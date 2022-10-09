Russia-Ukraine war latest: Russian divers to examine damage to blast-hit Crimea bridge

Chanel Zagon
·5 min read
Satellite image shows damage to the Kerch Bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula with Russia - Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Satellite image shows damage to the Kerch Bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula with Russia - Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Russian divers will on Sunday inspect Kerch bridge after a powerful blast damaged the structure and killed three people yesterday.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin ordered for the destroyed section of the bridge to be dismantled immediately, according to reports by domestic news agencies. Traffic had been "fully restored" on the bridge's railway, Mr Khusnullin added.

Divers are due to begin examining the damage at 6am local time on Sunday, with a more detailed survey above the waterline set to be complete by the end of the day.

The explosion and partial collapse of the bridge, which connects Crimea with Russia's mainland, has hindered an important supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine.

"The situation is manageable - it's unpleasant, but not fatal," Crimea's Russian governor, Sergei Aksyonov, told reporters. "Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge."

Putin signed a decree late on Saturday tightening security measures for the bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia.

Follow the latest updates below.

06:49 AM

'People went to bed and didn't wake up'

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko said Russia had launched 10 missiles in Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 17 people overnight.

"Russia launched 10 missiles, taking out whole blocks of buildings. People went to bed and didn’t wake up. Not a good morning today in Ukraine," she said on Sunday, in a post on Twitter.

06:38 AM

Putin makes ‘brutal and corrupt’ general new military chief

A Russian general described by the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) as “brutal and corrupt” has been appointed overall commander of Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation”.

General Sergei Surovikin’s promotion comes amid growing criticism of Putin’s top military brass as their troops are facing repeated setbacks at the hands of their Ukrainian counterparts.

Greg Yudin, head of political philosophy at the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences, said that the promotion of the ruthless Gen. Surovikin, who has earned a reputation for cruelty and corruption, was designed to send a message.

Read the full story by James Kilner here

General Sergei Surovikin - AP
General Sergei Surovikin - AP

06:03 AM

Dozens killed and injured as Zaporizhzhia hit by shelling

Dozens of people have been killed or injured overnight after shelling bombarded the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Sunday.

"Overnight, the Russian occupiers cynically struck the residential buildings and civil infrastructure," the military's central command said on its Facebook page.

"Information about victims is being confirmed, but it is already known about dozens of dead or injured."

Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev had said at least 17 people were killed in shelling when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.

05:18 AM

Putin to escalate assault on Ukraine after latest humiliation

Vladimir Putin is preparing to step up his assault on Ukraine after his bridge to Crimea was hit by a huge explosion, Western analysts believe.

The Kremlin previously warned any attack on the Kerch Strait would be a red line and trigger “judgement day”.

By Saturday evening the Kremlin had only said that it would bolster its defences around the bridge although Russian officials said they expected an aggressive response. Putin convened an emergency meeting of his cabinet on Saturday morning.

“This was a declaration of war without rules,” said Alexander Bashkin, a Russian senator, adding the Kremlin response will be: “adequate, conscious and, possibly, asymmetric”.

Read the full story by James Kilner and Danielle Sheridan here

Fire at the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait - Anadolu
Fire at the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait - Anadolu

04:31 AM

Watch: Explosion of key Crimea bridge

04:03 AM

At least 17 people killed in Zaporizhzhia strike

The death toll from Russia's missile strike on the industrial town of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine has grown to at least 17 people, including a child.

The missiles hit before dawn on Thursday, with three striking the town centre, just 25 miles from the artillery battles of the southern front.

"In total, 17 people were killed," Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Telegram, adding that one of them was a child.

The toll has repeatedly risen since an initial tally of one dead. Earlier on Saturday, it had stood at 14.

President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed out on Telegram saying Zaporizhzhia "is subjected to massive rocket attacks every day... (it's a) deliberate crime".

03:51 AM

New satellite images capture aftermath of Crimea bridge explosion

Satellite images have captured the aftermath of the huge explosion that engulfed Kerch bridge yesterday, which links Crimea with Russia's mainland.

The aerial images by Maxar Technologies show the bridge sustained significant structural damage, with several sections which carry vehicle traffic plunging into the water below.

Meanwhile on the adjacent bridge span which has a rail line, several train carriages are pictured going up in flames, with a firefighting helicopter seen flying towards the bridge.

Kerch bridge has partially collapsed following the explosion - Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Kerch bridge has partially collapsed following the explosion - Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

03:48 AM

Today's top stories

  • Vladimir Putin is preparing to step up his assault on Ukraine after his bridge to Crimea was hit by a huge explosion, Western analysts believe

  • Russian divers will examine on Sunday the damage caused by a powerful blast on Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea

  • A Russian general described by the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) as “brutal and corrupt” has been appointed overall commander of Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation”

  • Petrol prices in Crimea began climbing and long queues formed at gas stations as panicked residents rushed to buy fuel after the explosion on the Kerch bridge

  • Ukrainian troops are involved in very heavy fighting near the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to take, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday evening

  • At least 17 people, including a child, have been killed after seven Russian missiles struck the industrial town of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, as the death toll continues to climb

Latest Stories

  • Europe’s new ‘Iron Lady’ Kaja Kallas says the West mustn’t negotiate with Putin

    Kaja Kallas’s mother was just six months old when Soviet Union guards loaded her onto a cattle car and deported her to a prison camp in Siberia. She would not return home to Estonia until she was ten years old.

  • Vladimir Putin to escalate assault on Ukraine after latest humiliation

    Vladimir Putin is preparing to step up his assault on Ukraine after his bridge to Crimea was hit by a huge explosion, Western analysts believe.

  • Belarus opposition politician Latushko on Peace Prize

    STORY: The prize is a symbolic gesture not only for the jailed Byalyatski but "for all Belarusian people who are struggling for freedom, democracy, human rights," Latushko said.Byalyatski, will share the prize with Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties, amid a war in their region that is the worst conflict in Europe since World War Two.Latushko said he did not think the prize would move Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to release Byalyatski and other political prisoners.But it is a sign to Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin that the world stood with pro-democracy movements in their countries, Latushko said.

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 2 vs. Mariners after scary collision

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • In time of crisis, Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductees highlight what is good about sports

    For cynics, it's easy to take a dim view of what's going on in the world of sports these days. What we for so long thought of as fun and games has been rocked by the ravages of the real world. These days we investigate sport because of its shortcomings at least as much as we celebrate it for its triumphs. At time of writing, Hockey Canada executives are testifying before the House of Commons heritage committee about its handling of reports of sexual abuse. An independent report documented a "tox

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shall