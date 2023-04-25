Russia-Ukraine war latest: Russia introduces new tank to battlefield

A Ukrainian soldier prepares to fire his machine gun in a dugout on the frontline in the village of New York, Donetsk region - Libkos/AP

Moscow has started to use its new battle tanks with remote controlled guns to fire on Ukrainian positions despite warnings of their "poor condition".

A source told Russian state media that the T-14 Armatas “have not yet participated in direct assault operations”, but they have been fitted with extra protection on their flanks and crews have undergone “combat coordination” at training grounds in Ukraine.

The tank has an unmanned turret, with crew remotely controlling the armaments from “an isolated armoured capsule located in the front of the hull” and has a maximum speed of 50 miles per hour, according to RIA.

British military intelligence reported in January that Russian forces were reluctant to accept the first tranche of tanks because of their “poor condition”, and described any deployment of the T-14s as a “high-risk decision” primarily taken for propaganda reasons.

"Production is probably only in the low tens, while commanders are unlikely to trust the vehicle in combat," the British military said.

Production of the 2,300 of these tanks, first unveiled in 2015 originally ordered by the Kremlin for 2020, was pushed back to 2025, according to Russian media reports.

"Eleven years in development, the programme has been dogged with delays, reduction in planned fleet size, and reports of manufacturing problems," the British military added.

Pictured: Russian T-14 Armata tank

T-14 Armatas were used in a Victory Day Parade night rehearsal on Tverskaya street, Moscow, in early May 2022 (pictured below).

A Russian T-14 Armata tank participates in a Victory Day Parade night rehearsal on Tverskaya street on May 4, 2022 in Moscow - Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images Europe

