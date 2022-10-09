Russia-Ukraine war latest: Russian divers to examine damage to blast-hit Crimea bridge

Satellite image shows damage to the Kerch Bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula with Russia - Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Russian divers will on Sunday inspect Kerch bridge after a powerful blast damaged the structure and killed three people yesterday.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin ordered for the destroyed section of the bridge to be dismantled immediately, according to reports by domestic news agencies. Traffic had been "fully restored" on the bridge's railway, Mr Khusnullin added.

Divers are due to begin examining the damage at 6am local time on Sunday, with a more detailed survey above the waterline set to be complete by the end of the day.

The explosion and partial collapse of the bridge, which connects Crimea with Russia's mainland, has hindered an important supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine.

"The situation is manageable - it's unpleasant, but not fatal," Crimea's Russian governor, Sergei Aksyonov, told reporters. "Of course, emotions have been triggered and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge."

Putin signed a decree late on Saturday tightening security measures for the bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia.

06:49 AM

'People went to bed and didn't wake up'

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko said Russia had launched 10 missiles in Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 17 people overnight.

"Russia launched 10 missiles, taking out whole blocks of buildings. People went to bed and didn’t wake up. Not a good morning today in Ukraine," she said on Sunday, in a post on Twitter.

At least 17 killed in #Zaporizhzhia tonight. #Russia launched 10 missiles, taking out whole blocks of buildings. People went to bed and didn’t wake up. Not a good morning today in #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/liR38zkia9 — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 9, 2022

06:38 AM

Putin makes ‘brutal and corrupt’ general new military chief

A Russian general described by the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) as “brutal and corrupt” has been appointed overall commander of Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation”.

General Sergei Surovikin’s promotion comes amid growing criticism of Putin’s top military brass as their troops are facing repeated setbacks at the hands of their Ukrainian counterparts.

Greg Yudin, head of political philosophy at the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences, said that the promotion of the ruthless Gen. Surovikin, who has earned a reputation for cruelty and corruption, was designed to send a message.

General Sergei Surovikin - AP

06:03 AM

Dozens killed and injured as Zaporizhzhia hit by shelling

Dozens of people have been killed or injured overnight after shelling bombarded the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Sunday.

"Overnight, the Russian occupiers cynically struck the residential buildings and civil infrastructure," the military's central command said on its Facebook page.

"Information about victims is being confirmed, but it is already known about dozens of dead or injured."

Earlier, city official Anatoliy Kurtev had said at least 17 people were killed in shelling when missiles hit a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.

05:18 AM

Putin to escalate assault on Ukraine after latest humiliation

Vladimir Putin is preparing to step up his assault on Ukraine after his bridge to Crimea was hit by a huge explosion, Western analysts believe.

The Kremlin previously warned any attack on the Kerch Strait would be a red line and trigger “judgement day”.

By Saturday evening the Kremlin had only said that it would bolster its defences around the bridge although Russian officials said they expected an aggressive response. Putin convened an emergency meeting of his cabinet on Saturday morning.

“This was a declaration of war without rules,” said Alexander Bashkin, a Russian senator, adding the Kremlin response will be: “adequate, conscious and, possibly, asymmetric”.

Fire at the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait - Anadolu

04:31 AM

04:03 AM

At least 17 people killed in Zaporizhzhia strike

The death toll from Russia's missile strike on the industrial town of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine has grown to at least 17 people, including a child.

The missiles hit before dawn on Thursday, with three striking the town centre, just 25 miles from the artillery battles of the southern front.

"In total, 17 people were killed," Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on Telegram, adding that one of them was a child.

The toll has repeatedly risen since an initial tally of one dead. Earlier on Saturday, it had stood at 14.

President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed out on Telegram saying Zaporizhzhia "is subjected to massive rocket attacks every day... (it's a) deliberate crime".

03:51 AM

New satellite images capture aftermath of Crimea bridge explosion

Satellite images have captured the aftermath of the huge explosion that engulfed Kerch bridge yesterday, which links Crimea with Russia's mainland.

The aerial images by Maxar Technologies show the bridge sustained significant structural damage, with several sections which carry vehicle traffic plunging into the water below.

Meanwhile on the adjacent bridge span which has a rail line, several train carriages are pictured going up in flames, with a firefighting helicopter seen flying towards the bridge.

Kerch bridge has partially collapsed following the explosion - Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

03:48 AM

Today's top stories