Russia-Ukraine war latest: Russia suspending grain deal 'purely outrageous', says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has denounced Russia's decision to suspend the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal, slamming it as "purely outrageous" and warning it would increase starvation.

Russia on Saturday collapsed the agreement that allows shipments of grain from Black Sea ports, claiming Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula with 16 drones early on Saturday.

Russia's defence ministry accused British navy "specialists" of helping to coordinate the "terrorist" attack. But Britain said Russia's claims were false and aimed at distracting attention from Russian military failures.

Mr Biden condemned the move and said "there's no merit to what they're doing".

"The UN negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it," he told reporters.

In a letter seen by news outlets, Russia told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that it was suspending the deal for an "indefinite term" because it could not "guarantee safety of civilian ships" travelling under the pact.

Russia has also asked the UN Security Council to meet on Monday regarding the attack, Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy wrote on Twitter.

Europe creaking under weight of new wave of Ukrainian refugees

Europe is experiencing a fresh wave of Ukrainian refugees who are being forced from their homes because Russian attacks on power stations have left them without heat and electricity.

And Hungary is already feeling the pinch.

Since Vladmir Putin’s illegal invasion, 963,812 refugees have entered Hungary from the border with Ukraine and Romania. At the peak, more than 25,000 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, arrived in a single day.

Arrivals began dwindling in mid-March but are creeping up again while Hungary makes preparations to handle tens of thousands of new refugees.

In pictures: Battle for Kherson continues to rage

Ukrainian soldiers work on a self-propelled gun 2S3 in northern Kherson region - Shutterstock

A Ukrainian soldier smokes a cigarette in northern Kherson region - Shutterstock

Britons warned food prices could rise as Russia suspends grain deal

Britain was warned that food prices could rise even further after Vladimir Putin choked off the supply of grain from Ukraine.

Mr Putin collapsed the UN-brokered grain deal after accusing the British Royal Navy of helping Ukraine carry out a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet on Saturday.

The Ministry of Defence said Russia was “peddling false claims” to detract from his disastrous invasion.

Although ministers are set to reassure the public that Britain’s food supply is secure, a Whitehall source warned: “Ukraine is one of the largest exporters of wheat and grain in the world. If you restrict the export of that good, the price of that good increases, and that is felt across the entire world. It will have an impact."

