Ukraine - one that Vladimir Putin rejected.

Vladimir Putin's chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia's demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it and pressed ahead with his military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leadership. The Ukrainian-born envoy, Dmitry Kozak, told Putin that he believed the deal he had hammered out removed the need for Russia to pursue a large-scale occupation of Ukraine, according to these sources. Kozak's recommendation to Putin to adopt the deal is being reported by Reuters for the first time. But, despite earlier backing the negotiations, Putin made it clear when presented with Kozak's deal that the concessions negotiated by his aide did not go far enough and that he had expanded his objectives to include annexing swathes of Ukrainian territory, the sources said. The upshot: the deal was dropped.

When asked about Reuters' report, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "That has absolutely no relation to reality. No such thing ever happened. It is absolutely incorrect information."

08:21 AM

EU support for Ukraine 'unshakeable'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has vowed that the EU's solidarity with Ukraine is "unshakeable."

With Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska the guest of honour as she delivered her annual state of the union speech, Ms von der Leyen was set to unveil proposals to curb the energy price spike that has hit Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Never before has this Parliament debated the State of our Union with war raging on European soil," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"And I stand here with the conviction that with courage and solidarity, Putin will fail and Europe will prevail," von der Leyen said, adding: "Europe's solidarity with Ukraine will remain unshakeable."

"This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement," she said. "We are in it for the long haul."

08:16 AM

EU leaders decked out in Ukrainian blue and yellow ahead of major speech

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has arrived to give her state of the union speech in blue and yellow colours this morning. A number of other commissioners did the same.

🇪🇺 Commission President @vonderleyen about to give the State of the European Union speech #SOTEU - all female commissioners dressed in Ukrainian colours 💛💙



🇪🇺🇺🇦



(Sorry for the horrible snapshot quality) pic.twitter.com/uumVblTKbU — Minna Ålander 🌻 (@minna_alander) September 14, 2022

07:58 AM

Fresh clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Fresh clashes erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Wednesday, a day after nearly 100 soldiers were killed in the deadliest fighting between the ex-Soviet republics since 2020.

At least 49 Armenian and 50 Azerbaijani military personnel were killed on Tuesday in the clashes, with both Yerevan and Baku blaming each other for the fighting which prompted an appeal for calm from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The clashes have raised fears of another major armed conflict in the former Soviet Union while Russia's military is tied up with the invasion of Ukraine.

07:00 AM

Russia almost certainly sourcing weaponry from heavily sanctioned states

Russia has likely deployed Iranian aerial vehicles in Ukraine for the first time, the UK's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday morning.

Ukrainian officials reported their forces had shot down a Shahed-136 UAV near Kupiansk, in the area of Ukraine’s ongoing offensive.

The ministry said similar Iranian-manufactured systems have likely been used in attacks in the Middle East.

"Russia is almost certainly increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states like Iran and North Korea as its own stocks dwindle," it said on Twitter.

"The loss of a Shahed-136 near the front lines suggests there is a realistic possibility that Russia is attempting to use the system to conduct tactical strikes rather than against more strategic targets farther into Ukrainian territory."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 14 September 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/peo4DTIuvL



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/op9M362TuQ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 14, 2022

06:31 AM

Britain helped plot Ukraine counter-offensive to take back Kharkiv

Ukraine launched its major counter-offensive in Kharkiv after war games with the UK and US showed Kyiv could win, writes Josie Ensor.

President Volodymyr Zelensky strategically planned the recent attack in eastern Ukraine with British and American officials, in an unprecedented intelligence sharing operation.

Reporting by the New York Times revealed that Washington and London have been deeply involved in assessing and advising on Ukrainian military manoeuvres.

04:54 AM

Map detailing Ukraine's counter-offensive

04:51 AM

Ukrainian presidential adviser held out prospects of moving on Luhansk

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych held out the prospects of moving on the eastern province of Luhansk, which together with Donetsk is known as the Donbas, a major industrial region close to the border with Russia.

"There is now an assault on Lyman and there could be an advance on Siversk," Mr Arestovych said in a video posted on YouTube. He predicted a fight for the city of Svatovo, where he said the Russians have storage depots.

"And that is what they fear most - that we take Lyman and then advance on Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. And they would be cut off from Svatovo," he said.

Denis Pushilin, leader of the Donetsk People's Republic run by Russian proxies, said in a video post that the city of Lyman remained in their hands.

"The situation has been stabilised. The enemy naturally is trying to advance in small groups but (Russian-led) allied forces are fully repelling them."

04:35 AM

Inside the Ukrainian city freed by daring special forces soldiers

For six months, she lived in fear. First in a basement, where she and her three-month-old grandson sheltered for a month as Russian forces blasted their way into Balakliya early in the war; then, over summer, in their garden, trying to grow the food that had vanished from the shops, write Sergio Olmos and Roland Oliphant.

“Rockets would fly constantly over our heads. The only thing we knew was that our guys would not shoot us. So it was calming to work in the garden,” said the grandmother, who declined to be named, her voice trembling between tears and laughter.

“And when our people freed us, the Russians started throwing rockets here and there and it was scary. Very scary. It was impossible to describe how scary it was.”

A view of the damaged school due to airstrike as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Balakliia, Kharkiv - Anadolu

03:58 AM

